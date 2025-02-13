Menu Explore
Stylish Crompton wall Fans in 2025 to avoid sweaty summer afternoons

Affiliate Desk
Feb 13, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Crompton wall fans should be on your summer essentials list of 2025. See our curation of the top Crompton wall fans options to bring home.

Best overall

Crompton High Flo Waveplus wall mount fan-KD white View Details checkDetails

₹2,219

Best Overall Product

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan (KD White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,479

Crompton High Flo Wall Fan 16 (400 mm) White View Details checkDetails

₹2,700

Good for medium room

Crompton High Flo Neo 400 mm 3 Blade Wall Fan (KD White, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹2,579

Best Value For Money

Crompton Torpedo High Speed 12 (300mm) Wall Fan (white) View Details checkDetails

₹2,540

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400-MM Wall Fan Black and red View Details checkDetails

₹2,960

Crompton VORTEX WALL FAN 600 mm 3 Blade Table Fan (BLUE, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹9,400

When it comes to choosing the perfect wall fan for your home or office, Crompton offers a wide range of options to suit every need. Whether you're looking for a powerful high-speed fan or a sleek and stylish design, Crompton has you covered. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Crompton wall fans available in 2025, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From the Waveplus mount fan to the High Flo and Vortex models, we've got all the details you need to find the perfect wall fan for your space.

Crompton wall fans are an elegant addition to your room.
Crompton wall fans are an elegant addition to your room.

The Crompton Waveplus mount fan is a sleek and stylish addition to any room. With its powerful motor and energy-efficient design, this fan delivers superior performance while keeping your energy bills low. Its high-quality build and easy installation make it a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications

Power Consumption
55 Watts
Speed Settings
3
Blade Size
1200 mm
Color
White

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient design

Sleek and stylish

Easy installation

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Crompton High Flo Waveplus wall mount fan-KD white

The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo fan is designed for maximum airflow and cooling. With its high-speed motor and 400mm blade size, this fan is perfect for larger rooms and spaces. Its durable build and advanced features make it a top choice for those seeking powerful performance.

Specifications

Power Consumption
60 Watts
Speed Settings
4
Blade Size
400 mm
Color
KD

Reasons to buy

Powerful airflow

Durable build

Advanced features

Reasons to avoid

Higher power consumption

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan (KD White)

The Crompton High Flo wall fan is a reliable and efficient choice for any space. With its high-performance motor and aerodynamic blades, this fan delivers a strong and steady breeze. Its white color and sleek design blend seamlessly into any decor.

Specifications

Power Consumption
50 Watts
Speed Settings
3
Blade Size
400 mm
Color
White

Reasons to buy

Reliable performance

Aerodynamic blades

Sleek design

Reasons to avoid

Limited speed settings

Crompton High Flo Wall Fan 16 (400 mm) White

The Crompton High Blade wall fan is designed for maximum air delivery and cooling. With its high blade size and powerful motor, this fan is ideal for hot and humid climates. Its sturdy build and wide oscillation feature ensure even airflow throughout the room.

Specifications

Power Consumption
65 Watts
Speed Settings
3
Blade Size
400 mm
Color
White

Reasons to buy

Maximum air delivery

Sturdy build

Wide oscillation feature

Reasons to avoid

Higher power consumption

Crompton High Flo Neo 400 mm 3 Blade Wall Fan (KD White, Pack of 1)

The Crompton Torpedo Speed fan is a compact and efficient cooling solution for any room. With its 300mm blade size and high-speed motor, this fan provides a refreshing breeze in smaller spaces. Its modern design and easy controls make it a popular choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Power Consumption
40 Watts
Speed Settings
3
Blade Size
300 mm
Color
White

Reasons to buy

Compact and efficient

Modern design

Easy controls

Reasons to avoid

Smaller blade size

Crompton Torpedo High Speed 12 (300mm) Wall Fan (white)

The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo wall fan is a powerful and versatile cooling solution for any space. With its high-speed motor and wall-mount design, this fan provides maximum airflow without taking up floor space. Its sturdy build and wide oscillation feature ensure even cooling throughout the room.

Specifications

Power Consumption
55 Watts
Speed Settings
4
Blade Size
400 mm
Color
White

Reasons to buy

Powerful and versatile

Wall-mount design

Sturdy build

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400-MM Wall Fan Black and red

The Crompton Vortex Wall Blade Table fan is a unique and innovative cooling solution for any room. With its blade table design and powerful motor, this fan offers a refreshing breeze while adding a touch of style to your space. Its dual functionality and sturdy build make it a top choice for those seeking versatility.

Specifications

Power Consumption
50 Watts
Speed Settings
3
Blade Size
400 mm
Color
White

Reasons to buy

Unique design

Dual functionality

Sturdy build

Reasons to avoid

Limited speed settings

Crompton VORTEX WALL FAN 600 mm 3 Blade Table Fan (BLUE, Pack of 1)

Top three features of the Crompton wall fans in 2025 

Crompton wall fans 2025Power ConsumptionSpeed SettingsBlade SizeColour
Crompton Waveplus Mount Fan55 Watts31200 mmWhite
Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 MM KD60 Watts4400 mmKD
Crompton High Flo Wall Fan50 Watts3400 mmWhite
Crompton High Blade Wall Fan65 Watts3400 mmWhite
Crompton Torpedo Speed 300mm40 Watts3300 mmWhite
Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Wall Fan55 Watts4400 mmWhite
Crompton VORTEX WALL Blade Table50 Watts3400 mmWhite

FAQs on crompton wall fan in 2025

  • What is the average price range for Crompton wall fans?

    The average price range for Crompton wall fans is between 2000-5000 INR, depending on the model and features.

  • Do Crompton wall fans come with a warranty?

    Yes, Crompton wall fans typically come with a 1-2 year warranty for added peace of mind.

  • Are Crompton wall fans easy to install?

    Yes, Crompton wall fans are designed for easy installation, with clear instructions provided in the manual.

  • What is the best Crompton wall fan for larger rooms?

    The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 MM KD fan is ideal for larger rooms, thanks to its powerful motor and 400mm blade size.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

