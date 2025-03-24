Score big with Electronics Premier League: Top TV and projector deals from Sony, LG, BenQ and more

With the IPL season in full swing, it's like a festival for cricket fans everywhere! To help you enjoy every thrilling moment in the grandest way possible, Amazon has kicked off an exciting sale on TVs and projectors. Whether you’re upgrading to a large screen TV or looking for a portable or 4K projector, this sale has it all. Plus, there are amazing credit card offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals to make your purchase even sweeter. Get ready to watch the game like never before with these unbeatable deals! Score amazing deals on top TVs and projectors this Electronics Premier League sale.

Top deals

Up to 60% off on 43-inch smart TVs in Amazon Sale

Get an amazing 60% off on 43-inch smart TVs during the Amazon sale! Perfect for small spaces, these compact yet feature-packed TVs offer a top-notch viewing experience with smart features, high-definition resolution, and easy connectivity. Upgrade your setup today!

Up to 50% off on 50-inch smart TVs in Amazon Sale

Save 50% on 50-inch smart TVs in the Amazon sale and enjoy a fantastic mid-size screen for your living room. With brilliant picture quality, smart apps, and seamless connectivity, this TV offers both style and function without breaking the bank. Don't miss out!

Up to 62% off on 55-inch smart TVs in Amazon Sale

Enjoy up to 62% off on 55-inch smart TVs during the Amazon sale! Perfect for larger rooms, these TVs deliver crystal-clear picture quality and smart features, so you can binge-watch your favorite shows in style. Make your home entertainment system truly impressive!

Up to 62% off on 65-inch smart TVs in Amazon Sale

Upgrade your home theater with up to 62% off on 65-inch smart TVs in the Amazon sale. Experience immersive visuals and an expansive screen, ideal for movie nights or sports events. With smart functionality and stunning clarity, it’s a must-have for any entertainment space.

Up to 69% off on portable projectors in Amazon Sale

Take your entertainment anywhere with up to 69% off on portable projectors in the Amazon sale. Whether it's for outdoor movie nights or on-the-go presentations, these projectors are lightweight, easy to carry, and deliver stunning visuals. Perfect for both work and play!

Up to 70% off on 4K projectors in Amazon Sale

Get up to 70% off on 4K projectors in the Amazon sale! Bring cinema-quality viewing to your home or backyard with breathtaking 4K resolution. Perfect for movie buffs and sports fans, these projectors offer ultra-clear visuals and an immersive experience for all your entertainment needs.

FAQs What sizes of smart TVs are included in the Amazon sale? The sale includes 43", 50", 55", and 65" smart TVs, offering great options for any room size.

Are there discounts on projectors as well? Yes, you can get up to 69% off on portable projectors and up to 70% off on 4K projectors during the sale!

Can I use credit card offers on these deals? Yes, the Amazon sale includes exciting credit card offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals to make your purchase even better.

What is the return policy for these products? Returns are typically allowed within 10-30 days, depending on the seller and product category. Be sure to check the return policy on Amazon’s website.

Are these smart TVs and projectors compatible with streaming services? Yes, the smart TVs and projectors featured in the sale support popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, ensuring a seamless viewing experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.