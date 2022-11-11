Pay electricity bill without smartphone or internet by UPI 123PAY. Check steps

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday declared that electricity bill payments service for more than 70 electricity boards has been enabled on 123PAY, facilitating users to pay the bills through feature phone and without requiring any internet connectivity.

“Powered by Bharat Bill Payment System(BBPS), this feature will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts," NPCI said in its statement.

According to NPCI website, UPI 123PAY is an instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service. Through UPI 123PAY, feature phone users can undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives. They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and also proximity sound-based payments.

Users have to follow these steps:

Step 1: First-time or new user will need to register for UPI payment. They can do by following the below displayed instructions:

1. Customer has to call on the IVR number (080 4516 3666 / 6366 200 200 / 080 4516 3581)

2. Select the language by clicking on the number that refers to the language

3. Choose to register your bank account

4. Customer has to enter debit card details

5. Customer has to set UPI PIN

6. Now the user is ready to do UPI payment.

Step 2: Once registered, customer has to call on 123Pay payment numbers (080 4516 3666 / 6366 200 200 / 080 4516 3581) again.

Step 3: Choose the electricity bill payment option by dialling the number corresponding to the option.

Step 4: The customer has to speak out the electricity board name for which payment needs to be paid

Step 5: The user then has to enter the consumer or customer number and any other details as instructed on the call

Step 6: The user will get to know the outstanding bill amount

Step 7: Enter your UPI PIN and authorise the payment

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail