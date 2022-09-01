‘Not interested’ in an Instagram post? Soon, you can express it on the platform

Social network giant Meta has said it is testing two new features in Instagram. Now, users on the multimedia platform can mark posts as ‘Not Interested’, the company said in a blog post.On marking ‘Not Interested', Instagram will immediately hide those posts and the refrain from showing users similar content in the future.

“By tapping Not Interested, it removes the post from your feed immediately, and we’ll suggest fewer posts like it in the future. When you see a post that is not interesting to you, tap the X at the top right of the post. Alternatively, you can tap the three-dot menu and then tap Not Interested", Meta said.

Besides this, Meta also announced it is testing feature for the users to tell Instagram that they don't wish to see suggested posts with certain words, phrases or emojis in the caption or hashtags. This feature can be used to stop seeing the content that's not interesting.Instagram is a popular multimedia platform for sharing photos and videos and is owned by Meta. In recent times, Meta has introduced several features indicating its shift towards being a video-centric platform. The move has triggered criticism from many users including celebrities like Kim Kardashian who accused Instagram of trying to become like video platform TikTok.The backlash had forced Instagram to rollback some of the features it had initiated. It had paused the tests of full-screen video and photo posts. Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a video post had said that the social media platform was doing experiments and that it would continue to support photos as it was a part of Instagram's heritage.

In a latest development, Meta is now mulling to add more paid features to Instagram and other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, Reuters reported. It will also set up a new group for these new features, Reuters reported. "Any new product will be complementary to our existing ads business," a spokesperson from Meta told Reuters.

