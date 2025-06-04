Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G launch soon: What to expect

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is on its way, and it already has tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. If you're eyeing an affordable phone with solid features, this one might just check all your boxes. Here are the deets we know so far. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G : Affordable 5G power with smart features(Smartprix)

Launch timeline and pricing

The official launch is expected any day now, and the Narzo 80 Lite 5G is supposedly being launched at an affordable price bracket. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage could cost around ₹9,999, while the 6GB RAM version may be priced near ₹11,999.

Performance and processor

This mobile phone is supposed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It’s designed for everyday tasks such as scrolling social feeds, browsing the web, light gaming, or even streaming content. Expect a lag-free experience for most common activities.

Big screen and sleek design

The Narzo 80 Lite 5G could come with a large 6.7-inch LCD display. It’s expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, allowing you to enjoy video content or fast-scrolling apps. Talking about the availability of colours, one can pick from crystal purple and onyx black colours, both bold and stylish.

Camera details

The phone is likely to sport a 50MP dual rear camera setup, which should capture clear, detailed shots. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera is expected, which should be sufficient for selfies, video calls, and all those social media clicks.

Battery and usability

Now here’s the highlight: a massive 6000mAh battery. That implies longer screen time watching videos, listening to music, or chatting away. In addition, you may not need to charge it regularly, thanks to the higher battery capacity.

Overall, the Narzo 80 Lite 5G looks good and works well. It has a clear screen, strong battery, and 5G support, making it great for watching, gaming, and all-day use.