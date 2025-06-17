Monsoon Days sale on Amazon offers up to 55% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG and more

As the monsoon season sets in, Amazon is turning up the cool factor with its Monsoon Days Sale, offering exciting discounts on a wide range of refrigerators. Shoppers can explore top models from leading brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more, making it the perfect time to upgrade or replace an old appliance. Cool deals await on refrigerators in Amazon’s Monsoon Days Sale.

Whether you're looking for energy-efficient options, smart features, or compact designs for smaller spaces, there's something for everyone. With attractive deals available for a limited period, now is the ideal moment to grab your preferred refrigerator and enjoy both convenience and savings during the rainy season.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 350L Bespoke AI Refrigerator offers a blend of smart features and flexible storage. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes allow users to adapt the fridge for different needs, from extra fridge space to vacation mode. Its AI Energy Mode optimizes power use, and WiFi connectivity lets you monitor and control settings via your phone.

The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, backed by a 20-year warranty. With toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, and Twin Cooling Plus, it keeps food fresh for longer. The 3-star rating and 241 kWh annual consumption make it a practical choice for medium families.

Specifications Capacity 350L Energy Rating 3 Star (241 kWh/year) Modes Convertible 5 in 1 Compressor Digital Inverter Features WiFi & AI Energy Mode Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 380L double door refrigerator is designed for larger families, offering a spacious interior and convertible compartments. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy savings, low noise, and durability. Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis features add convenience for busy households.

The Multi-Air Flow system maintains even cooling, while the anti-bacterial gasket and deodorizer keep food fresh. Adjustable glass shelves and a large vegetable tray maximize storage flexibility, but the 3-star rating is average for its class.

Specifications Capacity 380L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Design Convertible compartments Technology Express Freeze & Smart Diagnosis Reasons to buy Spacious and highly adjustable interior Reliable, quiet inverter compressor Reasons to avoid 3-star energy rating is not top-tier Click Here to Buy LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Loading Suggestions...

This 653L Samsung side-by-side refrigerator is ideal for large families, combining massive storage with smart technology. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes and AI-enabled features optimize energy use and storage flexibility. WiFi connectivity allows for remote control and monitoring via SmartThings.

A digital inverter compressor ensures efficiency and longevity, while Twin Cooling Plus keeps food fresher. The fingerprint-resistant finish and stabilizer-free operation enhance convenience, though its large size may not suit smaller kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 653L Energy Rating 3 Star (547 kWh/year) Modes Convertible 5-in-1 Compressor Digital Inverter Smart features WiFi & SmartThings integration Reasons to buy Huge capacity and flexible storage Advanced AI and connectivity features Reasons to avoid High energy consumption due to size Requires significant kitchen space Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 655L side-by-side refrigerator is built for large households, offering ample space and efficient cooling. The smart inverter compressor provides energy savings and reduces noise, while Multi Air Flow ensures uniform cooling throughout.

Features like Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, and adjustable tempered glass shelves make it user-friendly. The antibacterial gasket and deodorizer maintain hygiene, but the lack of WiFi or AI features may be a drawback for tech-savvy users.

Specifications Capacity 655L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Technology Multi Air Flow & Express Freeze Build Tempered Glass Shelves Reasons to buy Large, well-organized storage Efficient and reliable cooling Reasons to avoid No smart connectivity Bulky, needs ample space Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

Loading Suggestions...

The 419L Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerator targets families needing versatility and smart controls. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes adapt to changing storage needs, and AI Energy Mode helps cut power usage. WiFi connectivity enables remote monitoring and control.

The digital inverter compressor is energy-efficient and quiet, with a 20-year warranty for peace of mind. Features like Twin Cooling Plus and toughened glass shelves ensure food stays fresh, but the 3-star rating is average for this segment.

Specifications Capacity 419L Energy Rating 3 Star (252 kWh/year) Modes Convertible 5-in-1 Compressor Digital Inverter Smart features WiFi & AI Energy Mode Reasons to buy Flexible storage and smart controls Long-lasting compressor warranty Reasons to avoid 3-star efficiency only Premium pricing for AI features Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 322L refrigerator is a practical choice for medium to large families, offering convertible freezer-to-fridge space and efficient cooling. The smart inverter compressor reduces noise and energy use, while Express Freeze speeds up ice making.

Multi Air Flow and a deodorizer keep food fresh, and the anti-bacterial gasket ensures hygiene. The compact design fits most kitchens, but the 3-star energy rating is modest, and there are no smart connectivity features.

Specifications Capacity 322L Energy Rating 3 star Compressor Smart inverter Freezer Convertible Special feature Express freeze Reasons to buy Convertible storage and efficient cooling Compact and quiet operation Reasons to avoid No WiFi or AI features Average energy rating Click Here to Buy LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 343L refrigerator offers similar features to its 322L sibling, with slightly more storage for larger families. The convertible freezer, Multi Air Flow, and Express Freeze functions provide flexibility and freshness.

The anti-bacterial gasket and deodorizer maintain hygiene, while the smart inverter compressor ensures efficiency. Like other LG models here, it lacks smart connectivity and only has a 3-star energy rating.

Specifications Capacity 343L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Freeze Express Reasons to buy Flexible storage and efficient cooling Durable and quiet operation Reasons to avoid No smart features Only 3-star energy efficiency Click Here to Buy LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Loading Suggestions...

Haier’s 325L bottom-mount refrigerator stands out with its 14-in-1 convertible modes, offering unmatched storage flexibility. The triple inverter and fan motor technology ensure efficient cooling and low power consumption.

The large vegetable box, toughened glass shelves, and anti-bacterial gasket make it practical for families. The bottom freezer design is ergonomic, but the lack of WiFi or AI features may disappoint some users.

Specifications Capacity 325L Energy Rating 3 Star (250 kWh/year) Modes Convertible 14-in-1 Compressor Triple Inverter Freezer Bottom Reasons to buy Highly flexible storage options Ergonomic bottom mount design Reasons to avoid No smart connectivity 3-star energy rating Click Here to Buy Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

Haier’s 596L side-by-side refrigerator offers massive storage and 100% convertible fridge space for ultimate flexibility. The expert inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet performance, making it suitable for large families.

The wide temperature range and durable build add to its appeal, but it lacks smart features like WiFi or AI. Its large size may not fit smaller kitchens, and the 3-star rating is standard for its class.

Specifications Capacity 596L Energy Rating 3 star Space 100% Convertible Fridge Compressor Expert Inverter Design side by side Reasons to buy Huge, flexible storage capacity Efficient and quiet inverter operation Reasons to avoid No smart or AI features Very large footprint Click Here to Buy Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 396L Bespoke AI refrigerator combines smart features with practical storage. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes and AI Energy Mode optimize both space and power use, while WiFi connectivity allows remote control.

Twin Cooling Plus, toughened glass shelves, and a digital inverter compressor ensure food stays fresh and energy bills stay low. The 3-star rating is average, and the premium price reflects its smart capabilities.

Specifications Capacity 396L Energy Rating 3 Star (249 kWh/year) Modes Convertible 5-in-1 Compressor Digital inverter Smart features WiFi & AI Energy Mode Reasons to buy Smart features and flexible storage Reliable, efficient cooling Reasons to avoid Only 3-star energy efficiency Higher price for AI integration Click Here to Buy Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

Similar articles for you

Best convertible refrigerators in 2025 with freezer-to-fridge switch, inverter tech, and flexible storage options

Best refrigerator brands in India that combine modern features, durability and performance from top brands

High capacity refrigerators for your kitchen: 6 expert recommendations for you

Refrigerator for small families with smart and compact features: Top 10 picks for everyday cooling needs

FAQs What is the Amazon Monsoon Days Sale? It’s a limited-time sale offering discounts on various products, including refrigerators.

Which brands are included in the refrigerator deals? Top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more are part of the sale.

How long will the sale last? The duration varies, so it's best to check Amazon regularly for updates.

Are there EMI or exchange offers available? Yes, many refrigerators come with EMI options and exchange offers.

Can I buy these deals online only? Yes, the offers are available exclusively on Amazon’s website and app.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.