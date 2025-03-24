Score big with Electronics Premier League: Top TV and projector deals from Sony, LG, BenQ and more
Mar 24, 2025 12:53 PM IST
Discover unbeatable deals on large screen TVs and 4K projectors in our Electronics Premiere League sale
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
₹57,990
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
₹76,990
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
₹5,999
Lifelong Pixelbeam Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR | 7500 Lumens | 4D Keystone | Portable Home Projector| Netflix, Prime, Hotstar & More
acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio
₹19,999
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black)
₹32,999
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)
₹20,990
TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)
₹22,999
MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)
₹23,999
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)
₹13,999
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV 43E43N (Black)
₹18,999
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
₹23,990
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
₹30,990
Vu 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43QLED25
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)
₹38,990
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
₹38,990
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)
₹40,990
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20 (Black)
₹56,990
acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR50UDIGU2875AT (Black)
₹27,999
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B (Black)
₹28,490
Mi Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)
₹32,990
TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50C350NP (Black)
₹29,999
Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 50QD7010 (Black)
₹26,499
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L50M8-5XIN (Black)
₹34,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
₹29,990
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
₹43,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
₹45,490
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)
₹27,990
Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, Black
₹30,499
acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)
₹28,999
Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25
Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)
₹32,999
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55C350NP (Black)
₹32,999
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black)
₹31,999
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)
₹66,999
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)
₹65,490
Mi Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)
₹44,999
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)
₹46,990
VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 (Black)
₹40,990
acer 164 cm (65 inches) L Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV with Android 14 (Black)
₹47,999
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)
₹46,999
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
₹66,990
Kodak 164 Cm (65 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 65Mt5033, Black
₹41,999
Anker NEBULA Apollo, Wi-Fi Mini Projector, 200 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 6W Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4Hr Video Playtime, Neat Projector, Home Entertainment—Watch Anywhere
₹23,599
BenQ GV31 Smart Portable FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 98% REC709, 300ANSI Lumens bright,Upto 100inches Screensize,135 Projection,16W Speaker, builtin AndroidTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,white
₹57,990
Portronics Pico 12 Portable Smart Projector with Android 11, 4K Ultra HD Support, Rechargeable, 3200 Lumens, DLP Technology, 120 Max Display, Auto Keystoning, 5W Speaker (Black)
₹26,399
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 63, Smart LED Projector, 5000 Lumens, 150 Inch Screen Size, 200° Tilt Mechanism, Auto Keystone Adaptation, Android, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24, Smart LED Vertical Projector, 4000 Lumens, 1080p Support, 160 Screen Size, Auto Focus & Keystone, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI (ARC), USB, AUX, APP Support, Miracast View Details
WANBO T2 Max (Auto Focus, Auto Vertical, 4D Keystone) Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR | 450ANSI | Android 9.0 | Projector for Home | LED Cinema | Portable | WiFi | Bluetooth | Closed Engine View Details
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White View Details
Lifelong Pixelbeam Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR | 7500 Lumens | 4D Keystone | Portable Home Projector| Netflix, Prime, Hotstar & More View Details
Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100Max Display View Details
₹5,999
LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120 Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share View Details
Crossbeats Lumex Smart Projector 4k Ultra HD| Mini Projector for Room Support 1080P |Upto 14000 Lumens Android OS Built-in Netflix, Prime, YouTube Portable Design 720P, Speaker WiFi 300 Wide Display View Details
₹9,999
BenQ TK700 4K UHD HDR Home Cinema Projector 3200 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200inches Screen Size, Sports & Game Mode, eARC, 16ms Low Input Lag, 2D Keystone,3D,HDMI, Speaker 5W View Details
₹149,990
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55, Smart Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, mSD, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, Miracast View Details
₹14,799
BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens brigthness, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screensize,16ms Low Input Lag for Gaming,10W Speaker, HDMI View Details
₹68,990
E Gate i9 Android Smart Projector, 2X Brighter 2100 Lumens, 1080P & 4K Support, Automatic & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, 720P Native, 1GB-8GB, White View Details
₹5,990
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector, 3400 Lumens, 4K Support,160 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 720p Native, Powerful Speaker, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast View Details
₹9,999
Lifelong LightBeam Plus Smart Projector for Home, Native 720p with 4K Support, 4500 Lumens, Android 11 with Built-in apps (Netflix, Prime, YouTube) Freestyle Design, Speaker, WiFi, 100 Max Display View Details
₹8,499
WANBO X5 Full HD Native 1080P 4K HDR, 20000 Lumens | Projector for Home Android 9.0 Quad Core CPU (1GB +16GB) | Fully Automatic | 10W Speaker | WiFi 6, Dual Bluetooth (in-Out) | Outdoor Cinema View Details
₹22,990
