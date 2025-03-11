Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro get a major software update with new camera, Essential Key features

The Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro are the brand's latest mid-range smartphones for both global and Indian markets, and they were launched earlier this month, priced at ₹24,999 and ₹29,999, respectively. Both the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and 3a are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Now, as buyers wait to get their hands on these phones, Nothing has already released the first software update. Notably, this update brings several functionalities, including major additions to the Essential Key and Essential Space, and more. This update also brings camera-centric improvements, including updates to camera presets, the ability to import custom filters, and more. Here is all you need to know.

Nothing 3a and 3a Pro Software Update

It is important to note that this update is being rolled out for both the the 3a Pro and the 3a. According to Nothing's changelog, as part of the update, you get an updated Essential Key interaction, which lets you quickly press to save whatever is on your screen and then add it to your notes. You can also long-press to instantly record voice notes while surfing. There are also added Essential Space widgets, allowing you to view your content directly on the home screen or the lock screen. There is also a new 'Upcoming' section.

Coming to the camera upgrades, Nothing has introduced camera presets, which let you quickly choose optimal settings for different scenes. Plus, you can also share and import presets, so that you can exchange your camera settings with other people, similar to how recipes work on Fuji cameras. You can also import Cube files to use as custom filters.

Nothing also says the overall camera performance and photo quality have been improved, and there is now better clarity in macro mode for better close-up shots. The portrait mode is better too, with improved background blur and more accuracy.

Of course, Nothing says there are stability and performance updates across the board.

Other Upgrades

Some of the other upgrades you can expect as part of this OTA update, which will be available when you unbox the phone, include AI-powered face and scene classification in the Nothing Gallery, UI and interaction improvements in the Nothing Gallery, and a new power-off password verification feature, which you can turn on in settings.

Nothing says that various bugs have also been addressed, making for a much smoother experience.

