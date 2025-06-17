Monsoon Days sale on Amazon offers up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG and more

As the monsoon season sets in, Amazon is turning up the cool factor with its Monsoon Days Sale, offering exciting discounts on a wide range of refrigerators. Shoppers can explore top models from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more, making it the perfect time to upgrade or replace an old appliance.
Whether you're looking for energy-efficient options, smart features, or compact designs for smaller spaces, there's something for everyone. With attractive deals available for a limited period, now is the ideal moment to grab your preferred refrigerator and enjoy both convenience and savings during the rainy season.
Loading Suggestions...
Samsung’s 350L Bespoke AI Refrigerator offers a blend of smart features and flexible storage. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes allow users to adapt the fridge for different needs, from extra fridge space to vacation mode. Its AI Energy Mode optimizes power use, and WiFi connectivity lets you monitor and control settings via your phone.
The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, backed by a 20-year warranty. With toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, and Twin Cooling Plus, it keeps food fresh for longer. The 3-star rating and 241 kWh annual consumption make it a practical choice for medium families.
LG’s 380L double door refrigerator is designed for larger families, offering a spacious interior and convertible compartments. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy savings, low noise, and durability. Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis features add convenience for busy households.
The Multi-Air Flow system maintains even cooling, while the anti-bacterial gasket and deodorizer keep food fresh. Adjustable glass shelves and a large vegetable tray maximize storage flexibility, but the 3-star rating is average for its class.
LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
Loading Suggestions...
This 653L Samsung side-by-side refrigerator is ideal for large families, combining massive storage with smart technology. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes and AI-enabled features optimize energy use and storage flexibility. WiFi connectivity allows for remote control and monitoring via SmartThings.
A digital inverter compressor ensures efficiency and longevity, while Twin Cooling Plus keeps food fresher. The fingerprint-resistant finish and stabilizer-free operation enhance convenience, though its large size may not suit smaller kitchens.
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)
Loading Suggestions...
LG’s 655L side-by-side refrigerator is built for large households, offering ample space and efficient cooling. The smart inverter compressor provides energy savings and reduces noise, while Multi Air Flow ensures uniform cooling throughout.
Features like Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, and adjustable tempered glass shelves make it user-friendly. The antibacterial gasket and deodorizer maintain hygiene, but the lack of WiFi or AI features may be a drawback for tech-savvy users.
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
Loading Suggestions...
The 419L Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerator targets families needing versatility and smart controls. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes adapt to changing storage needs, and AI Energy Mode helps cut power usage. WiFi connectivity enables remote monitoring and control.
The digital inverter compressor is energy-efficient and quiet, with a 20-year warranty for peace of mind. Features like Twin Cooling Plus and toughened glass shelves ensure food stays fresh, but the 3-star rating is average for this segment.
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
Loading Suggestions...
LG’s 322L refrigerator is a practical choice for medium to large families, offering convertible freezer-to-fridge space and efficient cooling. The smart inverter compressor reduces noise and energy use, while Express Freeze speeds up ice making.
Multi Air Flow and a deodorizer keep food fresh, and the anti-bacterial gasket ensures hygiene. The compact design fits most kitchens, but the 3-star energy rating is modest, and there are no smart connectivity features.
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
Loading Suggestions...
LG’s 343L refrigerator offers similar features to its 322L sibling, with slightly more storage for larger families. The convertible freezer, Multi Air Flow, and Express Freeze functions provide flexibility and freshness.
The anti-bacterial gasket and deodorizer maintain hygiene, while the smart inverter compressor ensures efficiency. Like other LG models here, it lacks smart connectivity and only has a 3-star energy rating.
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
Loading Suggestions...
Haier’s 325L bottom-mount refrigerator stands out with its 14-in-1 convertible modes, offering unmatched storage flexibility. The triple inverter and fan motor technology ensure efficient cooling and low power consumption.
The large vegetable box, toughened glass shelves, and anti-bacterial gasket make it practical for families. The bottom freezer design is ergonomic, but the lack of WiFi or AI features may disappoint some users.
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)
Loading Suggestions...
Haier’s 596L side-by-side refrigerator offers massive storage and 100% convertible fridge space for ultimate flexibility. The expert inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet performance, making it suitable for large families.
The wide temperature range and durable build add to its appeal, but it lacks smart features like WiFi or AI. Its large size may not fit smaller kitchens, and the 3-star rating is standard for its class.
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
Loading Suggestions...
Samsung’s 396L Bespoke AI refrigerator combines smart features with practical storage. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes and AI Energy Mode optimize both space and power use, while WiFi connectivity allows remote control.
Twin Cooling Plus, toughened glass shelves, and a digital inverter compressor ensure food stays fresh and energy bills stay low. The 3-star rating is average, and the premium price reflects its smart capabilities.
It’s a limited-time sale offering discounts on various products, including refrigerators.
Which brands are included in the refrigerator deals?
Top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more are part of the sale.
How long will the sale last?
The duration varies, so it's best to check Amazon regularly for updates.
Are there EMI or exchange offers available?
Yes, many refrigerators come with EMI options and exchange offers.
Can I buy these deals online only?
Yes, the offers are available exclusively on Amazon’s website and app.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.