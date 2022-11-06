Home / Technology / Now creators can earn money through Facebook and Instagram

Now creators can earn money through Facebook and Instagram

technology
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Meta is offering gifts on Instagram to give creators a new way to earn money from their fans on the reels. Fans can send gifts to the reels and show support to their favourite creators by buying stars on Instagram.

Meta is bringing new products to help creators efficiently engage with their audience.(AFP)
Meta is bringing new products to help creators efficiently engage with their audience.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

To assist creators in earning money on Facebook and Instagram, Meta has unveiled new tools. A digital collectibles tool is being added by the company so that designers can produce their own NFTs and market them on Instagram. The availability of subscriptions on Instagram is also being expanded by Meta to any U.S.-based creators who qualify. It wrote in a blog post, "At Meta, we're building products to help creators reach audiences, grow their communities, and make money."

Creators will be able to create their own NFTs

Creators will be able to create their own NFTs (digital collectibles) on Instagram and sell them on and off the social media platform. Creators will be given an end-to-end toolkit that includes everything from using the Polygon blockchain to displaying and selling digital goods. By purchasing NFTs through the Instagram app, fans and followers may show support for their favourite creators.

Videos can be considered digital collectibles, says Meta, and the company is also introducing support for the Phantom wallet and Solana blockchain. Instagram is testing the tool with a select set of American creators and will subsequently roll it out to more nations. For OpenSea-rich collections, Instagram will display details such as collection names.

All creators will get subscription access

All eligible creators in the United States will have access to subscriptions on Instagram. This will help creators earn predictable income and connect more closely with their most close followers. The company said "Since launching subscriptions earlier this year, we've hired creators like Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse), Alan Chow (@alanchikinchow), and Skye Jackson (@skaijackson) to get closer to our busiest supporters. Using a subscription."

Stars and gifts

Additionally, Meta Public Creator will automatically enable stars on content, making it easier for its users to search for stars on the Facebook and Instagram reels. Users will now be able to discover and use stars in other Facebook locations. The company is testing this function with a small number of creators worldwide.

To enable creators a new method to get paid by their viewers on the reels, Meta is offering gifts on Instagram. Fans may support their favourite producers and send gifts to the reels by purchasing stars on Instagram. The company is testing the tool with a select set of American creators and will subsequently roll it out to additional nations.

A Professional Mode for Facebook Profiles

Lastly, the company is introducing a Professional Mode for Facebook profiles, a new profile setting that will allow creators to create a public presence while maintaining their personal Facebook experience. According to the company, "Professional Mode provides creators, and anyone who wants to be a creator, a set of tools and opportunities to grow a global community from their profiles."

It will also help creators to earn money through stars, show ads on Facebook reels, in-stream ads and become eligible users for reels play.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
facebook inc. instagram
facebook inc. instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out