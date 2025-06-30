Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Portable touch monitors and displays that make working on the move smarter and more efficient: Top 7 picks

By Iqbal
Jun 30, 2025 07:00 AM IST

A portable display for laptop setups improves multitasking, presentations, and entertainment. It fits modern lifestyles needing a second screen.

ViewSonic 40.64 Cm (16) FHD Portable Monitor for Multitasking Laptop Second screen | IPS | 2-Type-C | 60W Charge Back | Mini HDMI | Speaker | 680Grms | 9.85mm | Pivot-able Display |Kick Stand |VA1655

₹11,499

MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C

₹11,999

ARZOPA 15.6 FHD 1080P Portable Monitor with Kickstand,60Hz Ultra-Slim Portable Laptop Monitor with Speaker- IPS Eye Care Display for PC, MacBook, Mobile, Xbox, PS5 - USB C & HDMI Connectivity

₹12,699

MagicRaven Portable Monitor, 15.6 1920 * 1080P IPS Laptop Screen, 60Hz Lightweight and Slim Travel Monitor with Full-Featured USB C HDMI Port, Gaming Display for PC Switch Xbox PS3/4/5

₹11,999

ZEBRONICS Pixigo A16, 15.6 inch Portable Monitor, FHD 1080p, 180° Adjustable Stand, Lightweight, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 300Nits, 16.7M Colors, Dual Input - Type C + Mini HDMI, Built-in Speakers

₹9,999

ARZOPA 17.3 Portable Monitor,103% sRGB FHD 1080P IPS Gaming Monitor Laptop Monitor with Built-in Kickstand Speaker HDMI USB C 60Hz External Screen for PC MacBook Mobile Xbox PS5

₹16,799

Acer UT222Q 21.5 Inch (54.61cm) Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080 Pixels) 10 Point Touch Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology 75Hz Refresh Rate 4 MS Response| Display Port, HDMI Port, VGA & USB Port,Black

₹18,499

A portable monitor serves as an ideal companion for professionals, creators, and learners who rely on laptops every day. The best portable monitor combines functionality and ease of use in a sleek, travel-friendly format. Adding a portable display for laptop use can help extend the workspace, support multitasking, and improve focus during work or study. Several models featuring USB-C and HDMI connectivity ensure smooth integration with various devices.

portable monitors
portable monitors

For those who prefer direct interaction, a portable touch monitor offers fingertip control, suitable for sketching, navigation, or note-taking. High-definition panels, lightweight frames, and adjustable stands enhance overall comfort and viewing quality. Choosing a feature-rich portable monitor for laptop use can optimise productivity and mobility in equal measure. Whether preparing presentations, editing media, or browsing content on the move, these compact displays simplify digital tasks while fitting effortlessly into modern routines.

This ViewSonic portable monitor is designed to simplify multitasking on the go. It adds a sharp Full HD IPS display to your laptop, ideal for work or presentations while travelling. The screen pivots to suit different orientations, while its dual USB-C ports offer seamless data, video, and power transfer. Despite weighing under 700g, it delivers a complete viewing experience thanks to built-in speakers, flicker-free visuals, and a handy kickstand.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Screen Size
15.6 inches (40.64 cm)
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Panel
IPS

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

USB-C ports offer two-way charging

affiliate-tick

Flicker-free tech reduces eye strain

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Glossy surface may reflect light

ViewSonic 40.64 Cm (16) FHD Portable Monitor for Multitasking Laptop Second screen | IPS | 2-Type-C | 60W Charge Back | Mini HDMI | Speaker | 680Grms | 9.85mm | Pivot-able Display |Kick Stand |VA1655

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to set up, well-built and crisp display; some felt brightness could be better outdoors.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its excellent portability and hassle-free laptop connectivity in any workspace.

Tailored for professionals and travellers alike, the MSI PRO MP161 E2 combines a crystal-clear 15.6-inch Full HD display with exceptional portability. The ultra-slim body slips easily into your laptop bag, while the versatile kickstand supports landscape, portrait, and tripod modes. Smart eye-care features make it comfortable to use for hours. This portable monitor for laptops is ideal for multitaskers who need a second screen that works wherever they do.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Screen Size
15.6 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Panel
IPS, 170° Viewing Angle

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

TÜV-certified eye comfort

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and compact

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Average speaker output

MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciated for its travel-friendly design and clear visuals; sound quality could use improvement.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this when you want an ergonomic, lightweight, and reliable second screen for mobile use.

The ARZOPA portable display stands out with its crisp Full HD resolution and wide viewing angles, making it a top pick for work and play. Crafted with a sturdy metal kickstand, it allows smooth angle adjustments for comfortable viewing. Switching between duplicate, extend, or second screen modes is quick and effortless, no extra apps needed. Ideal as a portable monitor for laptop users, it offers plug-and-play convenience and reliable performance. Great for multitasking, streaming, or casual gaming while travelling or working remotely.

Specifications

Colour
Grey
Screen Size
15.6 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Panel
IPS

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-slim and lightweight design

affiliate-tick

Wide compatibility across devices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No additional brightness adjustment button

ARZOPA 15.6 FHD 1080P Portable Monitor with Kickstand,60Hz Ultra-Slim Portable Laptop Monitor with Speaker- IPS Eye Care Display for PC, MacBook, Mobile, Xbox, PS5 - USB C & HDMI Connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for ease of use and solid build; some wished for better contrast in brightly lit rooms.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you need a lightweight second screen for casual work or gaming on the go.

If you need a screen that can keep up with both your workflow and weekend gaming, MagicRaven’s 15.6-inch monitor is worth a look. It combines sharp visuals, thanks to its 100% sRGB IPS panel, with easy plug-and-play support for laptops, phones, and consoles. The lightweight frame tips the scale at just 571 grams, so it slides into your bag without fuss. This portable display for laptop users is all about keeping things simple, stylish, and practical, no matter where you’re headed.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Screen Size
15.6 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Panel
IPS, 100% sRGB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-light and travel-ready

affiliate-tick

HDR and blue light filter

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not very bright for outdoor use

MagicRaven Portable Monitor, 15.6 1920 * 1080P IPS Laptop Screen, 60Hz Lightweight and Slim Travel Monitor with Full-Featured USB C HDMI Port, Gaming Display for PC Switch Xbox PS3/4/5

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Loved for gaming and travel ease; a few noted the screen wasn't very bright in daylight.

Why choose this product?

Select this for vibrant visuals and a laptop-friendly travel monitor that doubles as a gaming display.

Zebronics Pixigo A16 is a functional, budget-friendly portable monitor offering clear Full HD visuals on a lightweight frame. Designed for multitasking and media use, it includes built-in speakers and a 180° adjustable stand. The anti-glare screen keeps visuals crisp, even in bright rooms. Its dual input support and wall-mount option offer extra flexibility. Whether you’re working remotely or binge-watching, this portable display for laptop users handles it smoothly.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Screen Size
15.6 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Aspect Ratio
16:9

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Anti-glare display for eye comfort

affiliate-tick

Built-in stereo speakers

affiliate-tick

Wall-mountable option

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and easy to set up

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for fast gaming

ZEBRONICS Pixigo A16, 15.6 inch Portable Monitor, FHD 1080p, 180° Adjustable Stand, Lightweight, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 300Nits, 16.7M Colors, Dual Input - Type C + Mini HDMI, Built-in Speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for simplicity and ease of use; some felt the colours weren’t as rich as premium models.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for basic tasks, movies, or meetings when budget and functionality matter most.

Bigger screen, better clarity. This ARZOPA 17.3-inch portable monitor is crafted for users who want more screen space without compromising portability. Boasting 103% sRGB and a Full HD IPS panel, it displays crisp colours and detail-rich visuals. It connects easily to laptops, gaming consoles, and phones, making it a solid fit for business presentations or gaming sessions. The built-in kickstand lets you adjust the view as needed without a fuss.

Specifications

Colour
Grey
Screen Size
17.3 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Panel
IPS, 103% sRGB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Larger display area for improved multitasking

affiliate-tick

Compatible with phones, consoles, and PCs

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than 15.6-inch models

ARZOPA 17.3 Portable Monitor,103% sRGB FHD 1080P IPS Gaming Monitor Laptop Monitor with Built-in Kickstand Speaker HDMI USB C 60Hz External Screen for PC MacBook Mobile Xbox PS5

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciated for size and vivid visuals; some found it less convenient for tight travel bags.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a big, bold second screen that still fits in your backpack.

Designed to blend touch functionality with desktop comfort, this 21.5-inch Full HD monitor brings a hands-on feel to everyday tasks. The 10-point multi-touch support makes it easy to swipe, scroll, sketch, or interact with content directly on screen. A flexible tilt mechanism adds comfort, while AMD FreeSync ensures smooth visuals during work or play. Features like blue light protection and flicker-free display reduce eye strain during long hours.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Screen Size
21.5 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Panel
IPS

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Touchscreen adds interactivity

affiliate-tick

Sturdy and durable screen surface

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No built-in battery or USB-C

Acer UT222Q 21.5 Inch (54.61cm) Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080 Pixels) 10 Point Touch Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology 75Hz Refresh Rate 4 MS Response| Display Port, HDMI Port, VGA & USB Port,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Noted for responsive touch and clarity; a few mentioned it’s better suited for fixed setups.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you need a reliable touchscreen monitor for desktop tasks, design, or collaboration.

Can I use a portable monitor for gaming and entertainment?

Yes, many portable monitors support consoles like PS5, Xbox, and Switch. A Full HD IPS panel with decent refresh rates ensures smooth visuals. For immersive entertainment, choose a portable display for laptop and gaming that has HDR support, stereo speakers, and wide colour reproduction, like sRGB 100% panels.

Are portable monitors compatible with smartphones?

Yes, as long as your smartphone supports USB-C DP Alt Mode or DeX. A portable monitor for laptop use can also connect to phones for presentations, video playback, or turning your phone into a desktop environment. Some models even support touch input for mobile control.

What is the advantage of USB-C over HDMI in portable monitors?

A USB-C connection simplifies setup by handling power, data, audio, and video using a single cable. This makes it ideal for laptop users. In contrast, HDMI often requires a separate power cable. For clutter-free desk space, choose a portable monitor for a laptop with full-function USB-C ports.

Factors to consider before buying the best portable monitor:

  • Screen Size: Look for at least a 15.6 inch Full HD screen for clear visuals and comfortable viewing.
  • Built-in Speakers & Audio Jack: Look for internal speakers or headphone jacks if you plan to use it for meetings or entertainment.
  • Durability & Design: Look for a slim metal body or toughened screen to withstand regular travel and setup.
  • Connectivity Options: Look for USB-C and HDMI ports to connect easily to laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles.
  • Weight & Portability: Look for a lightweight design under 1kg to carry it easily during travel or commutes.
  • Touchscreen Support: Look for a portable touch monitor if you need finger or stylus input for drawing or quick navigation.
  • Stand & Adjustability: Look for a built-in kickstand or adjustable support to set the screen at your preferred angle.
  • Device Compatibility: Look for plug-and-play models that work with Windows, Mac, Android phones, and gaming consoles.
  • Power Delivery via USB-C: Look for USB-C ports that support power and data to reduce cable clutter and adapter needs.
  • Display Brightness & Panel Type: Look for at least 250–300 nits brightness and an IPS panel for better colour and wide-angle viewing.

Top 3 features of the best portable monitors:

Best portable monitorScreen Size ResolutionSpecial Features 

ViewSonic  FHD Portable Monitor

16 inch FHD 1080p

60W Charge Back, Mini HDMI, Speaker 

MSI PRO MP161 E2 Full HD Portable Monitor

15.6 inch 

FHD 1080p60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen

ARZOPA FHD 1080P Portable Monitor 

15.6 inch 

FHD 1080p

Speaker- IPS Eye Care Display

MagicRaven Portable Monitor

15.6 inch 

FHD 1080p

USB C HDMI Port, Gaming Display

ZEBRONICS Pixigo A16

15.6 inch 

FHD 1080p

300Nits, 16.7M Colors, Dual Input

ARZOPA Portable Monitor

17.3 inch 

FHD 1080p

Built-in Kickstand, Speaker, HDMI USB C 60Hz

Acer UT222Q 

21.5 inchesFHD 1080pIPS Touchscreen Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology

Similar articles for you:

Best 4K computer monitors for sharp visuals and smooth multitasking: 6 picks to upgrade your desk setup in 2025

UHD 4K monitors in 2025 with sharp visuals, wide viewing angles, and a screen that’s easy on the eyes

Best monitors under 3000 in June 2025: Budget monitors with great resolution and performance

Best LED computer monitors: Top 10 options for great visuals, wide angles, energy savings, and smooth daily performance

FAQs on best portable monitor

  • Do they come with speakers?

    Yes, many include basic built-in speakers.

  • Can it replace a regular monitor?

    For light tasks, yes. For heavy work, use it as a second screen.

  • Is touchscreen support common?

    Not all models support it. Check specs for a portable touch monitor.

  • Do portable monitors need external power?

    If using USB-C, often no. HDMI may need it.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

