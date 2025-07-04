Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Here’s which one delivers more for less?

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3:Oppo and Nothing have recently introduced their new smartphones in the Indian market. Oppo expanded its popular camera-centric Reno series smartphones with the Reno 14 Pro and Reno 14 5G, priced under Rs. 40,000. Meanwhile, Nothing introduced the Phone 3, which it calls the brand's first true flagship, priced at Rs. 79,999. Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Find out which smartphone gives better value for your money in India.(HT Tech)

Despite the price difference, comparing the Oppo Reno 14 Pro and Nothing Phone 3 will help you determine if spending more on the Nothing Phone 3 offers better value, or if the Reno 14 Pro offers similar or better features at a much lower price. To help you make a better and more informed decision, here is a detailed specs comparison between the Oppo Reno 14 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Design

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro carries forward the flat frame design seen in its previous models. However, it introduces some refinements, including a broader rear camera module and the use of 100% recycled aluminium in the frame. It also features a new material called "Velvet Glass" that adds texture to the back panel.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3 focuses on unique design elements. It replaces the earlier Glyph LEDs with a Glyph Matrix featuring 489 LEDs and adds a Glyph Button. This button supports app shortcuts, visual alerts, and a few built-in interactive features like games.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Display

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro features a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The screen covers the full DCI-P3 colour range, has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peaks at 1200 nits brightness. It also supports HDR10+ and includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

In comparison, the Nothing Phone 3 has a slightly smaller 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate that varies between 30Hz and up to 120Hz. It also supports HDR10+ but offers a higher peak brightness of 4500 nits. This phone uses the same Gorilla Glass 7i for protection.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Performance

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Additionally, it also includes features for gaming, such as AI Game Highlights and a dual cooling system using vapour chamber technology and graphite.

Whereas, the Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Although it seems powerful, it is found in other mid-range phones that are much cheaper in India. The Nothing Phone 3 offers 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM options, but its high price tag has led to criticism over perceived value.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Battery

Oppo Reno 14 Pro houses a 6,200mAh battery, the largest in its Reno series so far. It supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

In comparison, the Nothing Phone 3 has a 5,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 65W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Camera

Oppo Reno 14 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with four 50MP sensors, including a 50MP OV50E main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an additional 50MP sensor for portrait shots.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 3 carries a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a wide field of view, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is also 50MP and can record 4K video at 60fps.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro vs Nothing Phone 3: Price comparison

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB model is priced at Rs. 54,999.

In comparison, the Nothing Phone 3 starts at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs. 89,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model, respectively.

Final Thoughts

The Nothing Phone 3 stands out for its unique design and high brightness display. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro offers strong performance, better battery capacity, and an advanced camera setup at a more accessible price point.

However, since its release, the Nothing Phone 3 has faced criticism for its high price, especially in India’s price-sensitive market. Despite discounts, it still does not fully satisfy buyers looking for value. When compared strictly on specifications, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro seems to offer more features for less money. This makes the Reno 14 Pro a strong option for users looking for a capable smartphone without spending a premium.