Steal deals on the best wireless headphones at the Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top picks for premium audio quality
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 10:00 am IST
Get the best wireless headphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, featuring long battery life, noise cancellation and comfort.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹7,490
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Duke Plus, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with ANC, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charge, Upto 70* Hours Backup, Bluetooth v5.4, AUX, Comfortable Earcushion, Deep Bass (Beige) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA), Black View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3 View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
Razer Barracuda X Chroma - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset with 6 Zone Chroma RGB (SmartSwitch Hyperspeed & Bluetooth, 40mm Drivers, Detachable HyperClear Cardioid Mic) Black View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Audio-Technica SonicPro ATH-AVC200 View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Calm Beige) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 480, RGB LEDs,6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers,Beast Mode, 60H Battery, ENx Tech, Stream Ad Free Music via App Support, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (White Sabre) View Details
|
₹1,497
|
|
|
GOBOULT Newly Launched Fluid X Headphones Bluetooth Wireless with 60H Playtime, 40mm Bass Driver, Zen ENC Mic, Type-C Charging, Combat™Gaming Mode, BTv 5.4, Headphones Wireless with mic (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹1,679
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Silencio 111,Over Ear Wireless Headphone,Hybrid ANC (50dB),55*Hrs Backup,Transparency Mode,40mm Titanium Drivers,3 EQ Modes,ENC,Gaming Mode,Dual Pairing,Rapid Charge,Bluetooth v5.4 (Blue) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹3,659
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details
|
₹3,469
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹4,998
|
|
|
|
|
Honeywell New Launch Trueno U20 Bluetooth v5.4 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hybrid ANC, Spatial Audio &Head Tracking, 70H Playback, High-Res Sound, Dual Pairing, 40ms Low Latency, Quad Cable-Black View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
Spigen Audio Newly Launched SA-HP P10 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Playtime, Upto 43dB Multi-Mode Adaptive ANC Pro, EQ Customizing App, 5-MIC, Gaming Mode, 40mm Driver - Black View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black) View Details
|
₹5,045
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, Hybrid ANC, 50H Battery, Multipoint Connectivity, Crystal Clear Calls, 10 Min Quick Charge = 5Hr Playback, 2Y Warranty, White View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (White) View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹7,998
|
|
|
GOBOULT Newly Launched Soniq Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Dual Device Pairing, AUX Option, Wireless Headphones (White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Smartchoice Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 40mm Drivers, 22Hr Playtime + Rapid Charge, Flat-Folding and Collapsible,Light Weight,Work with Android and iOS- Black View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
|
₹12,799
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,White View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
SHOKZ Openrun Pro 2 Bone Conduction Sports Headphones, Open Ear Wireless Earphones With Bluetooth 5.3, Noise Cancelling Mics, IP55 Waterproof, 12H Playtime For Running, USB-C Qiuck Charge (Black) View Details
|
₹14,529
|
|
|
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, 40mm Drivers, 40Hr Playtime, Rapid Charge, Adjustable Sensory Bass, Foldable Design – Bone Orange Glow View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Razer Barracuda X Chroma - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - White Edition RZ04-05220200-R3M1 (BIS R-41190896) (ETA-SD-20241111222) View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,Black View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
