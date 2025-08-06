OnePlus 13 5G mobile series gets up to 7000 off in a limited-period offer

OnePlus has announced limited-period offers on the flagship OnePlus 13 5G mobile series to celebrate Independence Day. With an attractive offer, the brand is encouraging buyers to upgrade their smartphones to the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, or the new OnePlus 13s to enjoy powerful performance, AI features, and sleek designs. As per a release shared by OnePlus, the flagship series will give buyers up to Rs. 7000 off, along with exciting bank offers and exchange bonuses. Therefore, if you are in the hunt for a new smartphone, then you may want to keep an eye on these latest deals on the OnePlus 13 series models. The OnePlus 13 5G mobile series is getting up to Rs. 7000 across online and offline platforms.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 5G mobile series discount and offers

OnePlus is celebrating Independence Day by introducing exciting discounts on the OnePlus 13 series in India. If you are eyeing the flagship OnePlus 13 model, it will be available at a Rs. 7,000 discount. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.

On the purchase of OnePlus 13s, buyers can get up to Rs. 5000 instant bank discount on selected cards. OnePlus is also offering a Rs. 3000 exchange bonus if they trade in their old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus will be available from August 18 to August 31. Lastly, if you are running on a budget, you can also get the OnePlus 13R at Rs. 5000 discount. In addition to a discount, buyers can also get Rs. 3000 off with a bank offer and Rs. 3000 of exchange bonus

These offers will be available across e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart and Blinkit. Buyers can also visit their nearest offline retail stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus Experience Stores. However, note that these offers will be available from August 1 to August 31. Additionally, the exchange bonus can only be availed between August 18 to August 31.

Why should you buy the OnePlus 13 series?

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering flagship performance. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. All three devices come with AI features and a pleasing design that may compel buyers to upgrade. Alongside performance and AI features, the OnePlus 13 series is also popularised for its camera performance, making it an all-rounder series.