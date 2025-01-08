OnePlus 13R launched in India at Rs.42999: Check out specifications and features

OnePlus 13 series has officially been launched in India with the biggest battery size, powerful Snapdragon processors, premium design and more. While the OnePlus 13 is gaining recognition in the flagship market, the OnePlus 13R boosts some impressive features in the mid-range smartphone segment which could compete with other brands within a similar price range. OnePlus 13R launched in India with a starting price of just Rs.42999. (OnePlus)

This year, the company has introduced some significant upgrades to the OnePlus 13R which looks like quite a deal for a smartphone priced at Rs.42999. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new Android smartphone, then may want to check out the OnePlus 13R. Know about its specifications, features, upgrades, launch offer and more.

OnePlus 13R specifications and features

The OnePlus 13R was introduced with some design changes that give it a more refined look. It comes with a flat screen, curved edges, and a circular camera island housing three camera sensors and an LED flash. The smartphone features a 6.77-inch ProXDR display with LTPO technology, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a new and powerful chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with Adreno 750 GPU, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

For photography, the OnePlus 13R features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a new 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 16MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The device will run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company claims to offer 4 years of OS and 6 years of security updates.

Therefore, the new-gen has a new processor, a telephoto lens instead of a macro lens, a better battery, and a pleasing design. Know more about its pricing and availability.

OnePlus 13R price and availability in India

The OnePlus 13R was launched in two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. It comes in two storage options, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB which are priced at Rs.42999 and Rs.49999. The sale will officially go live on January 13, 2025. Additionally, OnePlus is also offering a Rs.3000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards.