OnePlus 13s launching in India today: How to watch live event and what to expect

OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, in India today, June 5, 2025. The device features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. OnePlus will also introduce a set of AI-powered features, including AI VoiceScribe, AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, AI Best Face 2.0 and more. If you are excited about the OnePlus 13s launch, here’s how to watch the event live and what to expect. The OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India today at 12 pm, featuring upgraded specs and a compact design.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 13s: How to Watch Launch Live Stream

The launch event of the OnePlus 13s will begin at 12 PM IST and will stream live on OnePlus’s official YouTube channel. Want to stay in the loop about the event? Hit the “Notify Me” button on the OnePlus India website for all the latest updates. Plus, you can catch the live stream directly on this page using the embedded video below.

OnePlus 13s: Price in India and Colour Options

OnePlus has not officially announced the price, but rumours suggest it could be around Rs. 55,000 in India. This would place the OnePlus 13s between the OnePlus 13R, priced at Rs. 42,999, and the OnePlus 13, which costs Rs. 69,999. The phone will be sold exclusively online through Amazon and OnePlus’s official website.

Furthermore, the device will be available in three colour options: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The Green Silk variant is designed specifically for the Indian market and will be sold only there. Both the Green Silk and Pink Satin models will come with a new Velvet glass finish.

OnePlus 13s: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13s is confirmed to be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is also confirmed to feature a 6.32-inch display with a compact design. In addition, the phone will replace the traditional alert slider with a new Plus key. The OnePlus 13s is expected to include 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage to support smooth multitasking and gaming.

For photography, the phone will sport a 32MP front camera with autofocus. Details about the rear cameras are not fully confirmed, but reports suggest a 50MP dual-camera setup. The device will support 5.5G connectivity in India and feature a G1 Wi-Fi chipset. Battery specifications are yet to be announced, but OnePlus promises the best battery life the brand has offered so far.