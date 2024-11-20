Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Realme GT 7 Pro pre-order begins in India: Specs, price and all details

ByAishwarya Panda
Nov 20, 2024 12:05 PM IST

Realme GT 7 Pro is available to pre-order at just Rs.1000. Know about the pre-order benefits, expected specs, and more.

Realme GT 7 Pro is launching on November 26, 2025, at 1 PM IST in India. This smartphone will become the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered device in India, therefore, it is expected to provide a powerful performance. As the launch nears, Realme has started to tease the product by showcasing its design, performance, and camera capabilities. Now, the Realme GT 7 Pro is also available for pre-orders in India before the official launch. Therefore, if you are looking forward to purchasing the Realme GT 7 Pro you have the chance to do it in the early slots if you pre-book the device.

Realme GT 7 Pro is launching on November 26, pre-order the device to get additional benefits.(Realme)
Realme GT 7 Pro is launching on November 26, pre-order the device to get additional benefits.(Realme)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme GT 7 Pro pre-order bookings and what the smartphone has in store for users.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro launching soon, to get AI gaming capabilities with 120 FPS

Realme GT 7 Pro pre-order

People who want to purchase the Realme GT 7 Pro can now pre-order the smartphone by paying a token money of just Rs.1000. Realme is also providing buyers with pre-order benefits such as 3,000 bank discount and no interest EMI options for up to 12 months during the purchase.

There is another pre-order option where buyers can pay Rs.2000 token money and get EMI options for up to 24 months along with bank discounts. Additionally, the pre-order booking will also include one year of screen damage protection and an extended warranty period. The Realme GT 7 Pro can be pre-ordered from Realme’s official website or Amazon.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price to increase - Here’s everything we know

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications and features

The Realme GT 7 Pro will come with Samsung’s 6.78-inch OLED Plus quad-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000nits peak brightness. The display will also support Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for improved protection and a faster unlocking process. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The Realme GT 7 Pro features a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with Sony IMX882 sensor providing up to 3x optical zoom. The Indian variant of GT 7 Pro will be backed by a 5800mAh battery that will support 120W fast charging. The smartphone boosts AI features such as AI Gaming Super Resolution, AI Gaming Super Frame, AI Ultra blur, and more.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //