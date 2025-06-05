Smart tech on a budget: 5 must-have smart home devices under 5,000

Smart home technology is gaining traction across Indian households. What was once a premium category is now accessible to the average consumer, with reliable devices available at competitive price points. These 5 smart home devices will make your life easier.

From voice assistants to home surveillance and wireless charging solutions, smart gadgets are now helping users automate, secure, and streamline everyday routines. This curated list features five smart home devices, all priced under ₹5,000, offering a practical upgrade without stretching your budget.

Top 5 smart home gadgets in 2025

1. Amazon Echo Pop

Priced at ₹4,499, the Amazon Echo Pop brings hands-free convenience by adding voice control to any part of the home. It is powered by Alexa and responds to voice commands for music playback, news updates, alarms, smart appliance control, and more.

For users juggling multiple tasks, like cooking or working from home, it enables multitasking without reaching for a screen. For instance, users can ask Alexa to set kitchen timers, play recipe instructions, switch off lights, or schedule reminders.

2. TP-Link Tapo home security smart camera

Security cameras typically cost upwards of ₹5,000, putting them out of reach for many budget-conscious buyers. However, the TP-Link Tapo C200 is priced around ₹1,499, offering a cost-effective alternative without compromising essential features.

This indoor smart camera provides 360-degree coverage, night vision, motion detection, and 2-way audio, allowing users to monitor their homes remotely via a smartphone app.

3. Zebronics VDB200 smart wireless video doorbell

Video doorbells are becoming increasingly popular as homeowners seek better security and remote access to their entrances. The Zebronics VDB200 streams live video directly to smartphones, letting users monitor visitors in real time at an affordable price of ₹2,499.

This wireless video doorbell features motion detection alerts and night vision to improve safety day and night. The device supports both cloud and SD card storage, offering flexible options for recording without costly subscriptions.

4. 3-in-1 magnetic foldable MagSafe wireless charger

3-in-1 magnetic foldable MagSafe wireless charger is a compact charging solution for Apple users. With multiple devices to charge daily and users always being on the go, people are increasingly turning to multi-functional charging solutions.

Priced at ₹2,990, this compatible wireless charger powers an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

5. TP-Link AC1200 WiFi range extender

As remote work and online streaming become routine, poor Wi-Fi coverage remains a common issue in many households. The TP-Link AC1200 range extender is designed to eliminate dead zones by boosting the existing router’s signal.

With dual-band support, it can improve speeds in rooms where the signal drops frequently. At ₹2,299, it’s a budget-friendly fix that doesn’t require upgrading your entire internet setup.