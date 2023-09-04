Rice cooker for fluffy and fresh rice: Top 9 picks

Rice is that humble grain that graces tables across the globe, transcends culinary borders and embraces diverse palates. Whether you savour fragrant Basmati, tender Jasmine, or the comforting simplicity of short-grain white rice, achieving the perfect texture and flavour can be an art form. Enter the unsung hero of every kitchen: the rice cooker. Rice cooker ensures you get the perfect texture and flavour of rice every time.(Unsplash)

In a world where precision meets convenience, rice cookers have evolved beyond mere appliances; they are gateways to fluffy, fragrant, and flawlessly cooked rice. A well-chosen rice cooker can transform your culinary journey, ensuring that each grain emerges plump, separate, and bursting with flavour.

But with countless options flooding the market, navigating the rice cooker landscape can be daunting. That's where we step in. In this article, we embark on a flavourful exploration, unveiling the finest rice cookers tailored to your needs. From different features and price ranges, you will find every option in this guide. Read on to choose the perfect rice cooker for you.

1. Panasonic SR-WA22H (E) Automatic Rice Cooker

The Panasonic Automatic Rice Cooker, with its 2.2-litre capacity, is a kitchen workhorse that can cook up to 1.25 kg of raw rice, making it ideal for family meals or gatherings. It features an anodized aluminium pan and a cooking plate, ensuring even and efficient cooking. One standout feature is the 5-hour keep warm function, which helps maintain the temperature and freshness of your rice. It's available in attractive blue and green colours, adding a touch of style to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Panasonic

Capacity: 2.2 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Colour Options: Blue or Green

Pros Cons Large capacity for family-sized meals Limited colour options Extended 5-hour keep warm function

B00A328ENA

Pros Cons Large 2.8-litre capacity Limited colours Keep Warm function with separate heating element

2. USHA RC28GS1 Steamer 1000 Watt Automatic Rice Cooker

The USHA RC28GS1 Steamer Rice Cooker is a versatile kitchen companion with a generous 2.8-litre capacity, ideal for family meals. It boasts a powerful 1000-watt heating element that ensures quick and efficient cooking. One of its notable features is the tempered glass lid, allowing you to easily monitor your cooking progress. The rice cooker also has a separate heating element for the Keep Warm function, ensuring your rice stays warm for up to 5 hours after cooking. The inclusion of a separator pan enables multi-dish cooking, allowing you to steam vegetables or other items simultaneously. Safety features like the auto cut-off thermostat with dry boil protection provide peace of mind.

Specifications:

Brand: USHA

Capacity: 2.8 litres

Material: Metallic

Colour: White

B07MKJQZDZ

3. Prestige Delight Electric Rice Cooker

The Prestige Delight Electric Rice Cooker offers a convenient cooking solution with its 1.8-litre capacity and two aluminium cooking pans. With 700W of power, it can cook up to 1000g of raw rice, making it perfect for small to medium-sized families. The stainless steel close-fit lid features a keep-warm mode, and the detachable power cord adds to its portability. While it offers an excellent cooking experience, keep in mind that the warranty for the heating plate is for 5 years.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Wattage: 700W

Voltage: 230V

Pros Cons Compact and efficient design Warranty coverage for heating plate only 5-year warranty on the heating plate

B01M14EXYY

4. Wonderchef Nutri-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker

The Wonderchef Nutri-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker is a 7-in-1 multifunctional appliance that simplifies cooking, replacing multiple kitchen gadgets with one versatile device. With 18 pre-set functions, it allows precise cooking for a wide range of recipes, from rice to biryani. The Nutri-Pot's unique locking system preserves nutrition, while its anodized aluminium pot prevents burning. It also offers a delay timer for convenient cooking and is easy to clean. Perfect for busy lifestyles, this appliance combines ease of use with nutritious and delicious meals.

Specifications:

Brand: Wonderchef

Capacity: 6 litres

Material: Plastic and Steel Casing

Colour: Black/Silver

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Control Method: App, Touch

Pros Cons Versatile 7-in-1 functions Relatively large and heavy Unique locking system for nutritious meals

B07HH5J4TL

5. AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker

The AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker offers multifunctional versatility with the ability to cook up to 600 grams of raw rice or 5.5 cups. Its advanced fuzzy logic technology ensures precise temperature and timing adjustments for perfect rice every time. With multiple cooking functions, a 24-hour preset timer, and keep warm feature, it's a convenient addition to any kitchen. The 3-litre ceramic-coated inner bowl adds durability, and the package includes handy accessories. While it's a great kitchen companion, some users may find the controls a bit complex.

Specifications:

Brand: AGARO

Capacity: 3 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Cooking Functions:

White rice, brown rice with low-carb, short grain, porridge, steam, slow cook

2. 5-layer thick ceramic coated inner bowl with rice level lines

3. Smart touch button with 3D surround heating

Pros Cons Versatile Cooking Some users may find the controls a bit complex to navigate 3-Litre Ceramic Bowl

B09XHXXCFH

6. AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker

The AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker is a kitchen essential with its 5-liter ceramic-coated inner bowl, capable of cooking up to 8 cups (1500g) of raw rice. It features 6 preset cooking functions, including sauté, oatmeal, quinoa, and more, along with 4 additional cooking functions like steam and slow cook. The advanced fuzzy logic technology ensures optimal cooking results, and the “keep warm” function maintains your meal's temperature. With a cool-touch handle and LED display, this rice cooker offers both convenience and efficiency.

Specifications:

Brand: AGARO

Capacity: 5 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Product Care Instructions:

Hand Wash

2. 5mm thick Inner Bowl

3. 5 Layered Ceramic Coated Inner Bowl

4. LED Display

Pros Cons Cooks large batches of rice, ideal for families The larger size may not be suitable for small kitchens Multiple preset functions for various recipes

B0BMLQ3DLG

7. Butterfly Cylindrical KRC-22 2.8-Litre 800-Watt Electric Rice Cooker

The Butterfly Cylindrical KRC-22 Electric Rice Cooker offers a 2.8-litre capacity, suitable for small to medium-sized families. With 800 watts of power, it efficiently cooks your rice. This package includes the rice cooker body, cooking bowl, closing lid, measuring cup, rice spatula, and a detachable power cord. While it provides essential functionality, it lacks advanced features and preset cooking options.

Specifications:

Brand: Butterfly

Capacity: 2.8 litres

Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Ideal for small to medium-sized families Lacks advanced features and preset cooking functions Comes with a 1-year product warranty

B00KGXGW8A

8. SOLARA Electric Rice Cooker

The SOLARA Digital Rice Cooker is a versatile kitchen companion offering a 4-litre capacity, suitable for family meals. With 7 preset digital functions and an automatic Keep Warm mode, it's user-friendly and ideal for both beginners and experienced cooks. This cooker can handle up to 6 cups of rice (12 cups cooked), making it perfect for family gatherings. The Delay Timer adds flexibility to your meal planning. It includes useful accessories like a bonded granite inner pot, steam tray, measuring cup, and serving spoon. Cleaning is a breeze with its detachable parts.

Specifications:

Brand: SOLARA

Capacity: 4 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Offers a variety of cooking options beyond rice None 7 preset functions and Keep Warm mode

B0C1YX1Y4G

9. AGARO Imperial Electric Rice Cooker

The AGARO Imperial Electric Rice Cooker is a versatile kitchen companion with a 2-litre ceramic-coated inner bowl, capable of cooking up to 3.5 cups of raw rice. It boasts 8 preset cooking functions, including long grain, short grain, brown rice, and even cake! The 3D heating technology ensures uniform cooking. With advanced fuzzy logic technology, it auto-adjusts temperature and timings for perfect rice. The 24-hour keep warm function and LED display add convenience to your cooking experience.

Specifications:

Brand: AGARO

Capacity: 2 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons 8 preset functions, including cake None LED Display

B0BMLQTV1L

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic SR-WA22H (E) Automatic Rice Cooker Anodized aluminium pan 5 hours keep warm function Comes with cooking plate USHA RC28GS1 Steamer 1000 Watt Automatic Rice Cooker Tempered Glass Lid Keep Warm Function Separator Pan for multi-dish cooking Prestige Delight Electric Rice Cooker Stainless steel close fit lid with keep warm mode 5-layer thick ceramic coated inner bowl Auto Keep Warm Function Wonderchef Nutri-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker 7-in-1 Multifunctional Appliance Precise Cooking with 18 Pre-set Functions Delay Timer for convenient cooking AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker Cooks up to 600 gms of raw rice 5-layered ceramic coated inner bowl Advanced Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker Technology AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker 2mm thick Inner Bowl, Cooks up to 8 cups of Raw Rice 5 Layered Ceramic coated inner bowl 6 Preset Cooking function Butterfly Cylindrical KRC-22 2.8-Litre 800-Watt Electric Rice Cooker Warranty: 1 year on product Power: 8 watts Includes: Rice cooker body, Cooking bowl, Closing lid, Measuring cup, Rice spatula, Detachable power cord SOLARA Electric Rice Cooker 7 Preset digital functions Cook upto 6 cups of rice Delay Timer function for extra flexibility AGARO Imperial Electric Rice Cooker Cooks up to 3.5 cups of Raw Rice 5-layered 2 Litres Ceramic Coated Inner Bowl 8 Preset Cooking function

Best value for money

The Prestige Delight Electric Rice Cooker offers excellent value for money. With a 5-layer thick ceramic-coated inner bowl and a host of convenient features, it provides consistent and hassle-free cooking. Its auto keep warm function and auto keep warm function make it a versatile kitchen appliance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker stands out as the best overall product. With a large capacity, 5 layered ceramic-coated inner bowl, and 6 preset cooking functions, it offers versatility and convenience. The advanced fuzzy logic technology ensures perfect rice every time. It's a powerful yet user-friendly appliance suitable for various cooking needs.

How to find the right rice cooker?

To find the right rice cooker, consider factors like capacity, cooking features, and brand reputation. Determine the size you need based on your family's rice consumption. Look for cookers with versatile cooking functions such as steaming, slow cooking, and more. Brands like Panasonic, Prestige, and AGARO are known for their reliable rice cookers. Read user reviews to gauge performance and durability. Finally, set a budget and choose a rice cooker that fits your needs without overpaying for features you won't use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.