Researchers build underwater data centres using outdated mobile phones

ByIqbal
Jun 06, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Researchers are turning old smartphones into underwater data centres to monitor sea life, reduce e-waste, save energy and give discarded devices a new purpose.

World Environment Day may have just passed, but our responsibility to care for the planet remains ongoing. E-waste, especially from mobile phones, continues to be a major concern. As new models roll out every year, perfectly good phones are often left behind, adding to the mountain of electronic waste. While it’s tough to curb the urge to upgrade, throwing old devices away isn’t the only option. Recently, a team of researchers found a clever way to give those old phones a new lease of life, offering a smarter path forward for both users and the environment.

Researchers repurpose old smartphones into underwater data centres to collect marine data.
Researchers repurpose old smartphones into underwater data centres to collect marine data.

A team at the University of Tartu has found a way to turn discarded smartphones into small underwater data centres. Each one costs only about eight euros (approx 780) to make. They are simple to build and friendly to the environment.

How does it work? 

The process begins by removing the battery from each phone. This keeps things safe, especially underwater. Four phones are then joined together and placed inside a special case made with a 3D printer. The result is a small but powerful unit that can collect and process information from the sea.

Earlier, divers had to go underwater to take videos and bring them back for study. Now these phone-based units can handle that job on their own. They keep an eye on sea creatures and send back useful data without any extra help.

This idea is not just for oceans. These small data centres can also be used in cities. They can be placed at bus stops to count passengers and help improve public transport planning.

There is another reason this idea is important. Normal data centres use a lot of electricity and materials. Building new machines takes time and resources. But reusing old phones helps save energy and reduce waste.

News / Technology / Researchers build underwater data centres using outdated mobile phones
