Salary Days are here on Amazon! Up to 55% off on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, ovens with bigger savings for you
Jun 01, 2025 07:00 AM IST
Salary Days are live on Amazon! From May 30 to June 2, grab amazing deals and big savings on home appliances from LG, Samsung, Bosch, and other top brands.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (5250 Watts, Copper, Wi-Fi, 4-Way Swing, Triple Inverter, 7 in 1, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C - HSU18K-PYAIR4BN-INV, White) View Details
|
₹38,600
|
|
|
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW) View Details
|
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White) View Details
|
₹55,490
|
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, 4 Way Air Swing, HD Filter, UW-Q18WUXA, White) View Details
|
₹37,149
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2023 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW) View Details
|
₹28,590
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, WAC 183 Vectra pearl Window Fixed sp, White) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model,183V Vertis Pearl, White) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C2YWSEW) View Details
|
₹24,450
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WIA518GN, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, Window Inverter AC (100% Copper, 100% cooling at 43 degree Celsius, RAW518HHEO, White) View Details
|
₹39,500
|
|
|
Voltas 1 Ton 3 star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Sleep Mode, Memory Restart, Anti Dust Filter, WAC 123 Vectra Platina, White) View Details
|
₹28,290
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode, Window AC (Copper, Anti Corrosive Blue Fin, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWA Window, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Fresh Box Technology (2025 Model, RDC215C/S0XIR0M0000GO, Hairline Silver, Chiller Zone) View Details
|
₹12,890
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Fast Ice Making) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details
|
₹15,690
|
|
|
Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 3S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue, 2023 Model) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Haier 190 L, 5 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205MDB-P, Marine Dahelia, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,840
|
|
|
IFB 187L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2132NCSE, Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details
|
₹13,490
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 243 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RFF280D / WPXIR0I0000GO, Brushed Silver, With Neo Frost Dual Cooling Technology and Big Crisper) View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details
|
₹22,590
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko ‘A TATA Product’ 228 L 2 star Frost free Refrigerator with two separate cooling system (RFF265D/W0NPR0I0000GO, Nightangel Purple) View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Bosch Convertible- XL Fridge 269L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator (CTC29S031I, Convertible, Sparkly Steel, 2023 Model Gross Volume- 290 L)? View Details
|
₹35,999
|
|
|
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Quick 14-Min Wash Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA/WXV, White, Inbuilt Heater/Hygiene Steam/Digital Display) View Details
|
₹23,490
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, White) View Details
|
₹37,900
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko 8.0kg, Inverter, 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine (WFL8014VTAP, Anthracite), Auto Dosing,Stain Expert View Details
|
₹34,625
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details
|
₹12,790
|
|
|
Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
|
|
|
Panasonic 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, NA-F80LF4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹18,240
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details
|
₹15,290
|
|
|
IFB 7.5 Kg 5 Star with DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL751MS2S, PowerSteam®, Inbuilt Heater, Mystic Silver) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details
|
₹12,890
|
|
|
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
|
₹7,340
|
|
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu) View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹11,890
|
|
|
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details
|
₹12,890
|
|
|
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details
|
₹6,790
|
|
|
Midea 60 cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC, Filter-less, Wi-Fi enabled, intelli- Autoclean, 9 speed kitchen Chimney, Free Installation Kit (Megan Auto Clean), Black View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Glen 75 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood KOPPA HSR 76, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch Control with Motion Sensor View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
View More Products