 Senators Propose New Bill Banning Algorithmic Stablecoins - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Senators Propose New Bill Banning Algorithmic Stablecoins

Bloomberg |
Apr 17, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Two senators — one Republican, one Democrat — are proposing a measure to regulate stablecoins amid a push in the House and Senate to pass such legislation as soon as next month.

Two senators — one Republican, one Democrat — are proposing a measure to regulate stablecoins amid a push in the House and Senate to pass such legislation as soon as next month.

HT Image
HT Image

Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said Wednesday that their bill would protect consumers and the US dollar while enabling innovation in payments. 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

It’s not immediately clear if the measure will satisfy Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, who in an interview Tuesday, floated tying a stablecoin bill to a broader package that would authorize banks to do business with marijuana companies and claw back compensation for executives of failed lenders. 

“It protects consumers by mandating one-to-one reserves, prohibiting algorithmic stablecoins, and requiring stablecoin issuers to comply with US anti-money laundering and sanctions rules,” Gillibrand said in a statement. The bill was drafted with technical assistance from the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and New York and Wyoming regulators, the senators said in the statement.

“Passing this bipartisan solution is critical to maintaining the US dollar’s dominance and making certain the US remains the world leader in financial innovation,” added Lummis, a longtime crypto advocate.

In addition to setting rules for stablecoin issuers, the bill creates a mechanism for FDIC conservatorship and resolution if an issuer becomes insolvent. 

Backers argue that stablecoins can enable near-instant payments globally with potentially lower fees than traditional payment networks, and say regulation is needed to support the use of the dollar for digital transactions. State trust companies would be authorized to create and issue payment stablecoins up to $10 billion, with federal or state depository institutions authorized to issue any amount.

Earlier: Push for Stablecoin Law Gets Surprise Boost from Sherrod Brown

Brown, a crypto skeptic, has long supported robust regulation of cryptocurrencies to protect consumers, while fellow Banking Committee Democrat Elizabeth Warren has warned of risks to the financial system if stablecoin legislation doesn’t provide adequate protections.

House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry and the panel’s top Democrat Maxine Waters also met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week about finding a path for a stablecoin bill, with one possibility adding it to legislation to reauthorize the FAA next month.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Technology / Senators Propose New Bill Banning Algorithmic Stablecoins
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On