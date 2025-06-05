OnePlus 13s with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC launched in India: Check price, bank offers and more

OnePlus 13s, the company’s flagship compact phone, has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹54,999. This model brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor to a wider audience with competitive pricing. The phone is available in two storage options and three colour choices, and features a new multifunctional button replacing the traditional alert slider. Let’s take a closer look at what the OnePlus has in store for you. The OnePlus 13s has been launched in India with a new multifunctional button and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13s: Configurations and Price in India

The OnePlus 13s comes in 12GB RAM with 256GB storage option priced at Rs. 54,999, and a 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 59,999, respectively.

Pre-bookings have already begun, starting from June 5 through Amazon India and the official OnePlus website, with the first sale scheduled for June 12 PM. In addition, if you're planning to buy this smartphone, you can get an instant bank discount of Rs. 5,000. The base model is offered in Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin, while the top-tier variant is available in Green Silk and Black Velvet.

OnePlus 13s: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for enhanced visuals and reaches up to 1600 nits of brightness. Additionally, the device’s display is protected by the Crystal Shield Glass, and it also has an in-display fingerprint sensor that offers secure and fast unlocking.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of RAM, expandable up to 24GB, and a storage capacity of 512GB.

For thermal management, the phone includes a 4400mm² Glacier Vapour Chamber cooling system, helping to keep performance steady during heavy use. The device operates on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, integrating Google Gemini AI to enhance the user experience. A dedicated Wi-Fi chip is also included to maintain stable connectivity.

For photography, the device includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP telephoto lens. The telephoto lens supports 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. It also supports a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, the OnePlus 13s includes an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. The phone houses a 6,260mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging for quick power replenishment. Notably, the traditional alert slider has been replaced with a multi-function button, similar to the design seen in the iPhone 16. The OnePlus 13s also supports 5.5G connectivity, continuing from the previous OnePlus 13 model.