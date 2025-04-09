Menu Explore
This new AI tool can detect potential alzheimer's risk- Know how it works

ByAishwarya Panda
Apr 09, 2025 10:07 AM IST

A new AI tool helps detect early signs of alzheimer's. Know how the tool works and help predict the risks.

What if you get a warning before getting surprised by an unknown disease or health condition which is to come in future? While your body may be signaling you in many ways, but sometimes it gets missed by the human eye, and by the time you know, it is too late to take any precautionary measures. However, with technological advancement, AI has become an integral part of the healthcare industry, helping doctors every step of the way to provide patients with the right diagnosis and treatment. One such disease which comes unannounced is alzheimer's, which mostly people get in their old ages. However, with AI tools, people can detect alzheimer's risk by analysing how they speak. Know more about this new AI Alzheimer’s detection tool.

AI to detect potential alzheimer's risk, know what the new Boston study says. (Pexels)
AI Alzheimer’s detection tool

A Boston University report from 2024 talked about a new AI Alzheimer’s detection tool which has the ability to detect or predict the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease (AD) within 6 years just by analysing how they speak or have a conversation. To bring accuracy and train the AI tools, it used over 166 adults' speech transcriptions who were diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), eventually leading to Alzheimer’s. The report said, “It achieved an accuracy of 78.5% and a sensitivity of 81.1% to predict MCI-to-AD progression within 6 years.

But, how actually the AI tool works, well the study highlighted that it uses voice recording of people, therefore, no type clinical test or scanning is involved. Additionally, the tools also do not require any kind of laboratory tests, genetic tests, or imaging exams for analysis. Therefore, if such tools are more accessible to users via smartphone apps, telehealth platforms, and others, users can conduct the test using AI to keep an eye on their mental and cognitive health.

The study not only provided a technological solution to detecting Alzheimer's risks but it also highlighted how the disease develops gradually. While we are yet to find a cure for AD, this data dives deep into risks and will help researchers and doctors to treat their patients with the right precautionary measures. Therefore, with great research and experiments with advanced technology like AI, healthcare and other industries could leverage powerful predictive analytics for early disease detection.

