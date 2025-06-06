OnePlus Pad 3 unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12140 mAh battery

OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest premium tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, as a surprise launch alongside the OnePlus 13s. Featuring top-tier specifications, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a massive 12,140mAh battery, the Pad 3 is positioned as a high-end Android tablet. The company has also introduced new accessories such as the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and a tri-folding folio case, aimed at enhancing both productivity and versatility. Powering the OnePlus Pad 3 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring flagship-level performance(OnePlus)

Display and Design

The OnePlus Pad 3 boasts a 13.2-inch display with a crisp 3.4K resolution and 12-bit colour depth, offering an immersive visual experience. Its 7:5 aspect ratio is tailored for both entertainment and productivity. Encased in an all-metal unibody, the tablet retains a premium and durable aesthetic.

Performance

Powering the Pad 3 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring flagship-level performance across gaming, multitasking, and demanding workflows. It comes in two configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

The device runs OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, delivering a clean, bloatware-free software experience.

Battery and Charging

A key highlight of the Pad 3 is its 12,140mAh battery, which promises extended usage spanning days under normal conditions. It also supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of quickly recharging the large battery.

Camera and AI Features

For imaging, the Pad 3 includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It integrates AI features such as AI Writer and AI Summarize, aimed at improving productivity. It also offers direct access to Google’s Gemini AI tools and Circle to Search. Multitasking is enhanced with Open Canvas, allowing up to three apps to run simultaneously on the screen.

Accessories: OnePlus Stylo 2 and Tri-folding Folio Case

To complement the tablet, OnePlus introduced the Stylo 2, a precision stylus for sketching, note-taking, and navigation. The tri-folding folio case adds both protection and adjustable viewing angles, ideal for work and media consumption.

Availability

While the OnePlus Pad 3’s pricing and sale dates have not yet been disclosed, the company is expected to share full availability details during its official India launch in the coming weeks.