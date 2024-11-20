Original iPhone to MacBook Air: List of popular Apple products that are now ‘vintage’ or ‘obsolete’

Every once in a while, depending on the age of the devices, Apple adds products to its vintage and obsolete devices list, which has continued to grow over the years as some of Apple’s most popular products have been added to it. For example, the iPhone X, which was once a flagship, now appears on the vintage list. The original iPad, along with the original iPhone model, are part of the obsolete list. Recently, Apple has added the iPhone XS Max and the Apple Watch Series 2 to the vintage and obsolete lists, respectively. Some of the most popular Apple devices ever have now become a part of its vintage and obsolete lists.(Pexels)

It’s interesting to note that some of the most popular devices have made their way onto these lists. Let’s take a look at the most notable devices in both the vintage and obsolete categories, and understand what the vintage and obsolete tags mean.

Apple Vintage List

Before we highlight the most popular devices on the vintage list, it’s important to understand when Apple considers a product to be vintage. According to Apple, a product is considered vintage when it has been more than five but less than seven years since Apple stopped distributing it for sale.

Some of the most popular vintage Apple devices include:

iPhone X

iPhone XS Max

iPhone SE (1st Gen)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi

Apple Watch Series 1

AirPods (1st generation)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)

iPod touch (4th generation)

Apple Obsolete List

A product is considered obsolete when Apple has stopped distributing it for sale more than seven years ago. This means Apple discontinues all hardware services for obsolete products, and service providers can no longer order parts for them.

Some of the most popular obsolete Apple devices include:

iPhone

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

iPad Air Wi-Fi

iPad mini Wi-Fi

iPad (original)

Apple Watch (1st generation), 38mm

Apple TV (1st generation)

iBook

iBook G4 (12-inch, Mid 2005)

MacBook (13-inch)

MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2010)

MacBook Air (original)

iMac (24-inch)

Mac mini (original)

Mac Pro

Macintosh SE (all models)

Power Mac G4 (QuickSilver)

You can check the complete lists of Apple vintage and obsolete products here.

