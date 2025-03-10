Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price dropped by 30000 on Amazon

Samsung has been working on One UI 7 update for months to make the stable version available to older generation Galaxy smartphones. The company has been beta testing the update for Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, confirming the availability soon. In a recent release, Samsung also confirmed to roll out stable One UI 7 in April to several models, giving smartphones the awaited feature upgrades and new AI features. Therefore, now is the perfect time to get hands on the older-generation model, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which will now support powerful features with One UI 7. Additionally, the smartphone is also available at a hefty discount on Amazon, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price in comparison to the latest generation S series models. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Amazon offers and discounts. Get Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at under Rs.1 Lakhs along with some exciting cashback and exchange offers.(HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs.129999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. However, the smartphone is currently available at just Rs.99999 on Amazon, giving buyers a 23% discount on the flagship smartphone. To get further benefits, buyers can also avail cash back and exchange offers, which will significantly reduce the price of the smartphone.

Buyers can get up to Rs.2999 cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, this offer applies to Amazon Prime Members. With exchange offers, buyers can get up to Rs.22800 off on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the exchange value will be solely based on the old smartphone’s model and working conditions which will be analysed by a professional and then the exchange will be successful.

Is it worth buying Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Despite being a year older, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still considered to be a powerful flagship smartphone with advanced features and multitasking capabilities. Samsung has delayed some crucial software upgrades for the device, but the smartphone is set to get a feature boost in April with One UI 7 update. Furthermore, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the smartphone can effortlessly manage AI-related tasks, on-device as well as on cloud, making it a perfect choice for an upgrade at the given discounted price. In our review, we have also highlighted how beautifully, the smartphone captures images and video, especially the 5x optical zoom capabilities. Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be your all-rounder smartphone.

