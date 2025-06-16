Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Smartwatch Mega Fest ends today: Grab up to 75% off on smartwatches on Amazon Mega Electronics Days

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Jun 16, 2025 06:04 PM IST

Amazon Mega Electronics Days started on 11th June, and today is the last day to avail the discounts. Here’re the top 10 smartwatch deals you don’t want to miss.

Fire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes (Brillia, Beige)

₹1,999

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹20,999

amazonLogo
Pebble Revolve Pro 1.43 Ultra AMOLED Smartwatch | Rotating Bezel | 600 Nits Brightness | AOD | High-Accuracy Step Counter | Metal Build & Premium Strap | BT Calling | DIY Watch Faces

₹3,299

amazonLogo
Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free Strap

₹1,253

amazonLogo
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85" AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Jet Black)

amazonLogo
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96" AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown)

₹7,499

amazonLogo
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link)

₹3,497

amazonLogo
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black

₹3,499

amazonLogo
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01"(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)

₹2,799

amazonLogo
Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver)

₹2,399

amazonLogo
Time is ticking, quite literally, on the Amazon Mega Electronics Days! If you’ve been eyeing a smartwatch to stay on top of your fitness goals, track your health or simply upgrade your daily tech, now’s the moment to make your move. The Smartwatch Mega Fest ends today, offering massive discounts of up to 75% off on top smartwatch brands.

Last chance to grab the best deals on smartwatches at up to 75% off today.

Premium models with AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, or long-lasting battery life, or just a stylish everyday option, this sale covers everything, from budget buys to high-end picks. From brands like Noise, Fire-Boltt, boAt, Samsung, and more, you’ll find deals that are too good to pass up.

So don’t wait until the clock runs out, this is your last chance to grab the best smartwatches at unbeatable prices. Head to Amazon now and snag your favourite one before the sale ends tonight!

Fire-Boltt Brillia Smartwatch (Beige) is a feature-packed companion designed for modern lifestyles. Its stunning 51.3mm AMOLED display offers sharp clarity and always-on visibility. With Bluetooth calling, built-in voice assistant, and SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, it handles communication and wellness with ease.

Ideal for fitness lovers, it supports 120+ sports modes and delivers reliable tracking. Whether you’re hustling through meetings or workouts, its 7-day battery life keeps you going without interruptions.

Specifications

Display
2.02" AMOLED, 750 NITS
Calling
Bluetooth Calling + Voice Assistant
Health Tracking
SpO2, Heart Rate, Female Health
Fitness
120+ Sports Modes
Battery
5–7 Days Backup, 20 Days Standby
Fire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes (Brillia, Beige)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (43mm) blends classic aesthetics with next-gen wellness tech. Featuring BP and ECG monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and personalized heart rate zones, it’s built for serious health insights. Crafted with sapphire crystal glass and an armour aluminium dial, it’s both stylish and durable.

Contactless payments via Samsung Wallet add everyday convenience. With Wear OS 4.0, seamless app support and fluid navigation are a given. A smart pick for Android users seeking premium functionality.

Specifications

Display and Build
43mm Sapphire Crystal, Armor Aluminum
Health Features
Blood Pressure, ECG, Heart Rate Zones
Sleep Tracking
Advanced Sleep Coaching + Snore Detection
Smart Features
Samsung Wallet, Contactless Tap & Pay
OS & Storage
Wear OS 4.0, 16GB Storage
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

Pebble Revolve Pro is a stylish performer that blends premium aesthetics with practical innovation. Its 1.43" Ultra AMOLED display delivers punchy visuals with 600 nits brightness and always-on capability. The rotating bezel offers intuitive control, while its metal body and premium silicone strap add to both style and comfort.

With Bluetooth calling, a high-accuracy step counter, and customizable DIY watch faces, it’s a powerful everyday companion designed for users who want both function and flair.

Specifications

Display
1.43" Ultra AMOLED, 600 Nits, AOD
Control
Rotating Bezel Navigation
Build
Metal Body + Premium Silicone Strap
Smart Features
DIY Watch Faces, BT Calling
Tracking
Tracking
Pebble Revolve Pro 1.43 Ultra AMOLED Smartwatch | Rotating Bezel | 600 Nits Brightness | AOD | High-Accuracy Step Counter | Metal Build & Premium Strap | BT Calling | DIY Watch Faces

Cult Ranger XR1 is built for rugged, outdoor-ready performance with style and substance. Featuring a 1.43" AMOLED display with 700 nits brightness, it delivers sharp visuals even in sunlight.

With Bluetooth calling, live cricket scores, and a built-in flashlight, it’s as functional as it is adventurous. You also get 8-day battery life, continuous heart rate monitoring, and over 100 sports modes, plus a free strap to switch up your look. A solid pick for active, connected lifestyles.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, 700 Nits, AOD
Battery
8 Days Runtime, 300mAh
Health
SpO2, HR Monitor, BMI, Step Tracker
Smart Features
Live Cricket Scores, Flashlight, BT Calling
Fitness
100+ Sports Modes + Cult Watch App Integration
Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free Strap

Noise Pro 6 takes smartwatches into the AI era. With its 1.85” AMOLED display, AI-powered watch faces, and EN2 processor, it delivers a smart, fluid, and stylish experience. The built-in AI companion helps personalise your fitness and wellness journey, while Nebula UI 2.0 makes navigation feel seamless.

Designed for both Android and iOS users, it also offers Emergency SOS, notification alerts, and more, making it a dependable digital assistant for everyday life.

Specifications

Display
1.85" AMOLED
Processor
EN2 Chip for smooth performance
AI Features
Smart watchfaces + personalized fitness insights
UI
Nebula UI 2.0
Safety
Emergency SOS Enabled
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85" AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Jet Black)

Noise Pro 6 Max raises the bar with its large 1.96” AMOLED display, stainless steel build, and built-in GPS for accurate outdoor tracking. Backed by the EN2 processor and Nebula UI 2.0, it delivers fluid performance and easy navigation.

Its AI companion provides real-time health insights, while intelligent watchfaces match your style on the go. With 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth calling, and cross-platform compatibility (iOS & Android), it’s a smart blend of performance, durability, and style.

Specifications

Display
1.96" AMOLED
Build
Premium Stainless Steel + 5ATM water resistance
GPS
Built-in for precise tracking
AI Features
Fitness insights + adaptive watchfaces
Processor
EN2 for smoother performance
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96" AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown)

Noise Diva Smartwatch blends fashion with function for modern women on the move. Featuring a stunning diamond-cut dial, 1.1" AMOLED display with Always-On mode, and a glossy metallic finish, it makes a bold style statement. Switch between metal mesh and leather straps to match every mood and outfit.

Stay connected with Bluetooth calling, and track your health with 24x7 heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and female cycle tracking. With up to 4-day battery life, 100+ stylish watch faces, and NoiseFit Focus app integration, this smartwatch is your chic tech companion.

Specifications

Display
1.1" AMOLED, Always-On
Design
Diamond-cut dial + metallic & leather straps
Health Suite
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, female cycle tracking
Smart Features
Bluetooth calling, 100+ watch faces
Battery
Up to 4 days
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link)

Redmi Watch 5 Lite packs premium features in a sleek design. Its large 1.96" AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals with Always-On support and 60Hz refresh rate. Navigate smoothly and stay on track with built-in 5-system GPS, HyperOS interface, and AI noise-reduced Bluetooth calling.

With 18-day battery life, 150+ workout modes, 5ATM water resistance, and health tracking (heart rate, SpO2, sleep, menstrual cycle), it’s your all-in-one fitness and productivity partner.

Specifications

Display
1.96" AMOLED, 600 nits, Always-On
GPS
Advanced 5-System In-Built GPS
Battery
Up to 18 days
Smart Features
Bluetooth calling, Alexa, 200+ watch faces
Health Suite
150+ workouts, heart rate, SpO2, female tracking
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black

boAt Ultima Regal blends style and performance with a stunning 2.01” AMOLED display offering 1000 nits brightness for ultra-clear visibility. Housed in a premium metal body with a functional crown, it’s crafted for effortless navigation.

Stay on top of your fitness goals with 100+ sports modes, sleep and BP monitoring, and SOS emergency alerts. Plus, enjoy Bluetooth calling, save contacts, and manage calls directly from your wrist, all with a 7-day battery backup.

Specifications

Display
2.01" AMOLED, 410×502, 1000 nits
Build
Premium Metal, Functional Crown
Sports
100+ Modes
Smart Features
Bluetooth calling, SOS, Alarm
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01"(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)

Boult Crown R Pro is designed for style, performance, and everyday smart convenience. It features a 1.43” HD AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and a smooth zinc alloy frame. Make and receive calls easily with Bluetooth calling, access apps using the rotating crown, and track fitness with 120+ sports modes, SpO2, and heart rate monitoring.

Get alerts, use voice commands via AI assistant, and stay connected with Bluetooth 5.2 and IP67 water resistance, all packed into one sleek, customizable watch.

Specifications

Display
1.43” HD AMOLED, 466×466, Always-on
Build
Zinc Alloy Frame, Working Crown
Smart Features
Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant
Health Tracking
SpO2, 24/7 HR, Female Cycle
Battery & Extras
120+ Sports Modes, IP67 Rating
Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver)

FAQs on smartwatches

  • Can I make and receive calls on a smartwatch?

    Yes, many smartwatches now support Bluetooth calling with built-in mic and speaker for hands-free calls.

  • Are smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS?

    Most smartwatches work with both Android and iOS, but features may vary depending on the operating system.

  • Do smartwatches need a SIM card to work?

    No, most smartwatches connect to your phone via Bluetooth and don’t need a SIM card unless it's a standalone LTE model.

  • How accurate are fitness and health tracking features?

    Smartwatches offer decent accuracy for daily fitness tracking, but results may vary and shouldn’t replace medical devices.

  • Can I swim or shower with a smartwatch?

    If the watch is water-resistant (rated IP67, 5ATM, etc.), it's usually safe for light water exposure, swimming, or showering.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

