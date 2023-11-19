Oppo Pad Air 2 set for Nov 23 launch. What to expect?

Oppo will debut its Pad Air 2 next week in China, with the tablet's arrival set to take place alongside the manufacturer's Reno 11 smartphone series. The Chinese consumer electronics giant will launch the series, which will be made up by Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro, in its home country on November 23.

A teased image of Pad Air 2 (Image courtesy: OPPO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When launched, Pad Air 2 will succeed Pad Air, released in June 2022.

Oppo Pad Air 2: What to expect?

While the company itself has shared some teasers for the upcoming tablet, Evan Blass, an American ‘phone tipster’, has leaked what is said to be the device's official design.

Design: In terms of design, according to reports, Pad Air 2 looks ‘identical’ to the OnePlus Pad Go, and is said to be a ‘rebranded’ version of the latter.

Screen: The device offers an LCD panel with a resolution of 1720*2408 pixels, the same display that OnePlus Pad Go is equipped with. The display has a 90hz refresh rate.

Processor: It is expected to get MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset with 8GB RAM and both 128GB and 256GB internal storage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Camera: There will be a single 8MP camera unit (at the rear).

Battery: It will be an 8000mAh unit with support to fast-charging of 33W.

In addition to these, Oppo says Pad Air 2 will come with a blue light filter, rated to filter out 60% more of the harmful blue light, as compared to the regular LCDs.

Price: If indeed a ‘rebranded’ version of OnePlus Pad Go, it may get a similar price tag as well. In India, the Wi-Fi model of Pad Go comes for ₹19,999.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail