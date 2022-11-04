This smartphone from China's Xiaomi will click DSLR-like pictures

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's founder and CEO Lei Jun has unveiled the Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept smartphone where a strong lens setup like a DSLR camera is seen attached to the device. With the help of smartphones, quality like DSLR camera can be achieved.

The concept phone looks like the regular Xiaomi 12S Ultra at a glance and can be converted into a mirrorless camera by adding a modular attachment. The special thing is that with this concept, an option has been given to attach it to a professional lens device which the company has prepared in partnership with German camera maker Leica.

Camera output quality will be enhanced manifold!

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept phone has two 1-inch camera sensors, which are double compared to the regular Xiaomi 12S Ultra. One of these two camera sensors will be available as the regular flagship camera and the other sensor will be available after attaching the Leica M-series lens. The camera output quality you get with this attachment will be far better.

"One 1" ultra sensor ensures flagship-level camera capabilities. The other one, placed in the centre of the image field, directly captures the light from the external lens, delivering image quality superior to traditional smartphones," the Chinese company CEO stated.

Excited to introduce #Xiaomi12SUltraConcept powered with two 1" ultra sensors. With this project, we once again push the boundary in the fusion of smartphone and professional camera imaging technology. pic.twitter.com/8FIxCRJnv3 — Lei Jun (@leijun) November 3, 2022

Will work like a standard DSLR camera

The company informed, in case of lens attachment, users will get the option to change the focal length with the help of lens, as found in the mirrorless DSLR cameras. Along with this, with the help of UI features like histogram, focus peaking and 10-bit RAW support available in the device, photos will be clicked, which will benefit from a lot of stored data during editing.

Will the phone be able to replace the DSLR camera?

Xiaomi is not the first company to come up with such a camera attachment. Motorola also brought Hasselbald attachments for its Moto Z-series and many phone companies have used such. However, these attachments can only be used on one phone, so they will be useless if the phone is damaged or lost. At the same time, camera lenses can be used in any model. Also, the current cameras of smartphones have a fixed focal length. However, these problems are not there in the new concept of Xiaomi.

Right now there is no option to buy it, but after coming in the market, it can decide the future of DSLR camera level mobile photography.

