When it comes to choosing the perfect wall fan for your home or office, Crompton offers a wide range of options to suit every need. Whether you're looking for a powerful high-speed fan or a sleek and stylish design, Crompton has you covered. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Crompton wall fans available in 2025, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From the Waveplus mount fan to the High Flo and Vortex models, we've got all the details you need to find the perfect wall fan for your space. Crompton wall fans are an elegant addition to your room.

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Waveplus mount fan is a sleek and stylish addition to any room. With its powerful motor and energy-efficient design, this fan delivers superior performance while keeping your energy bills low. Its high-quality build and easy installation make it a popular choice among consumers.

Specifications Power Consumption 55 Watts Speed Settings 3 Blade Size 1200 mm Color White Reasons to buy Energy-efficient design Sleek and stylish Easy installation Reasons to avoid Limited color options Click Here to Buy Crompton High Flo Waveplus wall mount fan-KD white

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo fan is designed for maximum airflow and cooling. With its high-speed motor and 400mm blade size, this fan is perfect for larger rooms and spaces. Its durable build and advanced features make it a top choice for those seeking powerful performance.

Specifications Power Consumption 60 Watts Speed Settings 4 Blade Size 400 mm Color KD Reasons to buy Powerful airflow Durable build Advanced features Reasons to avoid Higher power consumption Click Here to Buy Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Wall Fan (KD White)

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton High Flo wall fan is a reliable and efficient choice for any space. With its high-performance motor and aerodynamic blades, this fan delivers a strong and steady breeze. Its white color and sleek design blend seamlessly into any decor.

Specifications Power Consumption 50 Watts Speed Settings 3 Blade Size 400 mm Color White Reasons to buy Reliable performance Aerodynamic blades Sleek design Reasons to avoid Limited speed settings Click Here to Buy Crompton High Flo Wall Fan 16 (400 mm) White

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton High Blade wall fan is designed for maximum air delivery and cooling. With its high blade size and powerful motor, this fan is ideal for hot and humid climates. Its sturdy build and wide oscillation feature ensure even airflow throughout the room.

Specifications Power Consumption 65 Watts Speed Settings 3 Blade Size 400 mm Color White Reasons to buy Maximum air delivery Sturdy build Wide oscillation feature Reasons to avoid Higher power consumption Click Here to Buy Crompton High Flo Neo 400 mm 3 Blade Wall Fan (KD White, Pack of 1)

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Torpedo Speed fan is a compact and efficient cooling solution for any room. With its 300mm blade size and high-speed motor, this fan provides a refreshing breeze in smaller spaces. Its modern design and easy controls make it a popular choice for modern homes.

Specifications Power Consumption 40 Watts Speed Settings 3 Blade Size 300 mm Color White Reasons to buy Compact and efficient Modern design Easy controls Reasons to avoid Smaller blade size Click Here to Buy Crompton Torpedo High Speed 12 (300mm) Wall Fan (white)

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo wall fan is a powerful and versatile cooling solution for any space. With its high-speed motor and wall-mount design, this fan provides maximum airflow without taking up floor space. Its sturdy build and wide oscillation feature ensure even cooling throughout the room.

Specifications Power Consumption 55 Watts Speed Settings 4 Blade Size 400 mm Color White Reasons to buy Powerful and versatile Wall-mount design Sturdy build Reasons to avoid Limited color options Click Here to Buy Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400-MM Wall Fan Black and red

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Vortex Wall Blade Table fan is a unique and innovative cooling solution for any room. With its blade table design and powerful motor, this fan offers a refreshing breeze while adding a touch of style to your space. Its dual functionality and sturdy build make it a top choice for those seeking versatility.

Specifications Power Consumption 50 Watts Speed Settings 3 Blade Size 400 mm Color White Reasons to buy Unique design Dual functionality Sturdy build Reasons to avoid Limited speed settings Click Here to Buy Crompton VORTEX WALL FAN 600 mm 3 Blade Table Fan (BLUE, Pack of 1)

Top three features of the Crompton wall fans in 2025

Crompton wall fans 2025 Power Consumption Speed Settings Blade Size Colour Crompton Waveplus Mount Fan 55 Watts 3 1200 mm White Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 MM KD 60 Watts 4 400 mm KD Crompton High Flo Wall Fan 50 Watts 3 400 mm White Crompton High Blade Wall Fan 65 Watts 3 400 mm White Crompton Torpedo Speed 300mm 40 Watts 3 300 mm White Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Wall Fan 55 Watts 4 400 mm White Crompton VORTEX WALL Blade Table 50 Watts 3 400 mm White

FAQs on crompton wall fan in 2025 What is the average price range for Crompton wall fans? The average price range for Crompton wall fans is between 2000-5000 INR, depending on the model and features.

Do Crompton wall fans come with a warranty? Yes, Crompton wall fans typically come with a 1-2 year warranty for added peace of mind.

Are Crompton wall fans easy to install? Yes, Crompton wall fans are designed for easy installation, with clear instructions provided in the manual.

What is the best Crompton wall fan for larger rooms? The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 MM KD fan is ideal for larger rooms, thanks to its powerful motor and 400mm blade size.

Similar stories for you

Best Havells ceiling fan: Top 8 picks with advanced features ensuring longevity and robust performance

Best Bajaj ceiling fan: Top 6 highly efficient options that fit seamlessly into your living space

Best mini fans to keep you cool throughout the day | Top portable and rechargeable fans

Best Crompton table fans: Top 8 picks to beat the summer heat with ease

Best table fans: Top 8 picks from trusted brands like Bajaj, Usha and more that ensure cooling without impacting bills

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.