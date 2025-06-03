Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 colour options and pricing tipped online - Details

Nothing is preparing to enter the flagship smartphone and premium audio markets with the upcoming release of the Nothing Phone (3) and its first over-ear headphones, the Headphone (1). New leaks have revealed key details about the colours and pricing of both products, signalling the company's move toward higher-end offerings. The Nothing Phone 3 and the first over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1, are scheduled to be released in July 2025.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1: Colour Options and Pricing (Leaked)

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in July 2025. The company aims to position this model above its previous mid-range offerings. According to a leak by @MysteryLupin on X, the Phone 3 will come in black and white options. Pricing will start at $799 (roughly Rs. 68,259) for the version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A higher-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost $899 (roughly Rs. 76,802).

These figures closely match earlier hints from Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei, who mentioned a price near 800 euros. The availability of US dollar pricing suggests the phone will officially launch in the United States. One notable change might be the removal of the Glyph interface, a rear LED notification system, in favour of a customisable dot-matrix display, though this detail is yet to be confirmed.

Alongside the Phone 3, Nothing plans to release its first over-ear headphones, named Headphone 1, around September 30, 2025. These headphones will also be offered in black and white and priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,543). The company intends to compete with popular premium models such as Sony’s WH-1000XM6 but at a lower price point. While full specifications remain undisclosed, Nothing’s history with audio devices, like the Ear 2, points to the inclusion of features like active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes.

Nothing Phone 3: Key Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processor, likely an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 used in the Phone 2. Camera improvements and AI-driven software enhancements aim to boost photography and video capabilities. Nothing’s recent post on X stated, “We killed the Glyph Interface,” fueling speculation about design changes in the new model. The device should run Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15, with promises of a cleaner interface and improved battery management. The screen is said to be a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the battery capacity could reach 5,000mAh.