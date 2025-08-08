Sale price extended! Grab headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and more at up to 70% off

Missed the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale? We have a surprise for you! Some of the best Amazon deals are still live! Amazon has extended the discounts on a wide range of wearables, including headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and more. Amazon Sale prices extended on wearable gadgets! Check out the deals here.

You can still get up to 70% off on popular picks from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, boAt, and others. This is the perfect time to bring home the gadgets you've been planning to buy, from daily fitness companions to wireless audio essentials. The extended sale includes both premium and budget-friendly options, making it easier to find something that matches your style and needs.

Many of these devices come with smart features like Bluetooth calling, health tracking, noise cancellation, and long battery life. But hurry, these extended offers are only available for a short time.

Sale prices extended on smartwatches

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale may be over, but smartwatch deals are still going strong. Top models from Samsung, OnePlus, Noise, Fire-Boltt, and more are available at massive discounts of up to 70%.

These smartwatches bring calling features, health tracking, long battery life, and stylish designs at prices that won’t pinch your pocket. From premium choices to budget-friendly picks, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss this chance to grab your favourite wearable before the offers end.

Prices slashed on earbuds

Prices have dropped on a wide range of earbuds from top brands like boAt, OnePlus, Sony, JBL, Noise, and more on Amazon. These limited-time deals bring you clear sound, powerful bass, and long-lasting battery life at prices that are hard to beat.

From basic models to advanced options with noise cancellation and touch controls, there’s plenty to choose from. If you’ve been planning to buy a new pair, now is the time to shop before stocks run out.

Deals on headphones

Amazon is still offering big discounts on headphones even after the Great Freedom Festival Sale. Popular picks from Sony, JBL, boAt, Boult, and other trusted brands are now available at up to 70% off. Choose from wired and wireless models with features like deep bass, clear calling, long battery life, and foldable designs.

Ideal for music, calls, or work-from-home use, these deals won’t last long. Grab your preferred pair before the prices return to normal or stocks sell out.

Amazon deals on smart rings

Smart rings are now part of the ongoing Amazon deals, with prices reduced on select models. These compact wearables offer features like activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and more, all packed into a lightweight design.

Brands like boAt and other emerging players have made these rings a popular choice for those who prefer minimal yet functional tech. Perfect for daily use, these smart rings are now more affordable than ever. Shop now before the limited-time offers come to an end.

What kind of discounts can I expect on wearables? You can get up to 70% off on top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, boAt, and more during the extended sale.

Are these deals available on all wearable brands? No, the extended offers apply to select products and brands only. Availability and pricing may vary based on stock and location.

Are these products eligible for free delivery? Yes, most wearables are eligible for free delivery, especially for Amazon Prime members. Delivery times may vary by location.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.