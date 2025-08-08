Sale price extended! Grab headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and more at up to 70% off
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 07:00 am IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival has ended but you can still grab some of the best deals on wearables from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
₹24,996
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details
₹14,749
Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details
₹12,999
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
₹3,199
Noise Halo Plus 1.46 Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black) View Details
₹2,899
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold SS) View Details
₹1,399
JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
₹5,499
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Active Black) View Details
₹899
Noise Buds N1 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(Up to 40 Ms), Instacharge(10 Min=120 Min), BT V5.3(Ice Blue) View Details
₹999
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57 View Details
₹18,998
realme Earbuds Air 7 True Wireless,12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers,52Hrs Playtime,52dB Hybrid ANC,6 Mic ENC,45ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,Hi-Res LHDC,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT v5.4(SlateGrey) View Details
₹2,799
OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC,Adaptive Mode,Dual Drivers with Dual DACs,3D Audio,Upto 45hrs Music Playback,Dual-Device connectivity,47ms Low Latency[Storm Gray] View Details
₹5,879
boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details
₹1,599
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
₹3,692
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
₹21,990
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours-Mid Night Blue View Details
₹25,990
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Playtime, Deep Plum - Limited Edition Color View Details
₹29,989
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
₹2,299
ZEBRONICS Silencio 111,Over Ear Wireless Headphone,Hybrid ANC (50dB),55*Hrs Backup,Transparency Mode,40mm Titanium Drivers,3 EQ Modes,ENC,Gaming Mode,Dual Pairing,Rapid Charge,Bluetooth v5.4 (Blue) View Details
₹2,799
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(8, Midnight Black) View Details
₹3,699
Leaf Halo Smart Ring | Health Tracker | Sleep, Fitness, Stress | Includes 30+ Workout Modes | Battery upto 10 Days | Buy Sizing Kit First | Track Steps, HRV, SPO2 & Periods | Luxe Gold - Size 10 View Details
₹6,999
ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Raw Titanium, 9) View Details
₹22,999
Gabit Smart Ring | 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Track Steps, VO2 Max, Recovery, Calorie Counter | Buy Sizing Kit First | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 10 View Details
₹12,420
Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 11) View Details
₹2,499
