Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 13s: Which smartphone to buy under 55000

Oppo recently launched the new Reno 14 Pro in India, gaining much popularity for its camera features and performance upgrades. While the smartphone offers some impressive specifications and features, it is priced at a whopping Rs.49999, competing with several other brand models such as OnePlus 13s, Google Pixel 9a, iPhone 16e, and others. Therefore, if you have a similar budget and are considering buying the Oppo Reno 14 Pro, then know how the smartphone compares to the popular OnePlus 13s, which is slightly priced higher. Know how the Nothing Phone 3 compares to the Samsung Galaxy S25 in the flagship market.(Flipkart)

Also read: Jio down? Social media flooded with complaints amid massive network disruption

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 13s: Design and display

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G and OnePlus 13s retain a similar design profile, featuring a square-shaped camera module with curved edges and a vertically aligned dual camera. However, we can also spot differences as the Reno 14 Pro has an additional camera. It also has a glossy rear panel finish, whereas the OnePlus 13s has a matte finish. Additionally, the smartphone sizes are also different. For durability, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G offers IP68, whereas the OnePlus 13s offers IP65 despite being costlier.

In terms of display, the Reno 14 Pro features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600nits peak brightness.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 13s: Camera

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Whereas, the OnePlus 13s comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, Oppo features a 50MP front-facing camera, and the OnePlus 13s features a 32MP camera.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a Pro Unboxing: First look at the design

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 13s: performance and battery

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8450 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. Whereas, the OnePlus 13s is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For lasting performance, the Reno 14 Pro is backed by a 6200mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging, whereas the OnePlus 13s is backed by a 5850mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 13s: Price

In terms of pricing, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a starting price of Rs.49999 for the 256GB variant and the OnePlus 13s is priced at Rs.54999 for the 256GB storage variant.