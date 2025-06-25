Nothing finally reveals how Glyph Matrix on Phone 3 will work- Details

The Nothing Phone 3 launch is next week, on July 1, 2025, and we have all been waiting to know more about the company’s first-ever flagship smartphone. As we get closer to the launch, Nothing is gradually revealing Phone 3's unique features and upgrades, and one of them is the new Glyph Matrix. We all know by now that Nothing is killing its signature Glyph Light interface, which consisted of strips of customisable LED lights. Now, with Glyph Matrix, Nothing is reported to bring micro-LED cluster lights, giving the smartphone a new twist, or a new thing to be curious about. But, how does it work in real life? Nothing, Head of Design, Adam Bates, finally reveals the working of Glyph Matrix in a new interview, giving a short preview of how it will work. Nothing Phone 3 is officially ditching Glyph Light interface for Glyph Matrix.(Nothing)

Also read: Meta and Oakley’s new AI smart glasses: Are Americans ready for wearable AI in everyday life?

How Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix work?

Adam Bates, in an interview with Design Milk, revealed the working of Glyph Matrix and how it will be programmable and expressive for users. It was revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will include a dense cluster of micro-LEDs on the top right corner of the phone, as shown in the teasers. The Matrix will enable users to set different symbols, customise animations, and bring reactive lighting depending upon the nature of the sound or notification.

Also read: Apple reportedly planning to buy Perplexity AI to power future Siri upgrades and AI-driven search features

Bates said, “The Glyph Matrix carries that vision forward but in a more expressive and intentional way. Instead of predefined light strips, we now have a dense field of programmable micro-LEDs, a canvas for real-time, glanceable communication that feels alive, playful, and deeply personal.”

This is expected to make the device more communicative with the user, as they can set lighting effects for their most-used app notifications. Therefore, we can say that it works somewhat similarly to the Glyph Light interface. Bates added that Glyph Matrix, “something that doesn’t just alert you, but communicates with you.” This new addition not only brings custom features but also saves a lot of space internally to store other crucial features and gives the smartphone a visual identity that appeals to buyers.

Also read: Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

Nothing Phone 3: What’s coming

The Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which may offer a significant performance boost over the Phone 2 model. This year, Nothing may bring a triple camera setup, which could also include a 50MP telephoto lens. Additionally, we can expect a bigger battery and upgraded charging support.