Nothing Phone 3 overpriced? Three mobiles with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC at less than half the price

The Nothing Phone 3, along with the Headphone 1, launched yesterday on 1 July. The brand has notably launched a flagship phone for the very first time, which also happens to be the successor to the Nothing Phone 2, launched almost two years ago. Poco F7 (left), Realme GT 7 (right).(Shaurya Sharma / HT)

Expectations for this phone have been quite high, but popular sentiment online suggests that people are unhappy about the price: ₹79,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That said, the primary dissatisfaction stems from the fact that, despite being positioned as a flagship, the phone ships with a processor that isn’t flagship-grade: the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which can, in fact, be found in phones that cost several thousand rupees less.

Now, if you're looking for a phone with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 but aren’t keen on spending ₹80,000, we've got you covered. Here are two alternatives from other brands that feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and offer a similar set of specifications. There’s also a third model, but it’s not yet available in India. Read on for the details.

Poco F7

The Poco F7 was launched last month in June. For ₹31,999, you get 12 GB of RAM alongside the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and even UFS 4.1 storage. If you want the phone for performance-centric needs, for your gaming, and want a huge 7,550 mAh battery, a triple IP rating, and a glass and metal finish with a large display, the Poco F7 is certainly a phone you should have a look at. However, do note that it has Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, and there will be a lot of bloatware to deal with. Luckily, most of it is uninstallable, so if you can work with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, the Poco F7 is definitely a great option.

iQOO Neo 10

The next option on the list is the iQOO Neo 10, which was also launched in India recently. For the base model, you have to pay ₹31,999, which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You can also opt for the 12 GB RAM plus 256 GB storage option, and that will set you back ₹35,999. This phone also packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and it too, like the Poco F7, gets a super-large battery in the form of a 7,000 mAh cell. The display is certainly a highlight, being 144 Hz, so you can, in theory, play games at 144 FPS if they are supported. There is also a large vapour cooling chamber that helps keep temperatures down for long hours.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro (Not Available In India)

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro, which could come to India as the Xiaomi 15 Civi, is expected to be the successor to the Xiaomi 14 Civi and feature Leica optics. It, too, gets the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and comes with a 6.55-inch display, a triple camera setup tuned by Leica, and a large 6,000 mAh battery. Again, this is not available in India as of now, and there is no word as to when or if it will launch in the country. However, the good news is that the last-generation model, the Xiaomi 14 Civi, did make its way to the Indian market.

