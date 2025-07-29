Redmi 15C 5G key specs and images leak online: Check expected features, price and more

Redmi is preparing to launch its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 15C 5G, in India and in select international markets soon, alongside a 4G variant. Recently, details about the 4G variant have surfaced online, which have revealed key specifications and design through an online retailer’s listing. Now, leaks about the 5G variant have emerged online, which has revealed its expected design and features. While the 4G and 5G models are likely to share many similarities, the chipset is expected to differ. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming. Redmi 15C 5G key specs and features have been leaked online ahead of the official launch. (Redmi)

Redmi 15C 5G: Key Specifications (Leaked)

Leaked images and information about the Redmi 15C 5G come from a report by Xpertpick, via tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The renders show the device in green and lavender colour options, with a black option expected as well. The design looks close to the previously leaked 4G version, featuring a rectangular camera module with rounded edges positioned at the top left corner of the back. This module includes a main camera and an LED flash, along with a second camera cutout that may be decorative rather than functional. The device's front display is flat, with narrow side bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a waterdrop-style notch centred at the top for the front camera.

According to the leak, the European edition of Redmi 15C 5G will offer two memory and storage options: 4GB of RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to run on HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15. Specific details about the processor have not been confirmed yet.

The Redmi 15C 5G is likely to come with a large 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen, offering a resolution of 720 by 1200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its main camera is expected to have a 50MP sensor similar to the Redmi 14C 5G. The battery capacity could reach 6,000mAh and support 33W wired fast charging. For security, the device may include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.