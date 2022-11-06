Now creators can earn money through Facebook and Instagram

To assist creators in earning money on Facebook and Instagram, Meta has unveiled new tools. A digital collectibles tool is being added by the company so that designers can produce their own NFTs and market them on Instagram. The availability of subscriptions on Instagram is also being expanded by Meta to any U.S.-based creators who qualify. It wrote in a blog post, "At Meta, we're building products to help creators reach audiences, grow their communities, and make money."

Creators will be able to create their own NFTs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Creators will be able to create their own NFTs (digital collectibles) on Instagram and sell them on and off the social media platform. Creators will be given an end-to-end toolkit that includes everything from using the Polygon blockchain to displaying and selling digital goods. By purchasing NFTs through the Instagram app, fans and followers may show support for their favourite creators.

Videos can be considered digital collectibles, says Meta, and the company is also introducing support for the Phantom wallet and Solana blockchain. Instagram is testing the tool with a select set of American creators and will subsequently roll it out to more nations. For OpenSea-rich collections, Instagram will display details such as collection names.

All creators will get subscription access

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All eligible creators in the United States will have access to subscriptions on Instagram. This will help creators earn predictable income and connect more closely with their most close followers. The company said "Since launching subscriptions earlier this year, we've hired creators like Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse), Alan Chow (@alanchikinchow), and Skye Jackson (@skaijackson) to get closer to our busiest supporters. Using a subscription."

Stars and gifts

Additionally, Meta Public Creator will automatically enable stars on content, making it easier for its users to search for stars on the Facebook and Instagram reels. Users will now be able to discover and use stars in other Facebook locations. The company is testing this function with a small number of creators worldwide.

To enable creators a new method to get paid by their viewers on the reels, Meta is offering gifts on Instagram. Fans may support their favourite producers and send gifts to the reels by purchasing stars on Instagram. The company is testing the tool with a select set of American creators and will subsequently roll it out to additional nations.

A Professional Mode for Facebook Profiles

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, the company is introducing a Professional Mode for Facebook profiles, a new profile setting that will allow creators to create a public presence while maintaining their personal Facebook experience. According to the company, "Professional Mode provides creators, and anyone who wants to be a creator, a set of tools and opportunities to grow a global community from their profiles."

It will also help creators to earn money through stars, show ads on Facebook reels, in-stream ads and become eligible users for reels play.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON