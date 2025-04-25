Oppo A5 Pro vs Vivo T4 5G: Which phone is better in 4000 price difference

The Oppo A5 Pro recently made its debut in India, priced at just Rs.17999. Considering the price range, the smartphone comes with plenty of attractive features such as a slim and lightweight design, three IP certifications, MediaTek chipset, and much more. However, with growing competition in the market, there are several smartphones in a similar budget that offer attractive features. One of such newly launched devices is the Vivo T4 5G priced at Rs.21999, which has been popularised for its massive battery and performance. Therefore, to know which smartphone is value for money, we have curated a detailed comparison between Oppo A5 Pro and Vivo T4 5G. Know if you should pay Rs.4000 more to buy Vivo T4 5G or get the Oppo A5 Pro at Rs.17999.(Oppo/ Vivo)

Also read: Oppo A5 5G with 50MP camera, 360 degree armour body launched in India: Check price, features and more

Oppo A5 Pro vs Vivo T4 5G: Design and display

The Oppo A5 Pro comes with a slim profile with only 7.76mm thickness, and it weighs 194 grams. The smartphone looks quite attractive in Mocha Brown and Feather Blue colours. The smartphone has received a MIL-STD-810H rating along with IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. On the other hand, the Vivo T4 5G is slightly thicker with 7.9 mm in measurement, and it weighs 199 grams. It also comes with MIL-STD-810H certification, but is only IP65 rated, making it less durable.

For display, the Oppo A5 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Vivo T4 5G sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. Therefore, Vivo T4 could provide a better viewing experience with an AMOLED display and better brightness.

Also read: Vivo T4 5G launched with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC in India at Rs.21999- All details

Oppo A5 Pro vs Vivo T4 5G: Performance and battery

The Oppo A5 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Whereas, the 12GB RAM is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 paired with Adreno 710 GPU, offering better performance due to a more capable chip. It also offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Oppo A5 Pro is backed by a 5800mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Whereas, the Vivo T4 is equipped with a massive 7300 mAh battery that supports 90W charging. Therefore, it provides users with longer battery life as well as less charging time.

Also read: Vivo V50e review in 10 points: What’s good and what’s not

Oppo A5 Pro vs Vivo T4 5G: Camera

The Oppo A5 Pro features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with autofocus and a 2MP depth camera. On the other hand, the Vivo T4 5G features a similar 50MP main camera with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo relies on an 8MP camera, and the Vivo T4 features a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo A5 Pro vs Vivo T4 5G: Which one is value for money?

Well, there is Rs.4000 difference between the price of Oppo A5 Pro and Vivo T4 5G. However, considering Vivo T4’s AMOLED display, better chipset, and bigger battery, it is a better value for money device in comparison to Oppo A5 Pro. However, Oppo A5 Pro also offers promising features considering the price tag and powerful specs it is offering to cater to user requirements.