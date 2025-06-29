Price drop on robot vacuum cleaner: Best time to shop now at up to 80% off

Tired of doing all the cleaning yourself? Let a robot vacuum take over, and now’s the perfect time to bring one home! Amazon is offering massive price drops on some of the best-selling robotic vacuum cleaners, with discounts of up to 80% off. Steal the deals on Amazon with massive price drop on robot vacuum cleaners.

These smart machines don’t just clean, they navigate, map, schedule, and even recharge themselves. Whether you need one for pet hair, daily dust, or full home cleaning, there’s a perfect model waiting for you at a price that’s too good to ignore.

Deals like these don’t come around often, and once they’re gone, it could be a while before they’re back. So if you’ve been thinking about investing in a robot vacuum cleaner, this is the best time to shop without burning a hole in your pocket.

Loading Suggestions...

Ready to ditch the daily dusting? The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is your dream cleaning assistant, now available at just ₹27,999 (down from ₹1,79,999)! With a massive 6000 Pa suction power, LiDAR navigation, and automatic dust emptying for up to 90 days, it makes cleaning completely hands-free.

This 2-in-1 robot vacuum also mops, offers intelligent obstacle avoidance, and boasts a 285-minute battery life. The 150 ml water tank lets you control mop flow, while the movable rubber brush avoids tangles from pet hair.

Specifications Suction Power 6000 Pa Battery Life 285 minutes Dust Bag Capacity 4L (stores dust up to 90 days) Navigation LiDAR with Pathfinder tech Special Features Vacuum + Mop, App Control, No-Go Zones Click Here to Buy Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

Loading Suggestions...

Give your home a smarter clean with the ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro, now available at ₹21,490 (original MRP ₹59,900)! This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop features a massive 6500 Pa suction, ideal for Indian homes with tile, wood, carpet, and marble floors. Backed by a 5200mAh battery, it delivers an impressive 330-minute runtime, covering over 3500 sq. ft. in one go.

Advanced LiDAR navigation with TrueMapping, carpet detection, and app-based controls make every clean precise, hands-free, and hassle-free.

Specifications Suction Power 6500 Pa Battery Life 330 minutes (5200 mAh) Coverage Area 3500+ sq. ft. Navigation LiDAR with TrueMapping Special Features Vacuum + Mop, Carpet Sensor, App Control Click Here to Buy ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a robot vacuum that doesn’t just clean but deep-cleans? The Deebot N20 Pro is a beast in disguise, now at a shocking 69% off. What sets it apart? Its 8000 Pa suction is one of the strongest in the segment, capable of pulling out embedded dust from carpets.

It’s armed with Zero Tangle Technology to fight pet hair chaos and an advanced Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mop to scrub off dried stains. It also offers 300 minutes of runtime, fast laser mapping in 8 minutes, and intelligent surface transition, and you’ve got a robot built for busy Indian households that need more than just a surface clean.

Specifications Suction Power 8000 Pa Battery Life 300 minutes (5200 mAh) Mopping Tech Ozmo Pro 2.0 Vibrating Mop Hair Handling Anti-Tangle Roller Brush Mapping Laser-Based Quick Mapping in 8 Minutes Click Here to Buy ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re after innovation meets elegance, the NARWAL Freo X Plus is it. With a mighty 7800 Pa suction and TÜV-certified Zero Tangle Brush, it’s designed for homes with heavy shedding pets and high dust zones. It not only vacuums and mops in one pass but also lifts the mop 9mm automatically when it detects carpets, keeping them dry and spotless.

Equipped with Tri-Laser 3D Mapping and voice assistant compatibility (Google, Alexa, Siri), this robot sees more, cleans smarter, and stores 7 weeks of dust with auto-dust compression.

Specifications Suction Power 7800 Pa Battery Life 300 minutes (5200 mAh) Dust Storage 7 Weeks Auto Empty with Compression Mop Lift 9mm Auto Detection Smart Features Tri-Laser Navigation, Alexa/Google/Siri Compatible Click Here to Buy NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible

Loading Suggestions...

If you want spotless floors without lifting a finger—and no dirty mop rinsing—the Dreame L10 Prime is made for you. This robot vacuum features self-cleaning dual rotating mops that auto-wash and air-dry after every clean. The smart 7mm mop-lift detects carpets and lifts instantly to keep them dry.

With LDS laser navigation, 3D mapping, and 4000 Pa suction, it maps your home, adjusts power by surface, and handles dirt with ease. It even syncs with Alexa, Wi-Fi, and your app for full control anytime, anywhere.

Specifications Suction Power 4000 Pa Mop Tech Dual Spinners with Auto-Clean & Dry Mop Lift 7mm Carpet Detection Navigation LDS Laser + 3D Mapping Smart Control Alexa, App, Wi-Fi Enabled Click Here to Buy DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa

Loading Suggestions...

Experience cleaning luxury with the Dreame L10s Ultra! It isn’t just a robot, it’s a fully autonomous cleaning system. From auto dust collection and mop self-cleaning to hot air drying and water refilling, it does everything for you. It's AI-powered 3D obstacle detection and RGB camera map your home with stunning precision.

The dual mop pads spin at 180 RPM, while 5300 Pa suction lifts embedded dust with ease. With multi-floor mapping, voice assistant support, and intelligent mop-lifting on carpets, it’s built for spotless homes and zero manual effort.

Specifications Suction Power 5300 Pa Battery Life 210 minutes Base Station Auto Dust Collection, Mop Cleaning + Hot Air Dry Navigation RGB + LiDAR with AI Obstacle Detection Smart Features Alexa/Wi-Fi/App, Multi-floor Mapping Click Here to Buy Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa

Loading Suggestions...

Packed with 5000 Pa suction, a 3.5L self-empty dust bag, and advanced LDS navigation, the ILIFE T20s is tailor-made for Indian homes. It smartly handles everything from cement to mosaic floors, picking up 99.99% of dust without blowing it around.

The 2-in-1 vacuum and mop, carpet boost, and multi-floor mapping ensure thorough cleaning, room after room. The most exciting feature is that it empties itself, so you don’t have to! Control it via the app, Alexa, or Google Home and enjoy complete hands-free cleaning now at a 65% discount.

Specifications Suction Power 5000 Pa Battery Life Long runtime with 5200 mAh Dust Capacity 3.5L Self-Emptying Bag Navigation LDS Laser with 5-Floor Mapping Smart Features Alexa, Google Home, App Control Click Here to Buy ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

Loading Suggestions...

Step into a smarter way to clean with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, now available at a 50% discount. Designed for large Indian homes, this 2024 launch boasts 4000Pa powerful suction, 60-day hands-free dust collection, and a 2-in-1 vacuum-mop system for deep, dual-action cleaning.

Its advanced LiDAR laser sensors ensure precise navigation, even in the dark, while the 5200mAh battery delivers an impressive 240-minute runtime. Add multi-floor mapping and app control, and you’ve got a total cleaning powerhouse!

Specifications Suction Power 4000 Pa Battery Life 240 minutes Navigation Advanced LiDAR + Multi-Floor Mapping Dust Disposal 60-Day Auto Dust Collection Smart Control App, Buttons, Voice Assistant Compatible Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10|Auto Cleaning with 60 Days Hands Free Cleaning|Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser sensors|240 min Run Time|Vacuum & Mopping|Free 1 Yr Warranty|2024 Launch

Loading Suggestions...

Say hello to the smartest clean your home has ever seen. The NARWAL Freo X Ultra combines 8200Pa of extreme suction, patented mop tech, and AI-powered DirtSense™ to deliver spotless floors without you lifting a finger. From pet fur to deep carpet debris, its zero-tangle brush handles it all effortlessly.

It has a maintenance-free dock that auto-washes, dries, and refills the mop, plus it compresses dust for up to 7 weeks of hands-free disposal. With 3D mapping and tri-laser obstacle avoidance, it’s built to clean every inch, right to the edge.

Specifications Suction 8200Pa Ultra-Powerful Docking Station Auto mop wash, dry & refill Brush Design Zero Tangling, SGS & TÜV Certified Smart Controls Alexa, Siri, Google Home Compatible Mapping 3D with Tri-Laser Navigation Click Here to Buy NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible

Loading Suggestions...

Whether you’re tech-savvy or just want hassle-free cleaning, the ILIFE A80 Pro has you covered. This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop uses Intelligent Path Planning, a floating roller brush, and auto carpet boost to clean dust, pet hair, and stains from all types of Indian floors, including mosaic, granite, and vitrified tiles.

The large water tank ensures longer mopping sessions, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home for effortless voice control. Ideal for homes up to 2000 sqft, this robot does the job while you relax.

Specifications Control Remote, App, Alexa & Google Home Cleaning Modes Auto, Spot, Edge, Path Suction Strong suction with carpet boost Navigation Intelligent route mapping Battery Life Long run with efficient dust pickup Click Here to Buy ILIFE A80 Pro Robotic Vacuum & Mop, Remote Control Easy Access for All Ages, App Control, Roller Brush, Large Water Tank, Best Suited for All Floors, Google Home, Alexa, Cleans Upto 2000Sqft

Similar articles for you

Keep your homes and cars clean with the best vacuum cleaners in India and save up to 80% on top brands

Best cordless vacuum cleaners of June 2025 with powerful suction and extended battery life

Are you confused about which vacuum cleaner to buy? This comprehensive buying guide will help you pick the right one

10 vacuum cleaners in 2025 that we recommend for your home: Stay clean and dust free with ease

Best vacuum cleaners for home: Top 10 picks, from stick to robot, for deep cleaning, pet hair, and powerful suction

Your guide to the best vacuum cleaners under ₹10000: Powerful cleaning without the premium price

FAQs on robot vacuum cleaners Are robot vacuum cleaners suitable for all floor types? Yes, most robot vacuums can clean hardwood, tile, laminate, and low to medium-pile carpets.

Can a robot vacuum clean under furniture? Yes, their slim design allows them to easily glide under beds, sofas, and tables for thorough cleaning.

Do robot vacuums need Wi-Fi to work? Not always. While Wi-Fi helps access app features and smart controls, many models can run with basic onboard buttons.

How do robot vacuums avoid obstacles? They use sensors to detect walls, furniture, stairs, and other obstacles to avoid collisions and drops.

Can I schedule cleaning when I’m not home? Yes, most models let you schedule cleanings via mobile apps—even when you're away.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.