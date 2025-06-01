Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Salary Days are here on Amazon! Up to 55% off on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, ovens with bigger savings for you

By Kanika Budhiraja
Jun 01, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Salary Days are live on Amazon! From May 30 to June 2, grab amazing deals and big savings on home appliances from LG, Samsung, Bosch, and other top brands.

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details checkDetails

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

₹44,490

Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (5250 Watts, Copper, Wi-Fi, 4-Way Swing, Triple Inverter, 7 in 1, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C - HSU18K-PYAIR4BN-INV, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,600

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW) View Details checkDetails

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹55,490

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,149

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2023 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹28,590

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, WAC 183 Vectra pearl Window Fixed sp, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model,183V Vertis Pearl, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C2YWSEW) View Details checkDetails

₹24,450

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WIA518GN, White) View Details checkDetails

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, Window Inverter AC (100% Copper, 100% cooling at 43 degree Celsius, RAW518HHEO, White) View Details checkDetails

₹39,500

Voltas 1 Ton 3 star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Sleep Mode, Memory Restart, Anti Dust Filter, WAC 123 Vectra Platina, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,290

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White) View Details checkDetails

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Fresh Box Technology (2025 Model, RDC215C/S0XIR0M0000GO, Hairline Silver, Chiller Zone) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Fast Ice Making) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹15,690

Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 3S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue, 2023 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Haier 190 L, 5 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205MDB-P, Marine Dahelia, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,840

IFB 187L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2132NCSE, Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 243 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RFF280D / WPXIR0I0000GO, Brushed Silver, With Neo Frost Dual Cooling Technology and Big Crisper) View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹22,590

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Voltas Beko ‘A TATA Product’ 228 L 2 star Frost free Refrigerator with two separate cooling system (RFF265D/W0NPR0I0000GO, Nightangel Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Bosch Convertible- XL Fridge 269L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator (CTC29S031I, Convertible, Sparkly Steel, 2023 Model Gross Volume- 290 L)? View Details checkDetails

₹35,999

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Quick 14-Min Wash Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA/WXV, White, Inbuilt Heater/Hygiene Steam/Digital Display) View Details checkDetails

₹23,490

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,900

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Voltas Beko 8.0kg, Inverter, 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine (WFL8014VTAP, Anthracite), Auto Dosing,Stain Expert View Details checkDetails

₹34,625

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹12,790

Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

Panasonic 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F80LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹18,240

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹15,290

IFB 7.5 Kg 5 Star with DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL751MS2S, PowerSteam®, Inbuilt Heater, Mystic Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹7,340

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu) View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹11,890

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,790

Midea 60 cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC, Filter-less, Wi-Fi enabled, intelli- Autoclean, 9 speed kitchen Chimney, Free Installation Kit (Megan Auto Clean), Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Glen 75 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood KOPPA HSR 76, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Amazon’s Salary Days have arrived as May comes to a close bringing exciting deals on home appliances. If you’ve been thinking about getting an AC, washing machine, refrigerator, chimney, or microwave, now is the right time to save. These offers make it easier to buy what you need, plus you can enjoy extra discounts with credit cards and No Cost EMI options available on current deals.

Celebrate Salary Days on Amazon with huge savings on home appliances. Start shopping now.

The sale runs until June 2, so there’s still time to enjoy discounts on popular appliances from trusted brands. Don’t miss out on grabbing your home appliances during Salary Days on Amazon before these deals end.

Salary Days deals on split ACs with up to 51% off from leading brands

Amazon’s Salary Days are here with offers on split ACs to help you stay cool as temperatures rise. There’s a wide range of options from well known brands, suited for different room sizes and setups. This is a limited time chance to shop and save till 2 June.

The deals won’t last long, so if you’ve been thinking about getting an AC, now’s the time. Shop today and bring one home while the offer lasts.

Top deals on split ACs:

Salary Days deals on window ACs with up to 52% off

Amazon’s Salary Days bring limited time offers on window ACs to help you stay cool this season. With a wide selection from trusted brands, you can pick the right one for your space and needs.

These deals are only available for a few days, so it’s a good time to shop. Don’t miss out on the chance to bring home a window AC at a reduced price before the sale ends.

Top deals on window ACs:

Salary Days on single door refrigerators with up to 51% off

Amazon’s Salary Days bring exciting deals on single door refrigerators till June 2nd. If you’ve been planning to get one for your home, this is the right moment. Choose from trusted brands offering reliable options for everyday use.

These offers are available only during the Salary Days sale. Shop now and bring home a refrigerator at a lower price before the deals end.

Top deals on single door refrigerators:

Salary Days deals on double door refrigerators with up to 43% off

Amazon’s Salary Days bring special offers on double door refrigerators for a limited time till June 2nd. If you’re looking to add extra storage and convenience to your kitchen, now is a good time to buy. Choose from a range of models by trusted brands that suit your needs.

These offers are valid only during the Salary Days sale. Hurry and shop now to save on your new refrigerator before the sale ends.

Top deals on double door refrigerators:

Spin into savings with Salary Days on front load washing machines with up to 41% off

Amazon’s Salary Days bring you amazing offers on front load washing machines for a limited time. If you want efficient cleaning and easy care for your clothes, this is the right time to shop. Choose from trusted brands with models suited for various needs and capacities.

Grab these exclusive deals while they last! Score a front load washing machine at an unbeatable price before the sale comes to a close.

Top deals on front load washing machines:

Clean up with savings on top load washing machines during Salary Days with up to 44% off

Amazon’s Salary Days bring special offers on top load washing machines for a limited time. With easy-to-use designs and options from trusted brands, it’s a smart time to bring one home for your daily laundry needs.

These offers won’t stick around for long. Grab your top load washing machine before the sale is over.

Top deals on top load washing machines:

Heat up the savings with Salary Days on microwaves with up to 32% off

Amazon’s Salary Days bring you limited time deals on microwaves to make everyday cooking quicker and easier. With a wide selection from trusted brands, you can choose the one that suits your kitchen needs best.

Grab a microwave at an unmissable price and add a useful appliance to your kitchen while saving big.

Top deals on microwaves:

Breathe easy with Salary Days on kitchen chimneys with up to 55% off

Amazon’s Salary Days bring limited time offers on kitchen chimneys to help keep your cooking space fresh and smoke free. Explore a variety of options from well known brands designed to match your kitchen setup and needs.

Enjoy special savings on chimneys during Salary Days. Grab yours now at the lowest price ever and give your kitchen a fresh touch.

Top deals on kitchen chimneys:

FAQs on Salary Days on Amazon brings deals on ACs, refrigerators and washing machines

  • What are Amazon Salary Days?

    Amazon Salary Days is a limited-time sale offering discounts on home appliances like ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines.

  • When do Salary Days start and end?

    The sale runs from May 30 to June 2.

  • Are discounts available on all brands?

    Yes, deals are available on popular brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, and Bosch.

  • Are there EMI or card offers during Salary Days?

    Yes, buyers can avail No Cost EMI and extra discounts on select bank credit cards.

  • Are the deals available for all users?

    Yes, the Salary Days sale is open to all Amazon users across India.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

