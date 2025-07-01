Monsoon deals on washing machines! Min 40% off on top load and front load models from Samsung, LG, Bosch and more brands

Monsoon season often means extra laundry, so this sale arrives at a good time. The Monsoon Appliances Sale includes washing machines from Samsung, LG, Bosch, and other familiar names at lower prices. Min 40% off top load and front load washing machines in the Monsoon Appliances Sale on Amazon.

There are front load and top load models with various wash settings and capacities to handle daily loads without much trouble. If your old washing machine has been slowing down or leaving clothes less than clean, this is a chance to replace it. The discounts make it easier to bring home something dependable without spending more than you planned.

Fresh laundry feels easier with the LG 7 kg front load washing machine, now part of the Monsoon deals on washing machines. This model uses Inverter Direct Drive Technology and 6 Motion DD to handle different fabrics with care.

Steam helps remove allergens and tough stains, while the in-built heater takes on stubborn dirt. It’s available in Essence White and comes at 39% off, which makes it simpler to bring home.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Rating 5 Star Extra In-Built Heater Special Features Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, High Efficiency, LED Display Voltage ‎230 Volts Wattage ‎1700 Watts Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)

Fresh clothes feel easier to manage with the Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine. Part of the Monsoon deals on washing machines, it uses Eco Bubble Technology to clean with less water and care for fabrics.

Hygiene steam and the inbuilt heater tackle stains and help reduce allergens. The digital inverter motor keeps noise low and power use steady. This model is now 40% off, making it simpler to bring home for daily washing needs.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Rating 5 Star Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start Cycle Options Delicates, Tub Clean, Spin, Wool, Cotton Voltage 230 Volts Click Here to Buy Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

Keeping up with daily laundry feels simpler with the Voltas Beko 10 kg top load washer. As part of the Monsoon deals on washing machines, it comes with Double Waterfall Technology to soak clothes well and rinse out dirt.

The 5 star rating can help reduce electricity use over time. With a roomy 10 kg capacity, it suits families who run frequent loads. This model is now available at 58% off.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Rating 5 Star Technology Double Waterfall Type Top Load Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Auto Restart, Drum Clean, Delay Start, LED Display Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEA/OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology)

Washing bigger loads is simpler with the Bosch 9 kg front load washing machine. Included in this season’s Monsoon deals on washing machines, it uses Anti Stain and AI Active Water Plus to help remove dirt without extra scrubbing.

A built in heater and steam function work on bacteria and stubborn spots. The 5 star inverter motor keeps power use in check. This model is now 41% off, making it easier to bring home.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Rating 5 Star Motor Inverter Special Features Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater Maximum Rotational Speed ‎1200 RPM Noise Level ‎54 dB Click Here to Buy Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White)

If you’ve been waiting to sort out your old washer, this Godrej 7.5 kg washing machine is worth a look. Part of this season’s Monsoon deals with washing machines, it’s designed with Rollercoaster Wash Technology that moves clothes around thoroughly, so they come out cleaner without much effort.

The steel drum handles daily loads well, and the Zero Pressure Tech fills the tub quicker when water flow is weak. Right now, it’s 44% off on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 7.5 Kg Rating 5 Star Drum Stainless Steel Gravity Drum Technology Rollercoaster Wash Special Features Zero Pressure Technology, Auto Balance system, Aquajet Pulsator Click Here to Buy Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Rollercoaster Wash Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster)

Daily washing feels less of a task with the Whirlpool 7 kg front load washing machine. Part of the Monsoon deals on washing machines, this model uses steam technology and an in-built heater to handle more than 100 tough stains.

The 6th Sense Soft Move adjusts drum motion for different fabrics, so clothes come out clean without damage. Its inverter motor supports steady operation. This 5 star machine is now 26% off while stocks last.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Rating 5 Star Special Features Steam Technology, In-Built Heater, 6th Sense Soft Move Motor Inverter Cycle Options Bedsheet, Tub Clean, Daily Wash, Delicates, Spin, Stain Care, Baby Wear, Curtain, Drain, Wool, Cotton, Rinse Controls Type Touch Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS7010BWW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move, 2024 Model)

Busy days feel a bit easier with the Haier 8 kg top load washing machine. In this season’s Monsoon deals on washing machines, it features an Oceanus Wave Drum to clean clothes gently and a magic filter that collects lint before it builds up.

You get eight wash programs for different loads and a 15 minute quick wash when you need clean clothes fast. The stainless steel drum handles daily use well. This model is now 47% off right now on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Rating 5 Star Drum Oceanus Wave, Stainless Steel Wash Programs 8 Quick Wash 15 Minutes Click Here to Buy Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, 8 Wash Programs (HWM80-AE, Titanium Grey, Stainless Steel Drum, 15 Mins Quick Wash)

The LG 7 kg washing machine is available under the Monsoon deals on washing machines in the Amazon Sale. It uses Smart Inverter Technology to keep noise low and washing steady. Turbodrum helps remove dirt from clothes without extra effort.

Auto Prewash handles stains before the main cycle starts. The stainless steel drum holds up to daily loads. Smart Diagnosis can spot issues quickly. This machine comes with a 35% discount for a limited time.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Rating 5 Star Special Features Inverter, Auto Restart, Child Lock, High Efficiency, LED Display Drum Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

The Samsung 8 kg top load washer brings useful tech to daily laundry. Featured in this year’s Monsoon deals on washing machines, it comes with AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, and AI Energy Mode to adjust cycles and help save power.

Super Speed shortens wash times, while the Soft Closing Door adds a smooth touch. The digital Inverter motor keeps operation steady. This 5 star machine is now 26% off, making it easier to bring home.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Rating 5 Star Special Features AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, Super Speed, Delay Start, Child Lock Motor Digital Inverter Click Here to Buy Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray)

Keeping up with daily laundry is simpler with the Voltas Beko 7 kg front load washing machine. You’ll see it featured in the Monsoon deals on washing machines, offering a quick 14 min wash for small batches that need cleaning fast.

An inbuilt heater and hygiene steam work on stains and help keep clothes feeling clean. The inverter motor supports consistent cycles, while the digital display is simple to use. It’s now 47% off for a limited time on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Rating 5 Star Motor Inverter Special Features Inverter, Protective Rat Mesh, Temperature Control, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater Control Console ‎Touch and Dial Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Quick 14-Min Wash Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA/WXV, White, Inbuilt Heater/Hygiene Steam/Digital Display)

FAQs on Monsoon deals on washing machines What types of washing machines are included in Monsoon deals? Both top load and front load models from brands like LG, Samsung, and Bosch are covered.

Are fully automatic machines part of the discounts? Yes, many fully automatic washing machines have special prices during the sale.

Do these deals include washing machines with inbuilt heaters? Several models with inbuilt heaters and steam features are available at reduced rates.

Can I get no-cost EMI on washing machines in the sale? Many sellers offer no-cost EMI options; check the listing for details.

Do washing machines come with a warranty in the sale? Yes, all models carry the standard manufacturer warranty even at discounted prices.

