Realme GT 7 Pro pre-order begins in India: Specs, price and all details

Realme GT 7 Pro is launching on November 26, 2025, at 1 PM IST in India. This smartphone will become the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered device in India, therefore, it is expected to provide a powerful performance. As the launch nears, Realme has started to tease the product by showcasing its design, performance, and camera capabilities. Now, the Realme GT 7 Pro is also available for pre-orders in India before the official launch. Therefore, if you are looking forward to purchasing the Realme GT 7 Pro you have the chance to do it in the early slots if you pre-book the device. Realme GT 7 Pro is launching on November 26, pre-order the device to get additional benefits.(Realme)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme GT 7 Pro pre-order bookings and what the smartphone has in store for users.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro launching soon, to get AI gaming capabilities with 120 FPS

Realme GT 7 Pro pre-order

People who want to purchase the Realme GT 7 Pro can now pre-order the smartphone by paying a token money of just Rs.1000. Realme is also providing buyers with pre-order benefits such as ₹3,000 bank discount and no interest EMI options for up to 12 months during the purchase.

There is another pre-order option where buyers can pay Rs.2000 token money and get EMI options for up to 24 months along with bank discounts. Additionally, the pre-order booking will also include one year of screen damage protection and an extended warranty period. The Realme GT 7 Pro can be pre-ordered from Realme’s official website or Amazon.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price to increase - Here’s everything we know

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications and features

The Realme GT 7 Pro will come with Samsung’s 6.78-inch OLED Plus quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000nits peak brightness. The display will also support Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for improved protection and a faster unlocking process. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The Realme GT 7 Pro features a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with Sony IMX882 sensor providing up to 3x optical zoom. The Indian variant of GT 7 Pro will be backed by a 5800mAh battery that will support 120W fast charging. The smartphone boosts AI features such as AI Gaming Super Resolution, AI Gaming Super Frame, AI Ultra blur, and more.