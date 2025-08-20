OnePlus 15 5G mobile could be the ideal phone for gaming, new leak reveals

OnePlus 15 is expected to be the next major flagship from OnePlus, succeeding the highly acclaimed OnePlus 13. While the launch may still be several months away, new details about the device have emerged via a tipster on Weibo, who claims the phone could feature a super high refresh rate screen and has revealed some intriguing design elements. Here’s what you need to know. OnePlus 15 is expected to sport an all-new camera layout. (OnePlus )

OnePlus 15 is expected to support a 165Hz display

The tipster on Weibo suggests the phone will feature a panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution, which would enable a new gaming engine capable of 165Hz, 165FPS gaming. If this does end up happening, it would make the gaming experience much better compared to OnePlus 13, especially considering it could also sport performance gains.

For context, the OnePlus 13, the current flagship from OnePlus, supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features a QHD+ resolution. In terms of the chipset, the phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm’s current flagship chipset. Considering the OnePlus 15 is expected to surpass this with a higher refresh rate display and potentially a much faster processor, likely the next Snapdragon flagship, the gaming experience on the OnePlus 15 could be much improved.

OnePlus 15 Design: New Black Colour Tipped

As for the design, the tipster claims that the OnePlus 15 may come in a new “super black” colour, potentially named Moonrock Black.

Additionally, reports have indicated that the OnePlus 15 could feature an all-new back design, including a new camera layout, marking a departure from the design of the OnePlus 13. Significant changes may be in store for the OnePlus 15.