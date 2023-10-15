Received OTP notification on your Kite App? Zerodha clarifies

If you are using Kite app, the online platform of stock trading firm Zerodha, you might have received a notification on your mobile phone asking you to share a one time password. On Saturday, frantic Kite app users took to X to lodge their complaints with the firm.



“Received 20 OTP in 20 less than 20 mins. Please confirm if it’s Techincal glitch or security breach?? Customer support not available”, a user posted on X, tagging Zerodha's official handle along with its co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath.



“@CoinByZerodha @Nithin0dha receiving otp frequently without trying to login. Is your system issue or someone is trying to login #zerodha #kite #issue #bugs”, another user posted. Zerodha issued a clarification after several users complained of having received OTP notifications.

“Any technical glitch at Zerodha?? I have received Kite — 2FA OTP on all 4 of my family members demat registered email ids, however I have neither requested OTP nor I tried to login. Please help. #zerodha #otp”, a user wrote.



“Grt work @zerodhaonline How can it be possible 2fa otp even after I deactivated my zerodha account GZ6566. It seems time to dismentle @zerodhaonline”, a user complained.



Following complaints online, Zerodha issued a clarification. “Some of our users erroneously received email login OTPs, due to maintenance activity. Please ignore this email. We're sorry for the inconvenience caused”, it said.



But some users were clearly not impressed. “Don't say sorry... Rather upgrade your platform. Many brokers offering advance chart and smooth log in process with Qr-scan.... But you still stuck in OTP based. That's why zerodha is falling behind and lost his no1 broker rank”, an X user commented.

Groww overtakes Zerodha



Recently, Groww overtook Zerodha as the country's largest stockbroker with 66.3 lakh active clients. It surpassed Zerodha's 64.8 lakh clients, a data by the National Stock Exchange stated.

In March 2021, Zerodha had 34 lakh active customers while Groww had only 7.8 lakh, Moneycontrol had reported.

