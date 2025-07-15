Missed the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Get top deals on best gadgets and appliances including laptops, ACs and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale may be over, but great deals are still live across a wide range of gadgets and home appliances. From high-performance laptops and feature-rich smartwatches to energy-saving air conditioners and fully automatic washing machines, there is still time to shop smart. Amazon continues to offer discounts on trusted brands, giving shoppers a second chance to upgrade their devices and home essentials. Amazon has extended its sale offers on the best gadgets and appliances

This extended shopping window is perfect for those looking to invest in quality products that offer value and long-term use. You can also find great options in refrigerators with smart cooling features and convertible storage. If you are planning a home upgrade or tech refresh, this is a good time to explore the top picks across categories. Check out the best deals still available before they run out.

Up to 45% off on the best laptops

If you missed grabbing a new laptop during Prime Day, Amazon is still offering big discounts on popular models. From lightweight notebooks for students to performance-packed machines for professionals, the deals include top brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, and Dell. Some come with powerful processors like Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, which allow smooth performance for multitasking. Look for full HD screens, SSD storage, and lightweight designs. Many laptops also include helpful features such as backlit keyboards, fast charging, and fingerprint sensors.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 50% off on the best ACs

Cooling your home can be simple and smart with the right air conditioner. Amazon lists a wide range of energy-efficient ACs with useful features. A few options even support mobile app control and voice commands. ACs are available in different capacities, so you can choose one that fits your room size. Split and window ACs are both easy to install and maintain. With proper care, these air conditioners can work well for many years. Choose one that fits your space and makes daily living more comfortable during hot months.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 45% off on the best washing machines

Don’t worry if you missed out during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, as it still has solid deals on top-rated washing machines. Choose from fully automatic front load or top load models from Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB, or Samsung. Many of these machines include features like quick wash, energy-saving modes, and fuzzy logic sensors. Cleaning large loads or delicate clothes becomes easier with the right settings. These best washing machines are designed to use less water and power without reducing performance.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 45% off on the best refrigerators

A good refrigerator keeps your food fresh and your kitchen organised. On Amazon, you can find single door, double door, and side-by-side models from renowned brands. Many refrigerators now come with inverter compressors that adjust cooling based on usage. Some also include convertible sections, allowing you to switch between fridge and freezer as needed. You can also find options with modern looks that match your kitchen decor. A well-designed refrigerator not only preserves your food but also adds convenience to your daily routine.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 75% off on the best smartwatches

Stay connected and on track with Amazon’s ongoing deals on the best smartwatches. Fitness lovers can choose models with workout modes and hydration reminders. Some watches are also water-resistant, so they can be used during swimming or workouts. Easy pairing with phones lets users receive notifications on the go. Many options come with metal or silicone straps to suit different styles. A smart watch helps you stay active, stay connected, and manage your time better. It is a smart pick for those who like technology that supports healthy habits.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Missed Amazon Sale? These 5 useful gadgets under 4999 are still bargains

Missed Prime Day? Amazon extends smart TV deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Best double door refrigerators for maximum storage and freshness: Top 10 options from Samsung, LG and more

Refrigerator for small families with smart and compact features: Top 10 picks for everyday cooling needs

Top picks for the best gadgets and appliances What is the best processor for everyday tasks? Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 are good for smooth daily use.

What does inverter compressor mean? It adjusts cooling speed and helps save electricity.

Do ACs need a stabiliser? Some models have built-in stabilisers. Check product details to be sure.

Can smartwatches make calls? Some models have call features when connected to your phone.

Do all smartwatches track heart rate? Most do. Many also track steps, sleep, and oxygen levels.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.