NBA 2K24 chooses Kobe Bryant as cover athlete for second time

NBA 2K24, the latest installment of the popular basketball video game franchise, has chosen the late Kobe Bryant as its poster boy for the second time. Kobe Bryant cover. (Image Credit: 2K Games)

Following his appearance on the Mamba Forever Edition of NBA 2K21, Bryant will now grace the cover of NBA 2K24, solidifying his status as an iconic figure in both basketball and gaming.

Since its inception in 1999, the NBA 2K series has been renowned for its realistic adaptation of each NBA basketball season into video game form.

While details about NBA 2K24 are still sparse, the recent announcement on the official NBA 2K Twitter account has shed some light on what fans can expect.

The game will be released in two editions: the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition.

The cover art for both editions has also been unveiled, with the former showcasing Bryant executing a dunk against a vibrant kaleidoscopic background, while the latter features a close-up profile of his determined, sweat-covered face.

Releasing multiple editions has become a common practice for the NBA 2K series, and this trend continues with the upcoming installment. The announcement also mentioned that pre-orders for the game will open on July 7th.

The reveal sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans on social media, with heart and snake emojis filling the comments section.

The official Xbox account also expressed approval, subtly hinting at a version of the game coming to its consoles.

Speculation arose regarding which players might appear on other editions, and some fans called for cross-play compatibility between versions.

A few users lamented the missed opportunity to feature the basketball legend wearing his iconic number 24 jersey on the cover art, instead of the number 8 seen in the revealed images. Notably, previous iterations of the game had accurately depicted Bryant wearing his preferred number.

Kobe Bryant's status as an indisputable legend in professional basketball made him an obvious choice for the NBA 2K series. His untimely and tragic passing deeply affected people worldwide, transcending the basketball community. Honoring him within the game franchise was a fitting tribute, one that has been done multiple times to commemorate his enduring legacy.

As NBA 2K24 makes its way to store shelves and online platforms, fans eagerly anticipate how the game will further pay homage to Bryant's remarkable career and lasting impact.