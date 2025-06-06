Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OnePlus Pad 3 unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12140 mAh battery

ByAyushmann Chawla
Jun 06, 2025 10:29 AM IST

OnePlus Pad 3's full availability details are expected to be disclosed during its official India launch in the coming weeks.

OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest premium tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, as a surprise launch alongside the OnePlus 13s. Featuring top-tier specifications, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a massive 12,140mAh battery, the Pad 3 is positioned as a high-end Android tablet. The company has also introduced new accessories such as the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and a tri-folding folio case, aimed at enhancing both productivity and versatility.

Powering the OnePlus Pad 3 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring flagship-level performance(OnePlus)
Powering the OnePlus Pad 3 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring flagship-level performance(OnePlus)

Display and Design

The OnePlus Pad 3 boasts a 13.2-inch display with a crisp 3.4K resolution and 12-bit colour depth, offering an immersive visual experience. Its 7:5 aspect ratio is tailored for both entertainment and productivity. Encased in an all-metal unibody, the tablet retains a premium and durable aesthetic.

Performance

Powering the Pad 3 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring flagship-level performance across gaming, multitasking, and demanding workflows. It comes in two configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

The device runs OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, delivering a clean, bloatware-free software experience.

Battery and Charging

A key highlight of the Pad 3 is its 12,140mAh battery, which promises extended usage spanning days under normal conditions. It also supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of quickly recharging the large battery.

Camera and AI Features

For imaging, the Pad 3 includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It integrates AI features such as AI Writer and AI Summarize, aimed at improving productivity. It also offers direct access to Google’s Gemini AI tools and Circle to Search. Multitasking is enhanced with Open Canvas, allowing up to three apps to run simultaneously on the screen.

Accessories: OnePlus Stylo 2 and Tri-folding Folio Case

To complement the tablet, OnePlus introduced the Stylo 2, a precision stylus for sketching, note-taking, and navigation. The tri-folding folio case adds both protection and adjustable viewing angles, ideal for work and media consumption.

Availability

While the OnePlus Pad 3’s pricing and sale dates have not yet been disclosed, the company is expected to share full availability details during its official India launch in the coming weeks.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / OnePlus Pad 3 unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 12140 mAh battery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On