Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Missed the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Get top deals on best gadgets and appliances including laptops, ACs and more

ByIqbal
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 05:28 PM IST

Amazon sale continues with exciting deals on laptops, smartwatches, refrigerators, ACs and washing machines to upgrade your tech and home setup.

Dell Inspiron 15-3530 Laptop - 15.6 inch FHD, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + Office H&S 2021, Standard Keyboard, Platinum Silver, 1 Year Onsite Hardware Service, 1.62 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

amazonLogo
ASUS Vivobook 14 12th Gen,Intel Core i3-1215U,Fingerprint Sensor(Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/42WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.40 kg) X1404ZA-NK322WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White) View Details checkDetails

₹53,990

amazonLogo
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

amazonLogo
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star, AI Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling at 52℃, HD PM2.5 Filter, SANTIS NEO DLX (Wi-Fi), MAI18SD3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

amazonLogo
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, 5 Years comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 1.5T EI 18A3T PYA IVBL IOT, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

amazonLogo
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, 8 Wash Programs (HWM70-AE, Moonlight Silver, Stainless Steel Drum, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹14,500

amazonLogo
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹39,590

amazonLogo
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹9,890

amazonLogo
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹38,900

amazonLogo
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details checkDetails

₹12,190

amazonLogo
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹81,990

amazonLogo
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹21,690

amazonLogo
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

amazonLogo
Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

amazonLogo
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details checkDetails

₹67,900

amazonLogo
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Forest Green) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
boAt Chrome Horizon, Video Watch Faces, 1.51” AMOLED Display, HRV & VO2 Max, Auto-Activity Detection, ASAP Charge, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, IP68, Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor Smart Watch(Coco Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
Noise Colorfit Pro 5 Smart Watch 1.85 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Smart Dock Design, Emergency SOS Tech, Emoji Support, 5X Faster Data Transfer, Instacharge?? (Starlight Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,994

amazonLogo
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, Heart Rate, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Watch with 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in(Galaxy Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
The Amazon Prime Day Sale may be over, but great deals are still live across a wide range of gadgets and home appliances. From high-performance laptops and feature-rich smartwatches to energy-saving air conditioners and fully automatic washing machines, there is still time to shop smart. Amazon continues to offer discounts on trusted brands, giving shoppers a second chance to upgrade their devices and home essentials. 

Amazon has extended its sale offers on the best gadgets and appliances
Amazon has extended its sale offers on the best gadgets and appliances

This extended shopping window is perfect for those looking to invest in quality products that offer value and long-term use. You can also find great options in refrigerators with smart cooling features and convertible storage. If you are planning a home upgrade or tech refresh, this is a good time to explore the top picks across categories. Check out the best deals still available before they run out.

 

Up to 45% off on the best laptops

If you missed grabbing a new laptop during Prime Day, Amazon is still offering big discounts on popular models. From lightweight notebooks for students to performance-packed machines for professionals, the deals include top brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, and Dell. Some come with powerful processors like Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, which allow smooth performance for multitasking. Look for full HD screens, SSD storage, and lightweight designs. Many laptops also include helpful features such as backlit keyboards, fast charging, and fingerprint sensors.

Up to 50% off on the best ACs

Cooling your home can be simple and smart with the right air conditioner. Amazon lists a wide range of energy-efficient ACs with useful features. A few options even support mobile app control and voice commands. ACs are available in different capacities, so you can choose one that fits your room size. Split and window ACs are both easy to install and maintain. With proper care, these air conditioners can work well for many years. Choose one that fits your space and makes daily living more comfortable during hot months.

Up to 45% off on the best washing machines

Don’t worry if you missed out during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, as it still has solid deals on top-rated washing machines. Choose from fully automatic front load or top load models from Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB, or Samsung. Many of these machines include features like quick wash, energy-saving modes, and fuzzy logic sensors. Cleaning large loads or delicate clothes becomes easier with the right settings. These best washing machines are designed to use less water and power without reducing performance.

Up to 45% off on the best refrigerators

A good refrigerator keeps your food fresh and your kitchen organised. On Amazon, you can find single door, double door, and side-by-side models from renowned brands. Many refrigerators now come with inverter compressors that adjust cooling based on usage. Some also include convertible sections, allowing you to switch between fridge and freezer as needed. You can also find options with modern looks that match your kitchen decor. A well-designed refrigerator not only preserves your food but also adds convenience to your daily routine.

Up to 75% off on the best smartwatches

Stay connected and on track with Amazon’s ongoing deals on the best smartwatches. Fitness lovers can choose models with workout modes and hydration reminders. Some watches are also water-resistant, so they can be used during swimming or workouts. Easy pairing with phones lets users receive notifications on the go. Many options come with metal or silicone straps to suit different styles. A smart watch helps you stay active, stay connected, and manage your time better. It is a smart pick for those who like technology that supports healthy habits.

Top picks for the best gadgets and appliances

  • What is the best processor for everyday tasks?

    Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 are good for smooth daily use.

  • What does inverter compressor mean?

    It adjusts cooling speed and helps save electricity.

  • Do ACs need a stabiliser?

    Some models have built-in stabilisers. Check product details to be sure.

  • Can smartwatches make calls?

    Some models have call features when connected to your phone.

  • Do all smartwatches track heart rate?

    Most do. Many also track steps, sleep, and oxygen levels.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
