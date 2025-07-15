Missed the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Get top deals on best gadgets and appliances including laptops, ACs and more
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 05:28 PM IST
Amazon sale continues with exciting deals on laptops, smartwatches, refrigerators, ACs and washing machines to upgrade your tech and home setup.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Dell Inspiron 15-3530 Laptop - 15.6 inch FHD, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + Office H&S 2021, Standard Keyboard, Platinum Silver, 1 Year Onsite Hardware Service, 1.62 Kg View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 14 12th Gen,Intel Core i3-1215U,Fingerprint Sensor(Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/42WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.40 kg) X1404ZA-NK322WS View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White) View Details
|
₹53,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details
|
₹44,990
|
|
|
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star, AI Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling at 52℃, HD PM2.5 Filter, SANTIS NEO DLX (Wi-Fi), MAI18SD3R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, 5 Years comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 1.5T EI 18A3T PYA IVBL IOT, White) View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹37,490
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, 8 Wash Programs (HWM70-AE, Moonlight Silver, Stainless Steel Drum, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details
|
₹14,500
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹39,590
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash) View Details
|
₹9,890
|
|
|
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹38,900
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details
|
₹12,190
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹81,990
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹21,690
|
|
|
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black) View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹72,990
|
|
|
Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel) View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details
|
₹67,900
|
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Forest Green) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Silver View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
boAt Chrome Horizon, Video Watch Faces, 1.51” AMOLED Display, HRV & VO2 Max, Auto-Activity Detection, ASAP Charge, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, IP68, Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor Smart Watch(Coco Brown) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Noise Colorfit Pro 5 Smart Watch 1.85 AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Smart Dock Design, Emergency SOS Tech, Emoji Support, 5X Faster Data Transfer, Instacharge?? (Starlight Gold) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black) View Details
|
₹3,994
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Amazfit GTR 4 New Smart Watch with 1.45” AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calls, Zepp Aura, Heart Rate, Sleep, Stress, SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Watch with 150+ Sports Modes, GPS, Music Control, Alexa Built-in(Galaxy Black) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
View More Products