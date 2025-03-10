Nothing Phone 3a sale starts on March 11: Know about first-sale day offers

The Nothing Phone 3a series has been launched officially and the smartphones are gaining much recognition in the mid-range smartphone market. The Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro come with some competitive features and specifications at under Rs.30000, which has been attracting many buyers. Now, the smartphones will officially go on sale from tomorrow, March 11, 2025. As part of the first sale date, Nothing is offering several launch offers to the buyers of the Nothing Phone 3a model. Therefore, people who are planning to buy the Nothing Phone 3a during the sale, then know about the launch offers to get the maximum benefits at purchase. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3a series sale. Nothing Phone 3a will officially go live for sale on March 11, know about the India price and offers.(Nothing )

Nothing Phone 3a sale, price, and launch offers

The Nothing Phone 3a will be available for sale from tomorrow, March 11. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.24999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and Rs.26999 for the 256GB variant. However, buyers can get flat Rs.2000 off on selected bank cards, reducing the price of smartphones to Rs.22999 and Rs.24999. On Flipkart, Nothing is offering Rs.3000 off via coupon, further bringing the price down to Rs.19999. Therefore, buyers can avail Rs.5000 discount on the latest Nothing Phone 3a model.

This is not it, Flipkart has also announced guaranteed exchange value only for the first sale day in which buyers can get full exchange value for their old smartphones regardless of model or working condition. This exchange offer includes devices from OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, and Nothing, and they should be launched in 2021 or later. For Apple iPhones, Nothing is accepting 2019 models or later models.

Should you buy Nothing Phone 3a?

The Nothing Phone 3a has been launched with several upgrades over the Phone 2a model. While the design remains similar, the company has introduced an additional camera lens which manages the smartphone’s zooming capabilities. The Nothing Phone 3a is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, providing a major performance boost over last year’s MediaTek processor.

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to peak brightness of 3000 nits. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with Samsung JN5 sensor, offering 2x optical zoom. Therefore, these upgrades could bring buyers an improved user experience.