Score big with Electronics Premier League: Top TV and projector deals from Sony, LG, BenQ and more

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 24, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Discover unbeatable deals on large screen TVs and 4K projectors in our Electronics Premiere League sale

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

GET THIS

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹76,990

GET THIS

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

GET THIS

Lifelong Pixelbeam Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR | 7500 Lumens | 4D Keystone | Portable Home Projector| Netflix, Prime, Hotstar & More View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

GET THIS

Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50QDXGU2875AT (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

GET THIS

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

GET THIS

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

GET THIS

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

GET THIS

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

GET THIS

Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E43N Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV 43E43N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

GET THIS

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

GET THIS

Vu 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43QLED25 View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

GET THIS

LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

GET THIS

Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

GET THIS

acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR50UDIGU2875AT (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

GET THIS

TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,490

GET THIS

Mi Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

GET THIS

TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50C350NP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

GET THIS

Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 50QD7010 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹26,499

GET THIS

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L50M8-5XIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

GET THIS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

GET THIS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

GET THIS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹45,490

GET THIS

VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

GET THIS

Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022, Black View Details checkDetails

₹30,499

GET THIS

acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

GET THIS

Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25 View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

GET THIS

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55C350NP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

GET THIS

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

GET THIS

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹66,999

GET THIS

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹65,490

GET THIS

Mi Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV L65M8-A2IN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹44,999

GET THIS

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,990

GET THIS

VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

GET THIS

acer 164 cm (65 inches) L Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV with Android 14 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹47,999

GET THIS

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,999

GET THIS

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹66,990

GET THIS

Kodak 164 Cm (65 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 65Mt5033, Black View Details checkDetails

₹41,999

GET THIS

Anker NEBULA Apollo, Wi-Fi Mini Projector, 200 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 6W Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4Hr Video Playtime, Neat Projector, Home Entertainment—Watch Anywhere View Details checkDetails

₹23,599

GET THIS

BenQ GV31 Smart Portable FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 98% REC709, 300ANSI Lumens bright,Upto 100inches Screensize,135 Projection,16W Speaker, builtin AndroidTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,white View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

GET THIS

Portronics Pico 12 Portable Smart Projector with Android 11, 4K Ultra HD Support, Rechargeable, 3200 Lumens, DLP Technology, 120 Max Display, Auto Keystoning, 5W Speaker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹26,399

GET THIS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 63, Smart LED Projector, 5000 Lumens, 150 Inch Screen Size, 200° Tilt Mechanism, Auto Keystone Adaptation, Android, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24, Smart LED Vertical Projector, 4000 Lumens, 1080p Support, 160 Screen Size, Auto Focus & Keystone, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI (ARC), USB, AUX, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

WANBO T2 Max (Auto Focus, Auto Vertical, 4D Keystone) Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR | 450ANSI | Android 9.0 | Projector for Home | LED Cinema | Portable | WiFi | Bluetooth | Closed Engine View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Lifelong Pixelbeam Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR | 7500 Lumens | 4D Keystone | Portable Home Projector| Netflix, Prime, Hotstar & More View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100Max Display View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

GET THIS

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), Upto 120 Screen, 450,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 3-Channel RGB Laser, 360° Handle, Auto Screen Adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Crossbeats Lumex Smart Projector 4k Ultra HD| Mini Projector for Room Support 1080P |Upto 14000 Lumens Android OS Built-in Netflix, Prime, YouTube Portable Design 720P, Speaker WiFi 300 Wide Display View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

GET THIS

BenQ TK700 4K UHD HDR Home Cinema Projector 3200 ANSI lumens, Excellent Colors 96% REC 709, Upto 200inches Screen Size, Sports & Game Mode, eARC, 16ms Low Input Lag, 2D Keystone,3D,HDMI, Speaker 5W View Details checkDetails

₹149,990

GET THIS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 55, Smart Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inch Screen Size, Quad Core Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, mSD, AUX, 1080p Native, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹14,799

GET THIS

BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens brigthness, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screensize,16ms Low Input Lag for Gaming,10W Speaker, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

GET THIS

E Gate i9 Android Smart Projector, 2X Brighter 2100 Lumens, 1080P & 4K Support, Automatic & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, 720P Native, 1GB-8GB, White View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

GET THIS

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22, Smart Projector, 3400 Lumens, 4K Support,160 Inch Screen Size, Supports Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi, 720p Native, Powerful Speaker, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

GET THIS

Lifelong LightBeam Plus Smart Projector for Home, Native 720p with 4K Support, 4500 Lumens, Android 11 with Built-in apps (Netflix, Prime, YouTube) Freestyle Design, Speaker, WiFi, 100 Max Display View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

GET THIS

WANBO X5 Full HD Native 1080P 4K HDR, 20000 Lumens | Projector for Home Android 9.0 Quad Core CPU (1GB +16GB) | Fully Automatic | 10W Speaker | WiFi 6, Dual Bluetooth (in-Out) | Outdoor Cinema View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

GET THIS
With the IPL season in full swing, it's like a festival for cricket fans everywhere! To help you enjoy every thrilling moment in the grandest way possible, Amazon has kicked off an exciting sale on TVs and projectors. Whether you’re upgrading to a large screen TV or looking for a portable or 4K projector, this sale has it all. Plus, there are amazing credit card offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals to make your purchase even sweeter. Get ready to watch the game like never before with these unbeatable deals!

Score amazing deals on top TVs and projectors this Electronics Premier League sale.
Score amazing deals on top TVs and projectors this Electronics Premier League sale.

Top deals

Up to 60% off on 43-inch smart TVs in Amazon Sale

Get an amazing 60% off on 43-inch smart TVs during the Amazon sale! Perfect for small spaces, these compact yet feature-packed TVs offer a top-notch viewing experience with smart features, high-definition resolution, and easy connectivity. Upgrade your setup today!

Up to 50% off on 50-inch smart TVs in Amazon Sale

Save 50% on 50-inch smart TVs in the Amazon sale and enjoy a fantastic mid-size screen for your living room. With brilliant picture quality, smart apps, and seamless connectivity, this TV offers both style and function without breaking the bank. Don't miss out!

Up to 62% off on 55-inch smart TVs in Amazon Sale

Enjoy up to 62% off on 55-inch smart TVs during the Amazon sale! Perfect for larger rooms, these TVs deliver crystal-clear picture quality and smart features, so you can binge-watch your favorite shows in style. Make your home entertainment system truly impressive!

Up to 62% off on 65-inch smart TVs in Amazon Sale

Upgrade your home theater with up to 62% off on 65-inch smart TVs in the Amazon sale. Experience immersive visuals and an expansive screen, ideal for movie nights or sports events. With smart functionality and stunning clarity, it’s a must-have for any entertainment space.

Up to 69% off on portable projectors in Amazon Sale

Take your entertainment anywhere with up to 69% off on portable projectors in the Amazon sale. Whether it's for outdoor movie nights or on-the-go presentations, these projectors are lightweight, easy to carry, and deliver stunning visuals. Perfect for both work and play!

Up to 70% off on 4K projectors in Amazon Sale

Get up to 70% off on 4K projectors in the Amazon sale! Bring cinema-quality viewing to your home or backyard with breathtaking 4K resolution. Perfect for movie buffs and sports fans, these projectors offer ultra-clear visuals and an immersive experience for all your entertainment needs.

FAQs

  • What sizes of smart TVs are included in the Amazon sale?

    The sale includes 43", 50", 55", and 65" smart TVs, offering great options for any room size.

  • Are there discounts on projectors as well?

    Yes, you can get up to 69% off on portable projectors and up to 70% off on 4K projectors during the sale!

  • Can I use credit card offers on these deals?

    Yes, the Amazon sale includes exciting credit card offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals to make your purchase even better.

  • What is the return policy for these products?

    Returns are typically allowed within 10-30 days, depending on the seller and product category. Be sure to check the return policy on Amazon’s website.

  • Are these smart TVs and projectors compatible with streaming services?

    Yes, the smart TVs and projectors featured in the sale support popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, ensuring a seamless viewing experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

