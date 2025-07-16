Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Monsoon Appliances Fest is LIVE! Grab a min 40% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air fryers and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 02:30 PM IST

Tackle monsoon mess with the Monsoon Appliances Fest! Grab 40%–70% off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air fryers & more.

Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage View Details checkDetails

₹13,290

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

V-Guard Rejive UV UF Filter Water Purifier | 4 Stage Filtration | 1-Year UNCONDITIONAL Warranty by V-Guard | 6.5 Litre | Suitable for Water TDS up to 200 ppm | Blue Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹21,489

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,997

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,374

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,690

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100I_IT 1636STJ |LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1636STJ 160 Ah with 36 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

Luminous RC 25000 200Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery – Reliable, Recyclable Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Easy Installation, Low Maintenance | 36M Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹17,149

Luminous Inverlast ILTT26060 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 220 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹20,899

Luminous Inverlast ILTT28060 250Ah 12V Tall Tubular Inverter Battery | Durable, Reliable with Easy Installation | Low Maintenance | Ideal for Home, Office & Shops | 60M Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹22,799

Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery Combo | Ideal for Home, Office & Shops | 36M Inverter & 48M Battery Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹16,699

AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,625

The Monsoon Appliances Fest is now LIVE, and it’s your perfect chance to upgrade your home with the best deals of the season! As the rains roll in, so do the challenges—humidity, muddy floors, waterborne diseases, and damp air. That’s why this sale brings you smart solutions to tackle monsoon woes effortlessly.

Amazon Monsoon Appliances Sale is your chance to grab massive discounts on all home and kitchen essentials.

Enjoy a minimum of 40% off on a wide range of essential appliances. Need clean drinking water during the rainy season? Grab advanced water purifiers with UV and RO filtration at unbeatable prices. Tired of muddy footprints? Let high-suction vacuum cleaners do the heavy lifting. Want to stay fit with oil-free snacks? Air fryers are on massive discounts too!

From top brands to limited-time lightning deals, the Monsoon Appliances Fest is your one-stop shop for comfort, health, and convenience this season. Don’t miss out—shop before the best deals dry up!

Water purifiers at up to 60% off on Monsoon Fest on Amazon

Stay safe this monsoon with clean and purified drinking water—Amazon’s Monsoon Fest brings you up to 60% off on top water purifiers. With increased chances of contamination during the rainy season, now is the best time to upgrade to advanced RO, UV, or UF water purifiers from trusted brands.

Need for home or office use, there are options to suit every budget and requirement. Don’t miss this chance to invest in your family’s health. Shop the best water purifiers on Amazon today and enjoy unbeatable discounts before the Monsoon Fest ends!

Monsoon Appliances Fest: Vacuum cleaners at up to 60% off

Keep your home spotless this rainy season with powerful cleaning tools—Amazon’s Monsoon Appliances Fest is offering up to 60% off on vacuum cleaners. From cordless stick vacuums to robotic and wet & dry models, find the right fit for your cleaning needs at unbeatable prices. Monsoons often bring in mud, moisture, and dust, but with these discounted vacuum cleaners, you can keep your floors and furniture dirt-free with ease.

Choose from top brands known for performance and durability. Don’t miss out—upgrade your home cleaning routine during the Monsoon Fest and grab the best deals before they’re gone!

Mixer grinders at up to 65% off on Amazon Sale

Give your kitchen a smart upgrade with high-performance mixer grinders now available at up to 65% off during the Amazon Sale. Whether you're prepping masalas, making smoothies, or grinding batter, these appliances make daily cooking faster and easier. Choose from top brands offering multi-speed options, durable jars, and powerful motors—all at budget-friendly prices.

With monsoon cravings at their peak, a good mixer grinder is a must-have for every home. Don’t miss this chance to bring home the perfect kitchen companion at a steal. Shop mixer grinders on Amazon now before the sale ends.

Air fryers at up to 70% off on Amazon Monsoon Appliance Fest

Craving crispy snacks without the guilt this monsoon? Amazon’s Monsoon Appliance Fest brings you unbeatable deals with up to 70% off on air fryers. Perfect for oil-free cooking, air fryers let you enjoy your favourite treats—from samosas to fries—with minimal effort and maximum taste.

With top brands offering compact, high-capacity, and feature-rich models, there's something for every kitchen. Don’t miss this chance to grab the best air fryer deals on Amazon and make your monsoon snacking healthier and easier.

Inverters and battery combos at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

Don’t let power cuts disrupt your monsoon comfort—Amazon Sale is offering up to 60% off on inverter and battery combos. These reliable backup solutions are perfect for keeping your fans, lights, and essentials running during sudden outages.

Choose from top brands offering energy-efficient inverters paired with long-lasting batteries designed for Indian power conditions. Stay powered up and stress-free this rainy season—shop inverter and battery combos on Amazon before the sale ends.

Geysers at up to 50% off on Monsoon Appliance Sale

Make chilly monsoon mornings more comfortable with up to 50% off on geysers during the Monsoon Appliance Sale on Amazon. Instant water heaters or storage geysers, this sale has top-rated models from trusted brands at unbeatable prices. Ideal for bathrooms and kitchens alike, these geysers offer quick heating, energy efficiency, and durable performance.

With features like smart temperature control and rust-resistant tanks, you can enjoy warm showers without worrying about maintenance. Don’t miss out—shop geysers on Amazon now and bring home comfort and convenience this rainy season.

FAQs on home and kitchen appliances

  • What types of water purifiers are best for home use?

    RO + UV or RO + UF purifiers are ideal for removing impurities, viruses, and bacteria.

  • Are vacuum cleaners effective on wet floors during monsoon?

    Yes, wet & dry vacuum cleaners are designed to handle moisture and wet spills efficiently.

  • Can I use a mixer grinder for grinding dosa batter?

    Yes, powerful mixer grinders with high wattage (750W and above) can handle batters easily.

  • Are air fryers suitable for Indian cooking?

    Yes, you can make samosas, pakoras, tikkis, and more with less or no oil.

  • How long will an inverter battery last during a power cut?

    Depending on load, most batteries can last 4–8 hours on a full charge.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

