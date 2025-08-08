Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Sale price extended! Grab headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and more at up to 70% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 07:00 am IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival has ended but you can still grab some of the best deals on wearables from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹24,996

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)

₹14,749

Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather

₹12,999

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black

₹3,199

Noise Halo Plus 1.46 Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black)

₹2,899

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold SS)

₹1,399

JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)

₹5,499

boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Active Black)

₹899

Noise Buds N1 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(Up to 40 Ms), Instacharge(10 Min=120 Min), BT V5.3(Ice Blue)

₹999

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57

₹18,998

realme Earbuds Air 7 True Wireless,12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers,52Hrs Playtime,52dB Hybrid ANC,6 Mic ENC,45ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,Hi-Res LHDC,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT v5.4(SlateGrey)

₹2,799

OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC,Adaptive Mode,Dual Drivers with Dual DACs,3D Audio,Upto 45hrs Music Playback,Dual-Device connectivity,47ms Low Latency[Storm Gray]

₹5,879

boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre)

₹1,599

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)

₹3,692

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper

₹21,990

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours-Mid Night Blue

₹25,990

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Playtime, Deep Plum - Limited Edition Color

₹29,989

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

₹2,299

ZEBRONICS Silencio 111,Over Ear Wireless Headphone,Hybrid ANC (50dB),55*Hrs Backup,Transparency Mode,40mm Titanium Drivers,3 EQ Modes,ENC,Gaming Mode,Dual Pairing,Rapid Charge,Bluetooth v5.4 (Blue)

₹2,799

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(8, Midnight Black)

₹3,699

Leaf Halo Smart Ring | Health Tracker | Sleep, Fitness, Stress | Includes 30+ Workout Modes | Battery upto 10 Days | Buy Sizing Kit First | Track Steps, HRV, SPO2 & Periods | Luxe Gold - Size 10

₹6,999

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Raw Titanium, 9)

₹22,999

Gabit Smart Ring | 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Track Steps, VO2 Max, Recovery, Calorie Counter | Buy Sizing Kit First | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 10

₹12,420

Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 11)

₹2,499

Missed the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale? We have a surprise for you! Some of the best Amazon deals are still live! Amazon has extended the discounts on a wide range of wearables, including headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and more.

Amazon Sale prices extended on wearable gadgets! Check out the deals here.
Amazon Sale prices extended on wearable gadgets! Check out the deals here.

You can still get up to 70% off on popular picks from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, boAt, and others. This is the perfect time to bring home the gadgets you've been planning to buy, from daily fitness companions to wireless audio essentials. The extended sale includes both premium and budget-friendly options, making it easier to find something that matches your style and needs.

Many of these devices come with smart features like Bluetooth calling, health tracking, noise cancellation, and long battery life. But hurry, these extended offers are only available for a short time.

Sale prices extended on smartwatches

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale may be over, but smartwatch deals are still going strong. Top models from Samsung, OnePlus, Noise, Fire-Boltt, and more are available at massive discounts of up to 70%.

These smartwatches bring calling features, health tracking, long battery life, and stylish designs at prices that won’t pinch your pocket. From premium choices to budget-friendly picks, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss this chance to grab your favourite wearable before the offers end.

Prices slashed on earbuds

Prices have dropped on a wide range of earbuds from top brands like boAt, OnePlus, Sony, JBL, Noise, and more on Amazon. These limited-time deals bring you clear sound, powerful bass, and long-lasting battery life at prices that are hard to beat.

From basic models to advanced options with noise cancellation and touch controls, there’s plenty to choose from. If you’ve been planning to buy a new pair, now is the time to shop before stocks run out.

Deals on headphones

Amazon is still offering big discounts on headphones even after the Great Freedom Festival Sale. Popular picks from Sony, JBL, boAt, Boult, and other trusted brands are now available at up to 70% off. Choose from wired and wireless models with features like deep bass, clear calling, long battery life, and foldable designs.

Ideal for music, calls, or work-from-home use, these deals won’t last long. Grab your preferred pair before the prices return to normal or stocks sell out.

Amazon deals on smart rings

Smart rings are now part of the ongoing Amazon deals, with prices reduced on select models. These compact wearables offer features like activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and more, all packed into a lightweight design.

Brands like boAt and other emerging players have made these rings a popular choice for those who prefer minimal yet functional tech. Perfect for daily use, these smart rings are now more affordable than ever. Shop now before the limited-time offers come to an end.

Similar stories for you

Just launched! Top new electronics to check out in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

AI powered laptops price drop in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale with up to 48% off on Ryzen AI and Core Ultra models

Top 10 gaming headphones in August 2025 for voice clarity, game depth, and all day comfort during long sessions

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 live now with top deals on best gadgets and save up to 70% on big brands

  • Is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale still live?

    The main sale has ended, but Amazon has extended discounts on select wearables like headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches for a limited time.

  • What kind of discounts can I expect on wearables?

    You can get up to 70% off on top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, boAt, and more during the extended sale.

  • Are these deals available on all wearable brands?

    No, the extended offers apply to select products and brands only. Availability and pricing may vary based on stock and location.

  • Are these products eligible for free delivery?

    Yes, most wearables are eligible for free delivery, especially for Amazon Prime members. Delivery times may vary by location.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Sale price extended! Grab headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and more at up to 70% off
