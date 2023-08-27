Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone is available at a massive discount. Check deals

If you are fond of foldable and flip phones, then Flipkart has an attractive offer for you. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discount on OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone.



The OPPO Find N2 Flip, which is Moonlit Purple in colour with 256 GB+8 GB RAM storage option is available at ₹99,999 on Flipkart. The company is offering this smartphone at ₹89,999. Besides this, there is a bank offer of discount up to ₹2,000 on using HDFC Bank credit cards during transactions.



The website is offering discount up to ₹64,000 on exchange offer. As a result, you could get this smartphone for just ₹25,500. But the exchange offer will be dependent on the brand and condition of your smartphone. Oppo Find N2 flip smartphone has a 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) Full HD+ Display.(Flipkart website)

Features and specifications

Talking about features and specifications of OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone, it has 8GB RAM and 256 GB ROM storage option. It is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery back. Talking about display, it has a 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) Full HD+ Display. There is a 32 MP front camera along with 50 MP+8 MP rear camera. It runs on Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ Processor. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.



The smartphone's waterdrop hinge is made of aircraft-grade high-strength steel. OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone has a 44W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology which charges the device to 50 per cent of its capacity in 23 minutes. According to Flipkart website, the phone has a dual preview function that will help you to share with your loved ones how they will appear in the photograph. Then there is a waist-level viewfinder option to help you take low-angle pictures without having to lean over.



This OPPO smartphone supports a FlexForm mode helping you to easily select your ideal angle while having your hands free.

