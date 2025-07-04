These 5 compact size printers save space while delivering excellent performance: Top picks from renowned brands

Creating an efficient and tidy home office or personal workspace often requires smart choices, especially when it comes to technology. Printers, traditionally known for their sizable presence, have evolved dramatically to fit this need. This guide introduces you to 5 compact size printers that are redefining convenience and space-saving design. These aren't just shrunken versions of older models; they are engineered for modern demands, frequently boasting capabilities that classify them as truly smart printers. Discover the top 5 compact size printers models for home and office use

Expect seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, easy setup, and the ability to print from virtually any device, often with intelligent automation. Our selection represents the best printer options that combine a minimal physical presence with maximum functionality, ensuring you can produce high-quality prints for all your needs without sacrificing precious desk real estate. Embrace the future of compact and intelligent printing.

1. Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White)

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re searching for a compact size printer that’s efficient and easy to use, the Canon Pixma stands out as one of the best printers for home or small office use. It features all-in-one functionality to print, scan, and copy. Its sleek design fits easily on any desk, and the USB connectivity ensures stable performance. Ideal for low-volume users, this lightweight inkjet printer supports manual duplex printing and offers vibrant colour prints at an affordable cost.

Specifications Colour Blue/White Dimension 43.5 x 31.6 x 14.5 cm (approximate) Weight 3.5 kg Print Technology Inkjet Reasons to buy Sharp colour output Auto power on feature Reasons to avoid No wireless connectivity Click Here to Buy Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its compact design, vibrant prints, and ease of use for basic home printing needs.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for light usage, reliable performance, and a small footprint that suits any tight workspace.

Loading Suggestions...

HP Smart Tank 589 is a high-speed compact size printer built for home and office use. It supports multiple connections including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB. Featuring guided buttons and an LCD display, it handles bulk tasks with ease. With a duty cycle of up to 3,000 pages per month, this all-in-one printer is perfect for frequent users. Thanks to its sharp print quality and large paper tray capacity, it stands out among the best printers in its class.

Specifications Colour Magenta Weight 5 kg Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet Display 1.2-inch Icon LCD Reasons to buy Excellent print speed Multiple connectivity options Reasons to avoid High initial cost Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer this printer for its speed, wireless functions, and reliable performance in both office and home environments.

Why choose this product?

Choose this compact size printer for its smart wireless features, fast output, and high-volume handling efficiency.

3. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer

Loading Suggestions...

Canon PIXMA G3000 is a compact size printer that’s built for high-yield printing. It's a smart choice for users who print frequently, offering Wi-Fi connectivity and extremely low cost per page. It includes 2 additional black ink bottles, perfect for long-term use. The all-in-one design supports printing, scanning, and copying. With borderless photo printing, high resolution, and energy-efficient operation, this printer stands out as one of the best printers for bulk tasks at home or the office.

Specifications Colour Black Item Weight 3.5 kg Printer Type Inkjet Functions Print, Scan, Copy Reasons to buy Easy to use Crisp text printing Reasons to avoid Not wireless Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its compactness, easy installation, and suitability for occasional document or photo printing.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for easy home use, vibrant colour output, and compact dimensions perfect for tight spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

This Epson printer is among the best smart printers for homes and small offices. Featuring Epson’s Heat-Free Technology, it ensures low power consumption and longer print head life. With built-in Wi-Fi and app support, it offers wireless printing from multiple devices. The compact design, high page yield, and spill-free refilling system make it one of the most practical choices for budget-conscious users who want both performance and convenience.

Specifications Colour Black Weight 5.6 kg Print Technology Heat-Free Inkjet Functions Print, Scan, Copy Reasons to buy Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing High print speeds Reasons to avoid No automatic duplex printing Click Here to Buy Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its wireless functionality, ink efficiency, and long-term savings on high-volume printing.

Why choose this product?

Select this for wireless convenience, cost-effectiveness, and advanced printing for regular use.

Loading Suggestions...

This HP DeskJet model is a compact size printer that fits easily into your home setup without compromising on functionality. It's one of the best printers for casual users who want a simple all-in-one device for printing, scanning, and copying. With both USB and Wi-Fi support, this printer offers flexible connectivity. It’s designed for light usage with crisp output, and features auto-duplex and network-ready options. Ideal for students and families looking for convenience and ease of use.

Specifications Colour White Weight 3.42 kg Printing Technology Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Reasons to buy Easy setup and compact design Auto-duplex printing support Reasons to avoid Comes with setup cartridges only Click Here to Buy HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its smooth wireless setup, good quality prints, and how well it serves everyday home printing needs.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for home use, simple wireless printing, and multi-function features in a neat, space-saving design.

Do compact printers support wireless connectivity?

Yes, many modern compact printers come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or app-based printing support. This allows users to print from smartphones, tablets, and laptops without plugging in cables. Wireless compact printers are especially helpful in clutter-free setups, allowing you to place them anywhere within your Wi-Fi range.

Are compact printers good for office tasks?

Compact size printers are ideal for small or home offices where basic printing, scanning, and copying are enough. They handle documents, letters, and forms efficiently. However, if you have high-volume printing or need high-speed output, a larger printer may be more suitable. For occasional tasks, a compact model saves space without sacrificing essential functions.

What types of ink do compact printers use?

Compact printers typically use ink cartridges or refillable ink tanks. Cartridge-based models are easier to maintain for light use, while refillable tank models (like Canon or Epson EcoTank) offer lower running costs for regular printing. Choosing between them depends on your monthly usage and cost-per-page expectations.

Factors to consider before buying the top 5 compact size printers:

Printing Technology : Choose inkjet for colour/photo printing and laser for faster text output.

: Choose inkjet for colour/photo printing and laser for faster text output. Print Speed : Consider how many pages per minute you need, especially for office use.

: Consider how many pages per minute you need, especially for office use. Connectivity Options : Look for Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth, and mobile app support.

: Look for Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth, and mobile app support. Functionality : All-in-one printers that scan and copy add more value.

: All-in-one printers that scan and copy add more value. Ink System : Decide between cartridge-based or refillable ink tank models.

: Decide between cartridge-based or refillable ink tank models. Cost Per Page : Check long-term running cost, not just the price of the printer.

: Check long-term running cost, not just the price of the printer. Print Resolution : Higher DPI gives better image and photo print quality.

: Higher DPI gives better image and photo print quality. Paper Handling : Ensure it supports the sizes and types you frequently use.

: Ensure it supports the sizes and types you frequently use. Size and Weight: Pick one that fits your space and is easy to move or place.

Top 3 features of the the top 5 compact size printers:

Best compact printers Print technology Connectivity Print resolution Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer Inkjet USB 4800x600 dpi HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet 1200 x 1200 dpi Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi 4800 x 1200 dpi Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Epson Heat-Free Technology Wi-Fi 5760 x 1440 dpi HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB 1200 x 1200 dpi

Similar articles for you:

Top 9 printers for business in 2025 that you can count on for efficiency and crisp, clean output

Best wireless printers for home use: Top 10 picks from HP, Canon and more

These best printers for home use under ₹10000 combine easy connectivity and excellent print quality: Top 10 picks

Top 10 multifunction printers from HP, Canon, Epson and Brother with wireless and all-in-one features

Best inkjet printers in May 2025: Top 10 picks to get high quality prints at home or office

FAQs on best compact printer Do compact printers support duplex printing? Some support manual duplex; few offer automatic duplex in compact builds.

Is the print quality good in compact printers? For documents and basic photos, yes. Some support up to 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution.

Are compact printers expensive? They are budget-friendly and often cheaper than larger multifunction printers.

Do compact printers come with scanners? Yes, many are all-in-one with scanning and copying features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.