Monsoon Days sale on Amazon offers up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG and more

ByAmit Rahi
Jun 17, 2025 01:52 PM IST

Get up to 55% off on Samsung, LG, and more during Amazon’s Monsoon Days Sale on refrigerators, limited-time summer savings!

Our Picks

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

₹41,490

LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹49,994

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹47,490

As the monsoon season sets in, Amazon is turning up the cool factor with its Monsoon Days Sale, offering exciting discounts on a wide range of refrigerators. Shoppers can explore top models from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more, making it the perfect time to upgrade or replace an old appliance.

Cool deals await on refrigerators in Amazon’s Monsoon Days Sale.

Whether you're looking for energy-efficient options, smart features, or compact designs for smaller spaces, there's something for everyone. With attractive deals available for a limited period, now is the ideal moment to grab your preferred refrigerator and enjoy both convenience and savings during the rainy season.

Samsung’s 350L Bespoke AI Refrigerator offers a blend of smart features and flexible storage. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes allow users to adapt the fridge for different needs, from extra fridge space to vacation mode. Its AI Energy Mode optimizes power use, and WiFi connectivity lets you monitor and control settings via your phone.

The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, backed by a 20-year warranty. With toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, and Twin Cooling Plus, it keeps food fresh for longer. The 3-star rating and 241 kWh annual consumption make it a practical choice for medium families.

Specifications

Capacity
350L
Energy Rating
3 Star (241 kWh/year)
Modes
Convertible 5 in 1
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Features
WiFi & AI Energy Mode
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

LG’s 380L double door refrigerator is designed for larger families, offering a spacious interior and convertible compartments. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy savings, low noise, and durability. Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis features add convenience for busy households.

The Multi-Air Flow system maintains even cooling, while the anti-bacterial gasket and deodorizer keep food fresh. Adjustable glass shelves and a large vegetable tray maximize storage flexibility, but the 3-star rating is average for its class.

Specifications

Capacity
380L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Design
Convertible compartments
Technology
Express Freeze & Smart Diagnosis

Reasons to buy

Spacious and highly adjustable interior

Reliable, quiet inverter compressor

Reasons to avoid

3-star energy rating is not top-tier

LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

This 653L Samsung side-by-side refrigerator is ideal for large families, combining massive storage with smart technology. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes and AI-enabled features optimize energy use and storage flexibility. WiFi connectivity allows for remote control and monitoring via SmartThings.

A digital inverter compressor ensures efficiency and longevity, while Twin Cooling Plus keeps food fresher. The fingerprint-resistant finish and stabilizer-free operation enhance convenience, though its large size may not suit smaller kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
653L
Energy Rating
3 Star (547 kWh/year)
Modes
Convertible 5-in-1
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Smart features
WiFi & SmartThings integration

Reasons to buy

Huge capacity and flexible storage

Advanced AI and connectivity features

Reasons to avoid

High energy consumption due to size

Requires significant kitchen space

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

LG’s 655L side-by-side refrigerator is built for large households, offering ample space and efficient cooling. The smart inverter compressor provides energy savings and reduces noise, while Multi Air Flow ensures uniform cooling throughout.

Features like Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, and adjustable tempered glass shelves make it user-friendly. The antibacterial gasket and deodorizer maintain hygiene, but the lack of WiFi or AI features may be a drawback for tech-savvy users.

Specifications

Capacity
655L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Technology
Multi Air Flow & Express Freeze
Build
Tempered Glass Shelves

Reasons to buy

Large, well-organized storage

Efficient and reliable cooling

Reasons to avoid

No smart connectivity

Bulky, needs ample space

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

The 419L Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerator targets families needing versatility and smart controls. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes adapt to changing storage needs, and AI Energy Mode helps cut power usage. WiFi connectivity enables remote monitoring and control.

The digital inverter compressor is energy-efficient and quiet, with a 20-year warranty for peace of mind. Features like Twin Cooling Plus and toughened glass shelves ensure food stays fresh, but the 3-star rating is average for this segment.

Specifications

Capacity
419L
Energy Rating
3 Star (252 kWh/year)
Modes
Convertible 5-in-1
Compressor
Digital Inverter
Smart features
WiFi & AI Energy Mode

Reasons to buy

Flexible storage and smart controls

Long-lasting compressor warranty

Reasons to avoid

3-star efficiency only

Premium pricing for AI features

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

LG’s 322L refrigerator is a practical choice for medium to large families, offering convertible freezer-to-fridge space and efficient cooling. The smart inverter compressor reduces noise and energy use, while Express Freeze speeds up ice making.

Multi Air Flow and a deodorizer keep food fresh, and the anti-bacterial gasket ensures hygiene. The compact design fits most kitchens, but the 3-star energy rating is modest, and there are no smart connectivity features.

Specifications

Capacity
322L
Energy Rating
3 star
Compressor
Smart inverter
Freezer
Convertible
Special feature
Express freeze

Reasons to buy

Convertible storage and efficient cooling

Compact and quiet operation

Reasons to avoid

No WiFi or AI features

Average energy rating

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

LG’s 343L refrigerator offers similar features to its 322L sibling, with slightly more storage for larger families. The convertible freezer, Multi Air Flow, and Express Freeze functions provide flexibility and freshness.

The anti-bacterial gasket and deodorizer maintain hygiene, while the smart inverter compressor ensures efficiency. Like other LG models here, it lacks smart connectivity and only has a 3-star energy rating.

Specifications

Capacity
343L
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Freeze
Express

Reasons to buy

Flexible storage and efficient cooling

Durable and quiet operation

Reasons to avoid

No smart features

Only 3-star energy efficiency

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Haier’s 325L bottom-mount refrigerator stands out with its 14-in-1 convertible modes, offering unmatched storage flexibility. The triple inverter and fan motor technology ensure efficient cooling and low power consumption.

The large vegetable box, toughened glass shelves, and anti-bacterial gasket make it practical for families. The bottom freezer design is ergonomic, but the lack of WiFi or AI features may disappoint some users.

Specifications

Capacity
325L
Energy Rating
3 Star (250 kWh/year)
Modes
Convertible 14-in-1
Compressor
Triple Inverter
Freezer
Bottom

Reasons to buy

Highly flexible storage options

Ergonomic bottom mount design

Reasons to avoid

No smart connectivity

3-star energy rating

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Haier’s 596L side-by-side refrigerator offers massive storage and 100% convertible fridge space for ultimate flexibility. The expert inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet performance, making it suitable for large families.

The wide temperature range and durable build add to its appeal, but it lacks smart features like WiFi or AI. Its large size may not fit smaller kitchens, and the 3-star rating is standard for its class.

Specifications

Capacity
596L
Energy Rating
3 star
Space
100% Convertible Fridge
Compressor
Expert Inverter
Design
side by side

Reasons to buy

Huge, flexible storage capacity

Efficient and quiet inverter operation

Reasons to avoid

No smart or AI features

Very large footprint

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

Samsung’s 396L Bespoke AI refrigerator combines smart features with practical storage. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes and AI Energy Mode optimize both space and power use, while WiFi connectivity allows remote control.

Twin Cooling Plus, toughened glass shelves, and a digital inverter compressor ensure food stays fresh and energy bills stay low. The 3-star rating is average, and the premium price reflects its smart capabilities.

Specifications

Capacity
396L
Energy Rating
3 Star (249 kWh/year)
Modes
Convertible 5-in-1
Compressor
Digital inverter
Smart features
WiFi & AI Energy Mode

Reasons to buy

Smart features and flexible storage

Reliable, efficient cooling

Reasons to avoid

Only 3-star energy efficiency

Higher price for AI integration

Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Monsoon Days Sale?

    It’s a limited-time sale offering discounts on various products, including refrigerators.

  • Which brands are included in the refrigerator deals?

    Top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more are part of the sale.

  • How long will the sale last?

    The duration varies, so it's best to check Amazon regularly for updates.

  • Are there EMI or exchange offers available?

    Yes, many refrigerators come with EMI options and exchange offers.

  • Can I buy these deals online only?

    Yes, the offers are available exclusively on Amazon’s website and app.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

