Steal deals on the best wireless headphones at the Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top picks for premium audio quality

ByIqbal
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 10:00 am IST

Get the best wireless headphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, featuring long battery life, noise cancellation and comfort.

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,490

ZEBRONICS Duke Plus, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with ANC, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charge, Upto 70* Hours Backup, Bluetooth v5.4, AUX, Comfortable Earcushion, Deep Bass (Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA), Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3 View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

Razer Barracuda X Chroma - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset with 6 Zone Chroma RGB (SmartSwitch Hyperspeed & Bluetooth, 40mm Drivers, Detachable HyperClear Cardioid Mic) Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Audio-Technica SonicPro ATH-AVC200 View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Calm Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

boAt Rockerz 480, RGB LEDs,6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers,Beast Mode, 60H Battery, ENx Tech, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (White Sabre) View Details checkDetails

₹1,497

GOBOULT Newly Launched Fluid X Headphones Bluetooth Wireless with 60H Playtime, 40mm Bass Driver, Zen ENC Mic, Type-C Charging, Combat™Gaming Mode, BTv 5.4, Headphones Wireless with mic (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,679

ZEBRONICS Silencio 111,Over Ear Wireless Headphone,Hybrid ANC (50dB),55*Hrs Backup,Transparency Mode,40mm Titanium Drivers,3 EQ Modes,ENC,Gaming Mode,Dual Pairing,Rapid Charge,Bluetooth v5.4 (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

boAt Rockerz 480, RGB LEDs,6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers,Beast Mode, 60H Battery, ENx Tech, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black Sabre) View Details checkDetails

₹1,497

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,659

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,469

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,998

ZEBRONICS Silencio 111,Over Ear Wireless Headphone,Hybrid ANC (50dB),55*Hrs Backup,Transparency Mode,40mm Titanium Drivers,3 EQ Modes,ENC,Gaming Mode,Dual Pairing,Rapid Charge,Bluetooth v5.4 (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Honeywell New Launch Trueno U20 Bluetooth v5.4 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hybrid ANC, Spatial Audio &Head Tracking, 70H Playback, High-Res Sound, Dual Pairing, 40ms Low Latency, Quad Cable-Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

Spigen Audio Newly Launched SA-HP P10 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Playtime, Upto 43dB Multi-Mode Adaptive ANC Pro, EQ Customizing App, 5-MIC, Gaming Mode, 40mm Driver - Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,045

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, Hybrid ANC, 50H Battery, Multipoint Connectivity, Crystal Clear Calls, 10 Min Quick Charge = 5Hr Playback, 2Y Warranty, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (White) View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,998

GOBOULT Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (White) View Details checkDetails

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Smartchoice Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 40mm Drivers, 22Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge, Flat-Folding and Collapsible,Light Weight,Work with Android and iOS- Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,799

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,White View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

SHOKZ Openrun Pro 2 Bone Conduction Sports Headphones, Open Ear Wireless Earphones With Bluetooth 5.3, Noise Cancelling Mics, IP55 Waterproof, 12H Playtime For Running, USB-C Qiuck Charge (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,529

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, 40mm Drivers, 40Hr Playtime, Rapid Charge, Adjustable Sensory Bass, Foldable Design – Bone Orange Glow View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Razer Barracuda X Chroma - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - White Edition RZ04-05220200-R3M1 (BIS R-41190896) (ETA-SD-20241111222) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

This festive season, the Amazon Great Indian Festival has made it easier than ever to grab the best wireless headphones at unbeatable prices. Wireless technology has transformed how we listen to music and attend calls, providing mobility and style in one. These headphones combine superb sound quality, comfort, and modern design to enhance your daily routine. From noise cancellation and voice assistant support to ultra-fast charging and reliable connectivity, today’s models are packed with smart features. The Amazon sale brings top-rated options from leading brands within every budget range. Whether you’re working, travelling, or simply relaxing with music, these headphones deliver crisp, balanced sound that fits your lifestyle perfectly. This festive season is your chance to upgrade and enjoy superior audio performance with an advanced and stylish wireless headphone.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Enjoy unbeatable offers on the best wireless headphones.
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Enjoy unbeatable offers on the best wireless headphones.

Best wireless headphones under 2500: Amazon Great Indian Festival

Affordable and efficient, the best wireless headphones under 2500 are ideal for anyone seeking dependable sound without stretching their budget. These models deliver impressive clarity, stable connectivity, and lightweight comfort for everyday use. You can listen to music, take calls, or stream content effortlessly with long-lasting battery support. Many options in this range now include fast charging and passive noise isolation, making them perfect for travel or workouts. The ongoing Amazon sale features a great mix of reliable models that combine practicality with decent performance. From bass-rich audio to clear vocals, these headphones offer solid value for the price. For students or casual listeners, they provide a simple way to enjoy quality sound without compromise.

Best wireless headphones under 5000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

In the under 5000 segment, the best wireless headphones combine advanced sound engineering with sleek, comfortable designs. They offer improved audio balance, clearer call quality, and superior battery life for uninterrupted listening. Features like Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, low latency, and sweat resistance make them ideal for work, workouts, or travel. The Amazon sale makes these headphones even more attractive, offering premium audio at a fraction of the cost. You can find models with intuitive touch controls and foldable designs for easy portability. They’re crafted for everyday performance, delivering smooth sound and comfort through long listening sessions. For those wanting a step up in quality without spending too much, this range offers a smart balance between affordability and premium feel.

Best wireless headphones under 10000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

Step into a richer soundscape with the best wireless headphones under 10000. Designed for comfort and clarity, these headphones feature deep bass, crisp vocals, and adaptive sound technology. Ideal for professionals and music enthusiasts, they come with active noise cancellation, multiple pairing options, and long battery life. You’ll also find lightweight builds, cushioned earcups, and intuitive control buttons for seamless usability. The Amazon sale presents exciting opportunities to grab top-performing models at competitive prices, ensuring exceptional value for money. Perfect for immersive audio experiences, these headphones make music, calls, and entertainment feel effortless. Combining elegant design and reliable performance, they’re a great upgrade for anyone who values high-quality wireless sound.

Best wireless headphones under 15000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

For those seeking premium sound quality and comfort, the best wireless headphones under 15000 deliver an impressive mix of performance and style. Equipped with advanced noise cancellation, hi-res audio, and extended battery life, these headphones are made for true audiophiles. They ensure seamless Bluetooth connectivity and support quick charging for added convenience. Many models in this range also include customisable sound modes, touch-sensitive controls, and ergonomic cushioning for long listening hours. The ongoing Amazon sale makes it easier to access high-end audio features at excellent prices. From crystal-clear vocals to deep, dynamic sound, these headphones redefine wireless listening. Perfect for travel, work, or leisure, they offer an unbeatable blend of technology and sophistication.

  • What are the main advantages of wireless headphones?

    They provide freedom from tangled wires, portability, and hands-free operation for music, calls, and gaming.

  • Do wireless headphones work with all smartphones?

    Yes, most connect via Bluetooth and work seamlessly with Android, iOS, and Windows devices.

  • How long does the battery of a wireless headphone last?

    Battery life typically ranges from 10 to 60 hours, depending on usage and model.

  • Can I use wireless headphones for gaming?

    Yes, many models now support low-latency modes for smooth, lag-free gaming.

  • Are wireless headphones suitable for workouts?

    Yes, lightweight and sweat-resistant models are designed for gym use and outdoor activities.

  • Do wireless headphones offer noise cancellation?

    Many modern models feature active noise cancellation for a distraction-free experience.

  • How can I charge wireless headphones?

    They usually charge via USB-C cables or wireless charging docks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

