OnePlus Pad Lite review: Best Android tablet at 15,999?

OnePlus Pad Lite review: OnePlus has introduced a new, affordable tablet, the OnePlus Pad Lite, in India. Priced at just Rs. 15,999, the tablet aims to stand out in the budget segment, since there are already less compelling options available. The tablet offers a large 11-inch display, sleek and simplistic design, massive 9340mAh battery, and much more. While the offerings look quite promising in papers, is it really worth the hype? Well, I have been using the new OnePlus Pad Lite for a couple of days and believe it is quite a strong contender, especially for users who are students, casual users, or multimedia users. OnePlus Pad Lite could be your next daily companion with a clean UI, crisp display, and other promising features.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

As per the initial usage, the OnePlus Pad Lite swiftly manages multitasking, offers a crisp viewing experience, has a clean UI, and its lasting battery life ensures effortless productivity throughout the day. So far, I am quite satisfied with what it has to offer in real-life usage. But first, let’s dive deep to understand if this affordable tablet can be your next everyday companion by breaking down its strengths, weaknesses, and overall value.

OnePlus Pad Lite review: Design

OnePlus Pad Lite comes in a single Aero Blue colour variant with matte finish. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

OnePlus Pad Lite comes with an attractive design, despite having simple and subtle design features. Its lightweight and sleek build is what makes the tablet look and feel premium. Once you get a hands-on experience, you will surely notice the premium feel, despite its affordability. The OnePlus Pad Lite is just 7.39mm thick, and it weighs 530 grams, which is quite impressive for an 11-inch tablet.

The tablet comes in a single Aero Blue colour option, which has a matte-finish texture on the rear panel. At the top centre, it sports a single circular camera lens and at the centre, you’ll find the OnePlus logo. Surprisingly, the tablet has a comfortable grip and does not slip often. It also does not attract dust.

On the top frame, it includes a power button and a SIM slot, on the right, it features volume controls, and lastly, it has a USB-C port at the bottom. However, the OnePlus Pad Lite also offers an IP42 rating for water and dust resistance. Overall, the OnePlus Pad Lite comes with a promising design and a premium build, take may compel buyers

OnePlus Pad Lite review: Display

OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display that offers crisp visuals and accurate colours.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch LCD display with an 85.3% screen-to-body ratio, offering a crisp visual experience. If you are someone who consumes a lot of media, then this is a great tablet option, and you can enjoy watching HD content on most of the OTT platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The colour also appears vibrant and accurate, and I was quite hooked during the time of usage. Additionally, it comes with a quad speaker system that delivers an impressive audio quality; it's crisp and loud when needed. It is also powered by OnePlus’s own Omnibearing Sound Field technology, which offers a spatial audio-like experience.

Furthermore, the display also offers a 90Hz refresh rate, making the tablet quite responsive and smooth when it comes to multitasking, switching between apps, or even playing games. The tablet also offers up to 500nits peak brightness, which is adequate to browse social media, watch OTT content, or play games indoors. Since it has been cloudy in Delhi for a couple of days, I was not able to test the brightness levels during direct sunlight, but it does a promising job outdoors as well.

OnePlus Pad Lite review: Performance and software

OnePlus Pad Lite is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core processor. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

A MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core processor powers the OnePlus Pad Lite. I received the LTE model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which offered quite a smooth performance. The app does not take a lot of time to open, offers smooth multitasking, and provides a decent gaming experience as well. I mostly used the tablet for browsing, scrolling social media, and entertainment purposes, and it managed these tasks without any lag or stutter.

I also ran BGMI on the OnePlus Pad Lite, which surprisingly offered a decent gaming experience at the lowest graphic setting. If you are a casual gamer, then this tablet will not disappoint. Another that I noticed is that the tablet does not have heating issues, despite continuous usage, which is quite impressive for a budget tablet.

The OnePlus Pad Lite runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, which offers a clean and clutter-free user experience. Additionally, the tablet supports several productivity features such as split-screen and floating windows, providing smooth multitasking. The UI is well optimised for tablets, such as the keyboard, settings app, Play Store app, and others. Being a OnePlus user myself, I quite enjoy OxygenOS, and testing it on a tablet for the first time surely left a good impression.

OnePlus Pad Lite review: Battery

OnePlus Pad Lite offers a full day of battery life with a 9340mAh battery capacity.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The OnePlus Pad Lite is backed by a 9340mAh battery that offers a full day of battery life in a single charge. Despite being heavily used, such as hours of viewing OTT content, casual gaming, and browsing through the web and social media, I was left with 15% at the end of the day, which is quite impressive for a tablet in this price segment.

For charging, the OnePlus Pad Lite supports 33W SuperVOOC charging, which takes slightly over 1 hour and 30 minutes to fully charge the device from 15% to 100%. Considering it has a massive battery, the charge time is not a letdown.

OnePlus Pad Lite review: Verdict

Should you buy the OnePlus Pad Lite at Rs. 15,999? Well, in my opinion, it's quite an outstanding tablet in the given budget. It not only offers crisp visuals, but its quad speaker system gives a premium performance. The performance and UI were also smooth throughout the usage, offering effortless multitasking, a promising gaming experience, and it's perfect for day-to-day tasks. Therefore, if you are a student or looking for a budget-friendly tablet for basic tasks and entertainment purposes, getting the OnePlus Pad Lite is a great choice.