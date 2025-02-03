Nothing Phone 3a coming soon: Launch date, expected specifications and everything we know

Nothing has officially confirmed that its much-awaited Phone 3a series will be launching in India on March 4, 2025. The announcement, which had been anticipated for some time, comes alongside confirmation from Flipkart that the smartphones will be available for purchase through the platform. A dedicated microsite has already been launched on Flipkart to tease the upcoming devices, building excitement for the new-generation smartphones. Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to include two models: the standard Phone 3a and the higher-end Phone 3a Pro. (Nothing)

The series is expected to include two models: the standard Phone 3a and the higher-end Phone 3a Pro. For those eagerly waiting for a fresh look at Nothing’s unique design and features, it seems the wait will soon be over.

Nothing Phone 3a: What to expect

Leaks and rumours surrounding the Phone 3a series suggest some exciting upgrades. The Phone 3a is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, offering improved performance and efficiency. The device will likely come in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Pro model is anticipated to be available in a single, higher-end option of 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Phone 3a will likely sport a large 6.8-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. Camera enthusiasts will also be pleased, as the device is rumoured to feature a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the front camera is expected to be a 32MP shooter.

A 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support is also likely to feature, ensuring the device stays powered throughout the day with minimal downtime. While these specs are still based on leaks, the official launch will confirm whether these features are accurate.

Nothing Phone 3a: Exclusive Availability on Flipkart

As part of the launch strategy, Flipkart will be the exclusive retail partner for the Phone 3a series. The newly launched microsite on Flipkart is a clear sign that the smartphones will be available for purchase right after their March 4 debut. With the promise of improved design and camera features, the Phone 3a series is set to compete in the fiercely contested mid-range smartphone market.

The official launch will reveal all the details, including pricing and any additional surprises Nothing may have in store for fans.