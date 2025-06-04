Nothing Phone 3 launch in India confirmed on July 1: Know what’s coming

The UK-based smartphone company Nothing is all set to launch its first true flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, globally. Now, the company has officially confirmed the smartphone launch date, which is scheduled for July 1, 2025, in India. The Nothing Phone 3 has been in talks for quite some time, as leaks started to surface on the internet. Nothing is also teasing the smartphone by providing us with a little glimpse of design, and hinting towards a major design revamp, which may not include a glyph interface. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the launch of the Nothing Phone 3 model, then here’s everything you need to know about the launch and expected specifications. Nothing Phone 3 launch date revealed, know about the launch and what we can expect.(Nothing)

Also read: Why Restarting Your Router is a Thing of the Past?

Nothing Phone 3 launch date

The Nothing Phone 3 will officially debut on July 1, 2025, in India at 10.30 PM IST. If you want to stay updated about all the announcements during launch, then you can sign up on Flipkart.in and nothing.tech, for the latest updates on specifications, features, and price. According to Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the Nothing Phone 3 will come with premium materials, a major performance boost, and software upgrades. Furthermore, Nothing’s social also highlights that the Phone 3 will not feature the signature glyph light interface, making a major design shift in comparison to the previous generation models. Therefore, the Phone 3 model could bring a new user experience with a flagship look and feel.

Also read: Uber users can now book Delhi Metro tickets within the app: Here’s how to do it

Nothing Phone 3 launch: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Reports also suggest that the smartphone could come with major AI upgrades, bringing smart capabilities.

Also read: Realme Neo 7 Turbo key features tipped online ahead of May 29 launch: Here’s what to expect

For photography, the Nothing Phone 3 could feature a triple camera setup including a main, ultrawide, and a telephoto lens. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, we expect the smartphone to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support a 50W wired fast charging. Now, to get a glimpse of all the new and upgraded features, we will have to wait until July 1, to know what Nothing Phone 3 has in store for buyers.