Portable touch monitors and displays that make working on the move smarter and more efficient: Top 7 picks

A portable monitor serves as an ideal companion for professionals, creators, and learners who rely on laptops every day. The best portable monitor combines functionality and ease of use in a sleek, travel-friendly format. Adding a portable display for laptop use can help extend the workspace, support multitasking, and improve focus during work or study. Several models featuring USB-C and HDMI connectivity ensure smooth integration with various devices. portable monitors

For those who prefer direct interaction, a portable touch monitor offers fingertip control, suitable for sketching, navigation, or note-taking. High-definition panels, lightweight frames, and adjustable stands enhance overall comfort and viewing quality. Choosing a feature-rich portable monitor for laptop use can optimise productivity and mobility in equal measure. Whether preparing presentations, editing media, or browsing content on the move, these compact displays simplify digital tasks while fitting effortlessly into modern routines.

Loading Suggestions...

This ViewSonic portable monitor is designed to simplify multitasking on the go. It adds a sharp Full HD IPS display to your laptop, ideal for work or presentations while travelling. The screen pivots to suit different orientations, while its dual USB-C ports offer seamless data, video, and power transfer. Despite weighing under 700g, it delivers a complete viewing experience thanks to built-in speakers, flicker-free visuals, and a handy kickstand.

Specifications Colour Black Screen Size 15.6 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel IPS Reasons to buy USB-C ports offer two-way charging Flicker-free tech reduces eye strain Reasons to avoid Glossy surface may reflect light Click Here to Buy ViewSonic 40.64 Cm (16) FHD Portable Monitor for Multitasking Laptop Second screen | IPS | 2-Type-C | 60W Charge Back | Mini HDMI | Speaker | 680Grms | 9.85mm | Pivot-able Display |Kick Stand |VA1655

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to set up, well-built and crisp display; some felt brightness could be better outdoors.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its excellent portability and hassle-free laptop connectivity in any workspace.

Loading Suggestions...

Tailored for professionals and travellers alike, the MSI PRO MP161 E2 combines a crystal-clear 15.6-inch Full HD display with exceptional portability. The ultra-slim body slips easily into your laptop bag, while the versatile kickstand supports landscape, portrait, and tripod modes. Smart eye-care features make it comfortable to use for hours. This portable monitor for laptops is ideal for multitaskers who need a second screen that works wherever they do.

Specifications Colour Black Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel IPS, 170° Viewing Angle Reasons to buy TÜV-certified eye comfort Lightweight and compact Reasons to avoid Average speaker output Click Here to Buy MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciated for its travel-friendly design and clear visuals; sound quality could use improvement.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this when you want an ergonomic, lightweight, and reliable second screen for mobile use.

Loading Suggestions...

The ARZOPA portable display stands out with its crisp Full HD resolution and wide viewing angles, making it a top pick for work and play. Crafted with a sturdy metal kickstand, it allows smooth angle adjustments for comfortable viewing. Switching between duplicate, extend, or second screen modes is quick and effortless, no extra apps needed. Ideal as a portable monitor for laptop users, it offers plug-and-play convenience and reliable performance. Great for multitasking, streaming, or casual gaming while travelling or working remotely.

Specifications Colour Grey Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel IPS Reasons to buy Ultra-slim and lightweight design Wide compatibility across devices Reasons to avoid No additional brightness adjustment button Click Here to Buy ARZOPA 15.6 FHD 1080P Portable Monitor with Kickstand,60Hz Ultra-Slim Portable Laptop Monitor with Speaker- IPS Eye Care Display for PC, MacBook, Mobile, Xbox, PS5 - USB C & HDMI Connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for ease of use and solid build; some wished for better contrast in brightly lit rooms.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you need a lightweight second screen for casual work or gaming on the go.

Loading Suggestions...

If you need a screen that can keep up with both your workflow and weekend gaming, MagicRaven’s 15.6-inch monitor is worth a look. It combines sharp visuals, thanks to its 100% sRGB IPS panel, with easy plug-and-play support for laptops, phones, and consoles. The lightweight frame tips the scale at just 571 grams, so it slides into your bag without fuss. This portable display for laptop users is all about keeping things simple, stylish, and practical, no matter where you’re headed.

Specifications Colour Black Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel IPS, 100% sRGB Reasons to buy Ultra-light and travel-ready HDR and blue light filter Reasons to avoid Not very bright for outdoor use Click Here to Buy MagicRaven Portable Monitor, 15.6 1920 * 1080P IPS Laptop Screen, 60Hz Lightweight and Slim Travel Monitor with Full-Featured USB C HDMI Port, Gaming Display for PC Switch Xbox PS3/4/5

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Loved for gaming and travel ease; a few noted the screen wasn't very bright in daylight.

Why choose this product?

Select this for vibrant visuals and a laptop-friendly travel monitor that doubles as a gaming display.

Loading Suggestions...

Zebronics Pixigo A16 is a functional, budget-friendly portable monitor offering clear Full HD visuals on a lightweight frame. Designed for multitasking and media use, it includes built-in speakers and a 180° adjustable stand. The anti-glare screen keeps visuals crisp, even in bright rooms. Its dual input support and wall-mount option offer extra flexibility. Whether you’re working remotely or binge-watching, this portable display for laptop users handles it smoothly.

Specifications Colour Black Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Reasons to buy Anti-glare display for eye comfort Built-in stereo speakers Wall-mountable option Lightweight and easy to set up Reasons to avoid Not ideal for fast gaming Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS Pixigo A16, 15.6 inch Portable Monitor, FHD 1080p, 180° Adjustable Stand, Lightweight, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 300Nits, 16.7M Colors, Dual Input - Type C + Mini HDMI, Built-in Speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for simplicity and ease of use; some felt the colours weren’t as rich as premium models.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for basic tasks, movies, or meetings when budget and functionality matter most.

Loading Suggestions...

Bigger screen, better clarity. This ARZOPA 17.3-inch portable monitor is crafted for users who want more screen space without compromising portability. Boasting 103% sRGB and a Full HD IPS panel, it displays crisp colours and detail-rich visuals. It connects easily to laptops, gaming consoles, and phones, making it a solid fit for business presentations or gaming sessions. The built-in kickstand lets you adjust the view as needed without a fuss.

Specifications Colour Grey Screen Size 17.3 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel IPS, 103% sRGB Reasons to buy Larger display area for improved multitasking Compatible with phones, consoles, and PCs Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier than 15.6-inch models Click Here to Buy ARZOPA 17.3 Portable Monitor,103% sRGB FHD 1080P IPS Gaming Monitor Laptop Monitor with Built-in Kickstand Speaker HDMI USB C 60Hz External Screen for PC MacBook Mobile Xbox PS5

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciated for size and vivid visuals; some found it less convenient for tight travel bags.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a big, bold second screen that still fits in your backpack.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed to blend touch functionality with desktop comfort, this 21.5-inch Full HD monitor brings a hands-on feel to everyday tasks. The 10-point multi-touch support makes it easy to swipe, scroll, sketch, or interact with content directly on screen. A flexible tilt mechanism adds comfort, while AMD FreeSync ensures smooth visuals during work or play. Features like blue light protection and flicker-free display reduce eye strain during long hours.

Specifications Colour Black Screen Size 21.5 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel IPS Reasons to buy Touchscreen adds interactivity Sturdy and durable screen surface Reasons to avoid No built-in battery or USB-C Click Here to Buy Acer UT222Q 21.5 Inch (54.61cm) Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080 Pixels) 10 Point Touch Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology 75Hz Refresh Rate 4 MS Response| Display Port, HDMI Port, VGA & USB Port,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Noted for responsive touch and clarity; a few mentioned it’s better suited for fixed setups.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you need a reliable touchscreen monitor for desktop tasks, design, or collaboration.

Can I use a portable monitor for gaming and entertainment?

Yes, many portable monitors support consoles like PS5, Xbox, and Switch. A Full HD IPS panel with decent refresh rates ensures smooth visuals. For immersive entertainment, choose a portable display for laptop and gaming that has HDR support, stereo speakers, and wide colour reproduction, like sRGB 100% panels.

Are portable monitors compatible with smartphones?

Yes, as long as your smartphone supports USB-C DP Alt Mode or DeX. A portable monitor for laptop use can also connect to phones for presentations, video playback, or turning your phone into a desktop environment. Some models even support touch input for mobile control.

What is the advantage of USB-C over HDMI in portable monitors?

A USB-C connection simplifies setup by handling power, data, audio, and video using a single cable. This makes it ideal for laptop users. In contrast, HDMI often requires a separate power cable. For clutter-free desk space, choose a portable monitor for a laptop with full-function USB-C ports.

Factors to consider before buying the best portable monitor:

Screen Size : Look for at least a 15.6 inch Full HD screen for clear visuals and comfortable viewing.

: Look for at least a 15.6 inch Full HD screen for clear visuals and comfortable viewing. Built-in Speakers & Audio Jack : Look for internal speakers or headphone jacks if you plan to use it for meetings or entertainment.

: Look for internal speakers or headphone jacks if you plan to use it for meetings or entertainment. Durability & Design : Look for a slim metal body or toughened screen to withstand regular travel and setup.

: Look for a slim metal body or toughened screen to withstand regular travel and setup. Connectivity Options : Look for USB-C and HDMI ports to connect easily to laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles.

: Look for USB-C and HDMI ports to connect easily to laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles. Weight & Portability : Look for a lightweight design under 1kg to carry it easily during travel or commutes.

: Look for a lightweight design under 1kg to carry it easily during travel or commutes. Touchscreen Support : Look for a portable touch monitor if you need finger or stylus input for drawing or quick navigation.

: Look for a portable touch monitor if you need finger or stylus input for drawing or quick navigation. Stand & Adjustability : Look for a built-in kickstand or adjustable support to set the screen at your preferred angle.

: Look for a built-in kickstand or adjustable support to set the screen at your preferred angle. Device Compatibility : Look for plug-and-play models that work with Windows, Mac, Android phones, and gaming consoles.

: Look for plug-and-play models that work with Windows, Mac, Android phones, and gaming consoles. Power Delivery via USB-C : Look for USB-C ports that support power and data to reduce cable clutter and adapter needs.

: Look for USB-C ports that support power and data to reduce cable clutter and adapter needs. Display Brightness & Panel Type: Look for at least 250–300 nits brightness and an IPS panel for better colour and wide-angle viewing.

Top 3 features of the best portable monitors:

Best portable monitor Screen Size Resolution Special Features ViewSonic FHD Portable Monitor 16 inch FHD 1080p 60W Charge Back, Mini HDMI, Speaker MSI PRO MP161 E2 Full HD Portable Monitor 15.6 inch FHD 1080p 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen ARZOPA FHD 1080P Portable Monitor 15.6 inch FHD 1080p Speaker- IPS Eye Care Display MagicRaven Portable Monitor 15.6 inch FHD 1080p USB C HDMI Port, Gaming Display ZEBRONICS Pixigo A16 15.6 inch FHD 1080p 300Nits, 16.7M Colors, Dual Input ARZOPA Portable Monitor 17.3 inch FHD 1080p Built-in Kickstand, Speaker, HDMI USB C 60Hz Acer UT222Q 21.5 inches FHD 1080p IPS Touchscreen Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology

Similar articles for you:

Best 4K computer monitors for sharp visuals and smooth multitasking: 6 picks to upgrade your desk setup in 2025

UHD 4K monitors in 2025 with sharp visuals, wide viewing angles, and a screen that’s easy on the eyes

Best monitors under ₹3000 in June 2025: Budget monitors with great resolution and performance

Best LED computer monitors: Top 10 options for great visuals, wide angles, energy savings, and smooth daily performance

FAQs on best portable monitor Do they come with speakers? Yes, many include basic built-in speakers.

Can it replace a regular monitor? For light tasks, yes. For heavy work, use it as a second screen.

Is touchscreen support common? Not all models support it. Check specs for a portable touch monitor.

Do portable monitors need external power? If using USB-C, often no. HDMI may need it.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.