Samsung top-rated smart TVs at up to 45% off; Best deals so you can have a cinematic audiovisual experience

In the realm of TV industry, Samsung TV has its own charm and set of admirers. From QLED to 4Ks to 8Ks, Samsung TVs had a wide array of TV sets as per your preference. And in case, you are looking to buy Samsung TV, then you are at the right place. Amazon is giving up to 45% off on its wide range of Samsung TVs. But, this offer is valid until February 06, 2025 only, so you have to hurry up and make the most of the deal before it ends. In addition to the discount, prime members also have the exclusive deal of up to ₹1,000 additional off on every purchase. You can also save up to ₹5,000 on TV exchange as well. Samsung TVs at up to 45% discount

And to ease your task of finding the best Samsung TV, from among the plenty of options, we have created this list for you. Our list has Samsung TVs from across types and sizes like QLED, 4K, 8K, all from the various screen sizes, from 32 inches to 60 inches, and more.

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours and exceptional clarity. Powered by a Crystal Processor 4K, it enhances picture quality while supporting HDR for better contrast. The TV features a sleek bezel-less design that maximizes screen space. With built-in Smart Hub, you can seamlessly access popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Dolby Digital Plus ensures immersive audio, while multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, enhance usability. Whether for movies, gaming, or browsing, this TV is designed to elevate your entertainment experience.

Specifications Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Display Technology: Crystal UHD HDR Support: Yes (HDR10+) Processor: Crystal Processor 4K Smart Features: Tizen OS, Built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Hub, Voice Assistant support (Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant) Audio: 20W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth, Ethernet Design: Bezel-less slim design Remote: Smart remote with voice control Reasons to buy Crystal 4K display with HDR10+ for vivid visuals Smart Hub with access to all major streaming apps Voice assistant support for hands-free control Slim, bezel-less design enhances aesthetics Multiple HDMI ports for connectivity Reasons to avoid 50 Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-end gaming Limited local dimming compared to OLED/QLED TVs No Dolby Vision support Audio output may require external speakers for better bass Limited advanced gaming features like VRR Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

What Are Buyers Saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s vibrant 4K display, user-friendly interface, and seamless smart features. Many users praise the slim and modern design, making it a perfect fit for living rooms. The picture quality, especially with HDR content, is highly rated, but some users note that the audio could be improved with an external sound system.

Why Should You Choose This Product?

This Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality 4K display, immersive colours, and smart features at an affordable price. It is perfect for everyday entertainment, whether for watching movies, streaming shows, or casual gaming.

The Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA50DU7700KLXL) is designed to deliver a premium viewing experience with sharp details and vibrant colours. Featuring Purcolour technology, it enhances colour accuracy for lifelike images. The powerful Crystal Processor 4K optimizes performance and enhances content clarity. With a sleek design and minimal bezels, this TV fits seamlessly into modern homes. It supports HDR10+ for improved contrast and deeper blacks. Smart features include voice assistant support, Tizen OS, and a built-in Smart Hub for quick access to streaming apps. Ideal for movies, gaming, and everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size: 50 inches (125 cm) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display Technology: LED HDR Support: Yes (HDR10+) Processor: Crystal Processor 4K Smart Features: Tizen OS, Built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Hub, Voice Assistant support (Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant) Audio: 20W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Ethernet Design: Slim, bezel-less design Remote: Smart remote with voice control Reasons to buy Crystal Processor 4K for enhanced performance Stunning 4K resolution with HDR10+ Crystal Processor 4K for enhanced performance Slim, modern bezel-less design Smart Hub with multiple streaming options Voice control with multiple assistants Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision support Refresh rate capped at 60 Hz Audio output may need external speakers Limited gaming-specific features No advanced dimming features Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DU7700KLXL (Black)

What Are Buyers Saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vivid display and sharp 4K resolution of this TV. Many users highlight the smooth performance and easy-to-use smart features. The sound quality is decent, but some buyers recommend adding a soundbar for a better audio experience.

Why Should You Choose This Product?

This Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV is ideal for those seeking a reliable, high-quality viewing experience with smart features, a sleek design, and HDR support. It provides crisp visuals, an intuitive smart interface, and voice assistant compatibility.

Also Read: Best 43 inch TV: Top 10 choices for immersive viewing, advanced smart features, and HD picture quality

The Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV (UA32T4380AKXXL) is a great choice for compact spaces, offering sharp visuals, smart connectivity, and a stylish design. Equipped with Purcolour technology, it enhances colour accuracy, ensuring lifelike images. The Ultra Clean View feature minimizes noise and enhances clarity, making the viewing experience more immersive. Running on Samsung’s Tizen OS, it provides access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With Dolby Digital Plus, the TV offers clear and rich audio. Its compact size makes it an excellent fit for bedrooms or small apartments.

Specifications Screen Size: 32 inches (80 cm) Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Display Technology: LED HDR Support: No Processor: Hyper Real Processor Smart Features: Tizen OS, Built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Hub, Screen Mirroring Audio: 20W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Bluetooth, Ethernet Design: Slim and compact Remote: Standard remote with hotkeys for apps Reasons to buy Compact and lightweight, ideal for small spaces Smart TV features with Tizen OS Good picture quality with Ultra Clean View Affordable price point Built-in apps and smooth UI Reasons to avoid Basic sound quality Refresh rate capped at 60 Hz No HDR support No Full HD or 4K support Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

What Are Buyers Saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordability and smart features of this TV. Many praise the picture quality, stating that HD Ready resolution looks crisp for everyday viewing. The UI is smooth, and navigation is easy, making it a great option for those new to smart TVs.

Why Should You Choose This Product?

If you need a budget-friendly smart TV for casual entertainment, the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a great choice. It delivers reliable performance, essential smart features, and a sleek design. Ideal for small rooms, guest rooms, or secondary TVs, it provides great value for money.

Also Read: Best TVs under ₹20000 with crisp visuals, clear audio, smart features, and easy setup for effortless viewing

Experience immersive entertainment with the Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Equipped with Crystal Processor 4K, this TV delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and exceptional clarity. The smart TV features Tizen OS, offering seamless access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With Adaptive Sound, HDR10+ support, and a bezel-less design, this TV enhances your viewing experience. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensure hassle-free device integration, making it an ideal choice for home entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches (138 cm) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: LED with Crystal 4K Vivid Pro HDR: HDR10+ Operating System: Tizen OS Sound: 20W speakers with Adaptive Sound Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Additional Features: Bezel-less design, Voice Assistant support, Motion Xcelerator Reasons to buy Crystal 4K Vivid Pro for enhanced visuals Bezel-less sleek design Adaptive Sound for immersive audio Multiple connectivity options Reasons to avoid No 120Hz refresh rate Average built-in speakers Limited app selection compared to Android TV No Dolby Vision support Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vibrant picture quality and smooth performance of this TV. Many buyers praise the sleek design and smart features, while some mention that the audio quality could be better.

Why should you choose this product?

If you’re looking for a mid-range 4K smart TV with impressive picture quality and smart features, the Samsung 55-inch D Series is a solid choice. Its Crystal 4K Vivid Pro technology and Adaptive Sound enhance your viewing experience, making it perfect for movies, gaming, and everyday entertainment.

Also Read: A larger-than-life movie experience at home with the best 65-inch 4K TVs handpicked for you

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Featuring an expansive 65-inch display with ultra-high-definition resolution, this smart TV ensures breathtaking visuals. The Tizen OS provides seamless navigation, while Adaptive Sound and HDR10+ enhance your experience. With a bezel-less design and multiple connectivity options, this TV is perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Specifications Screen Size: 65 inches (163 cm) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: LED with Crystal 4K Vivid Pro HDR: HDR10+ Operating System: Tizen OS Sound: 20W speakers with Adaptive Sound Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Additional Features: Motion Xcelerator, Bezel-less design, Voice Assistant support Reasons to buy Large 65-inch immersive display Crystal 4K Vivid Pro for superior colours HDR10+ for enhanced contrast Multiple smart features Reasons to avoid No HDMI 2.1 for next-gen consoles Lacks a high refresh rate for gaming Average built-in sound quality No Dolby Vision support Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the massive screen size and sharp picture clarity. The smart features are well-received, but some note that the built-in speakers could be more powerful. Many highlight the sleek design and overall value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

This TV is ideal for those seeking a large-screen 4K TV with vibrant picture quality and smart functionality. Its bezel-less design and powerful Crystal 4K Vivid Pro technology make it a great option for home theatres.

Also Read: Best 75-inch LED TV for a bigger than life experience

The Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a compact yet powerful television designed for smaller spaces. With an HD Ready resolution and Purcolour technology, it delivers clear visuals with vibrant colours. The smart TV runs on Tizen OS, providing access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar. With Dolby Digital Plus sound and Ultra Clean View, this TV enhances both audio and picture quality for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Specifications Screen Size: 32 inches (80 cm) Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) Display Technology: LED with Purcolour HDR: HDR support Operating System: Tizen OS Sound: 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Additional Features: Ultra Clean View, Contrast Enhancer, Smart Hub Reasons to buy Compact size, ideal for small rooms Smart TV with access to popular apps Dolby Digital Plus sound for enhanced audio Affordable price point Reasons to avoid Basic refresh rate Limited connectivity options No 4K support Only HD Ready resolution, not Full HD Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4310AKXXL (Glossy Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordability and compact size of this TV, making it ideal for bedrooms or kitchens. Many like the picture quality and smart features but note that the resolution is limited to HD Ready. Some users mention that the sound quality is decent for the size but could be improved.

Why should you choose this product?

If you need an affordable, compact smart TV for a smaller space, the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a great choice. It offers essential smart features, decent sound quality, and vibrant colours, making it a good budget-friendly option.

Enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience with the Samsung 75-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Featuring a massive screen, HDR10+ support, and Crystal Processor 4K, this TV delivers breathtaking picture quality. The Tizen OS offers easy access to streaming services, while Adaptive Sound optimizes audio performance. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, it is an excellent choice for a home theater setup.

Specifications Screen Size: 75 inches (189 cm) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Display Technology: LED with Crystal 4K Vivid Pro HDR: HDR10+ Operating System: Tizen OS Sound: 20W speakers with Adaptive Sound Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Additional Features: Bezel-less design, Motion Xcelerator, Voice Assistant support Reasons to buy Massive 75-inch display for cinematic experience Crystal Processor 4K for stunning visuals Crystal Processor 4K for stunning visuals Multiple connectivity options Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision support Speakers could be louder No 120Hz refresh rate Large size may not fit smaller spaces Click Here to Buy Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the huge screen size and vibrant picture quality. Many appreciate the seamless smart features, but some feel that the built-in speakers could be improved. Overall, buyers highlight the immersive experience it provides.

Why should you choose this product?

If you want a cinematic viewing experience at home, this 75-inch Samsung TV is an excellent choice. Its Crystal 4K Vivid Pro technology and advanced smart features make it perfect for movies, gaming, and more.

Top Three features of the best Samsung TV:

Best Samsung TV Refresh Rate Resolution Display Technology Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL 60Hz 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED with Crystal 4K Vivid Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DU7700KLXL 60Hz 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL 60Hz HD Ready (1366 x 768) LED Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL 60Hz 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED with Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL 60Hz 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED with Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4310AKXXL 60Hz HD Ready (1366 x 768) LED Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKLXL 60Hz 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) LED with Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA65S95DAULXL 120Hz 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) OLED Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 120Hz 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) QLED Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL 120Hz 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) NEO QLED

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Samsung TV

Screen Size: Choose a size based on your room dimensions and viewing distance.

Choose a size based on your room dimensions and viewing distance. Resolution: Higher resolutions (4K, 8K) provide better picture clarity.

Higher resolutions (4K, 8K) provide better picture clarity. Refresh Rate: 60Hz is standard, while 120Hz is better for gaming and sports.

60Hz is standard, while 120Hz is better for gaming and sports. Display Technology: LED, QLED, NEO QLED, and OLED offer different levels of picture quality.

LED, QLED, NEO QLED, and OLED offer different levels of picture quality. Smart Features: Ensure compatibility with your favorite streaming apps and voice assistants.

Ensure compatibility with your favorite streaming apps and voice assistants. Connectivity: More HDMI and USB ports allow for better external device integration.

FAQ on Best Samsung TV Q1: What is the difference between QLED and OLED in Samsung TVs? A: QLED uses Quantum Dot technology for brighter images, while OLED provides deeper blacks and infinite contrast.

Q2: Does a higher refresh rate make a difference? A: Yes, a 120Hz refresh rate provides smoother motion, making it ideal for gaming and action-packed content.

Q3: Are Samsung TVs good for gaming? A: Yes, models with 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and features like Game Mode offer excellent gaming performance.

Q4: Do Samsung smart TVs support voice assistants? A: Yes, most Samsung smart TVs support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby.

Q5: What is the benefit of HDR in Samsung TVs? A: HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy for a more immersive viewing experience.

